49'' LG Full HD TV
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
49
-
Displaygröße (cm)
124
-
Auflösung
1920*1080
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
300
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10 W
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround
-
Audio Decoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
AUFNAHMEFUNKTION
-
Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
DVB Tuner
LJ510U : DVB-T2/C/S2
-
CI+ Modul Schacht
CI+ 1.3
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1x USB2.0
-
Component / Composite
1(Composite common)
-
CI Slot
1
-
Antenneneingänge
LJ510U : 2(RF, Sat)
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
DESIGN
-
Standfuß
2pole
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
0.5 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1108 x 81,5 x 657
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1108 x 217,9 x 707 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
10.6
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
10.9
-
Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung
IR-Fernbedienung
-
VESA
Ja
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
