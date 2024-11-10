We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FULL HD TV von LG
Alle Spezifikationen
SCREEN SIZE
-
Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll
108 cm/ 43 Zoll
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Auflösung
1920*1080
-
Displaybeleuchtung
Direct
-
3D
Nein
VIDEO
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
300
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
HDR Effect
Nein
-
Bildmodus umschaltbar
8 Bildprogramme
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
10W / 2ch
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
FEATURE
-
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
Ja (DVB)
-
Built in Game
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Speicher
2000 Seiten
-
Teletext
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Antenneneingang
2x
-
Component In (Composite Share)
1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in
-
HDMI
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
1 ( USB 2.0)
DESIGN
-
Stand type
2 Pole [CIS] 43LH510V:New PlateRibbon
ZUBEHÖR
-
Fernbedienung
IR-Fernbedienung
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)
100~240Volt 50/60Hz
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)
A++
-
Stromverbrauch in Betrieb
35 Watt
-
Stromverbauch im Stand-by
0.3 Watt
-
Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis
65%
-
Jährlicher Energieverbrauch
51 Watt
DIMENSIONEN
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
7,8 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
8,1 kg
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
976 x 583 x 81,5
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
976 x 621 x 208,7
