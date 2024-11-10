Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

OLED65G6V

65'' LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV

Alle Spezifikationen

SCREEN SIZE

  • Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll

    164 cm/65 Zoll

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Display Typ

    OLED TV

TECHNISCHE DISPLAYDATEN

  • Größe in Zoll

    65

  • Displaytyp

    OLED

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD Auflösung)

  • 3D

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • DVB-T2

    Ja

  • DVB-C

    Ja

  • DVB-S2

    2

  • CI+

    Ja

  • Twin Tuner für SAT

    Ja

  • Untertitel

    Ja

  • Teletext (TOP)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

BILD

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Kontrast

    Infinite Contrast

  • HDR

    OLED HDR

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

  • HDR Effect

    Nein

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ja

  • Bildformatumschaltung

    Ja (10)

SOUND

  • Lautsprecherleistung

    40 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 System

  • Subwoofer

    Ja

  • Surround System

    OLED Surround

  • Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

    Ja

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Ja

  • Voreingestellte Klangprogramme

    6 Einstellungen

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • HiFi Audio

    Ja

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital / DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

SMART TV

  • Smart TV Plattform

    webOS 3.0

  • Magic Zoom

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • STB Control

    Ja

  • LG Smart World

    Ja

  • Webbrowser

    Ja

FEATURES

  • Prozessor

    Quad

  • Schnellstart

    Ja

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Ja

  • Energy saving Mode

    Ja

  • Digitales Handbuch

    Ja

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Sleep-Timer

    Ja

  • Built in Game

    Nein

  • Time Shift (via external HDD, USB)

    Ja (DTV only)

  • DTV Recording (via external HDD, USB)

    Ja

DESIGN

  • Design

    Picture-on-Glass

  • Design Gehäusetiefe

    Blade Slim

  • Design Standfuß

    Soundbar Stand

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • WLAN

    802.11.ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Antenneneingang

    3

  • Component In

    1 (geteilt mit Audio/Video In)

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Scart

    Nein

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • HDMI

    4 (HDMI 4K)

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • USB

    1 (USB 3.0: 1; USB 2.0: 2)

  • Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout

    Ja / Ja

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • 3D Brillen

    2

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote Control

  • VESA Wall Mount Support

    Ja

STROM/ÖKONOMIE

  • Stromnetz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)

    A

  • Stromverbrauch in Betrieb (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    145

  • Stromverbrauch im Stand-by Modus (W)

    0,5

  • Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis (%)

    65

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (kWh)

    212

GEWICHT

  • Inkl. Standfuß (kg)

    40,5

ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T

  • VESA

    400 x 200

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

