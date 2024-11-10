We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" LG SUPER UHD TV
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Displaygröße (cm)
124
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
49
-
Auflösung
3840*2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Ja
-
Super UHD
Ja
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
Aktives HDR mit Dolby vision
-
- Dolby Vision
Ja
-
- HDR10
Ja
-
- HLG
Ja
-
Wide Color Gamut
Wide Color
-
Biliion Rich Color
Ja
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20 W
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 ch
-
harman / kardon Sound System
Ja
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning / Sitzplatzoptimierung
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Ja
-
Audio Decoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
Smart TV
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Remote
liegt bei
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Multi-view
Ja
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Ja
-
Miracast (Mobile Phone to TV Mirroring)
Ja
AUFNAHMEFUNKTION
-
Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Time Shift (für die Funktion wird eine externe USB Festplatte benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
DVB Tuner
1x DVB-T2 / 1x DVB-C / 1x DVB-S2
-
CI+ Modul Schacht
CI+ 1.3
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja
-
USB
1x USB 3.0 / 2x USB 2.0
-
LAN
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
Antenneneingänge
2 (RF, Sat)
-
WLAN
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
-
Kopfhörerausgang
Ja
DESIGN
-
Standfuß
Linear Crescent
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A+
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
92 kWh
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1100,1 x 640,9 x 62,1 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1100,1 x 698,6 x 247,3 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
12,7 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
14,1 kg
-
Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote
-
VESA
Ja
-
VESA Abmessungen
300*300
