SUPER UHD TV von LG

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

SUPER UHD TV von LG

86UH955V

SUPER UHD TV von LG

(0)
SUPER UHD TV von LG
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

SCREEN SIZE

  • Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll

    218 cm/ 86 Zoll

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Auflösung

    3840*2160

  • Displaybeleuchtung

    Edge

  • Super UHD

    Super UHD

  • 3D

    Ja

  • 4K IPS

    IPS 4K Quantum Display

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

    80W / 5.2ch (WF:30W)

  • Woofer

    Ja

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • harman/kardon Sound

    Ja

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Ja

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Ja

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ja

SMART TV

  • OS

    webOS 3.0

  • Magic Zoom

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • LG Smart World

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Ja

FEATURE

  • Processor

    Quad

  • DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)

    Ja (DVB)

  • Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)

    Ja (DVB)

  • Schnellstart

    Ja

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.3

  • Teletext Speicher

    2000 Seiten

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • WLAN

    802.11.ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Antenneneingang

    2x

  • Component In (Composite Share)

    1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI 4K)

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • USB

    3 (USB 3.0:1 / USB 2.0:2)

  • Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout

    1/1(Anschluss umschaltbar)

DESIGN

  • Design Gehäusetiefe

    ULTRA Slim

  • Design

    Metalic Design

  • Stand type

    Crescent

ZUBEHÖR

  • Anzahl 3D Brillen beiliegend

    2

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote Control

VIDEO

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    2700

  • Color Representation

    ColorPrime Plus

  • Kontrasterweiterung

    Contrast Maximizer

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • HDR

    HDR Super

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Ja

  • Picture Engine

    Super Mastering Engine

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

  • HDR Effect

    Ja

  • Bildmodus umschaltbar

    10 Bildprogramme

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)

    (100~240Volt 50/60Hz)

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)

    A+

  • Stromverbrauch in Betrieb

    187 Watt

  • Stromverbauch im Stand-by

    0.5 Watt

  • Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis

    65%

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch

    273 Watt

DIMENSIONEN

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    50,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    54,6 kg

  • VESA

    600 x 400

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1938 x 1114 x 67,4

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1938 x 1176 x 366

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

