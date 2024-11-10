Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
50“ LG 4K NanoCell TV NANO81
50NANO819PA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

50“ LG 4K NanoCell TV NANO81

50NANO819PA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
50NANO819PA

50“ LG 4K NanoCell TV NANO81

(4)
Eine Vorderansicht des LG NanoCell TV
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    Nano Cell Display

  • Displaygrösse (cm)

    127

  • Displaygrösse (Zoll)

    50

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Ja

  • IPS Panel

    Ja

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)

    Ja

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • BLU Type

    Edge

  • TrueMotion / Refresh Rate

    TM120 (60Hz)

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • Prozessor

    Quad Core Prozessor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro

    Nein

  • Face Enhancing

    Nein

  • Upscaling

    4K Upscaler

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Ja (nur Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Nein

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja / Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dimming Algorithmus

    LG Local Contrast

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Nein

FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE

  • Source Quality Management

    Nein

  • Farbverbesserung

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Farbgenauigkeit

    True Color Accuracy (17x17x17)

  • Rauschreduzierung

    Zwei Rechenvorgänge

  • Schärfenverbesserung

    Standard

  • Tiefenverbesserung

    Objektbasierend

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Nein

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)

    Ja

  • G-Sync kompatibel

    Nein

  • FreeSync kompatibel

    Nein

  • HGiG Mode

    Ja

AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT

  • Sound Output gesamt

    20 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 Kanal

  • Interne Lautsprecher+Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Nein

  • Surround Modus

    Dolby Surround / Ultra Surround

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja

  • WiSA Speaker Ready

    Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja

  • Smartphone Verbindung

    Ja

  • Magic Tap

    Nein

  • Screen Share

    Ja

  • Next Picks

    Ja

  • Magic Explorer

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay2

    Ja

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Speech to Text / Text to speech

    Ja

  • LG Sprachsuche

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI Empfehlungen

    Ja

  • Automatische Geräteerkennung

    Ja

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Google Home Connection

    Ja

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem

    webOS Smart TV

  • Anzahl der CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universalfernbedieung

    Ja

  • Sport Alarm

    Ja

  • Live Plus

    Nein (UK, Germnay)

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Apps / LG Store

    Ja

  • Musik Player

    Ja

  • Musikc Discovery

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallerie

    Nein

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI + 1.4

  • Teletext Seiten

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

  • Audio Beschreibung

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    4 (seitlich)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (seitlich) / 1 (hinten)

  • LAN

    Ja (hinten)

  • CI Slot

    Ja (seitlich)

  • RF Eingang

    2 (RF / Sat) (hinten)

  • SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)

    Ja (hinten)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out

    Nein

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (v5.0)

  • IR Blaster

    Nein

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    F (Spektrum: A bis G)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    91 kWh/1000 Std

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuss

    1452 x 839 x 44,3 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuss

    1452 x 917 x 336 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1600 x 1070 x 203 mm

  • B x T Standfuss

    831 x 336 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuss

    24,5 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuss

    26,2 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    33,3 kg

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300x300

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    MR21 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuss, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091158741

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren