65‘‘ LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV
Alle Spezifikationen
SCREEN SIZE
-
Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll
164 cm/65 Zoll
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Display Typ
OLED TV
TECHNISCHE DISPLAYDATEN
-
Größe in Zoll
65
-
Displaytyp
OLED
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD Auflösung)
-
3D
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
2
-
CI+
Ja
-
Twin Tuner für SAT
Ja
-
Untertitel
Ja
-
Teletext (TOP)
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
BILD
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Kontrast
Infinite Contrast
-
HDR
OLED HDR
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
HDR Effect
Nein
-
Ultra Luminance
Ja
-
Bildformatumschaltung
Ja (10)
SOUND
-
Lautsprecherleistung
40 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 System
-
Subwoofer
Ja
-
Surround System
OLED Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Ja
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ja
-
Voreingestellte Klangprogramme
6 Einstellungen
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
HiFi Audio
Ja
-
Optical Sound Sync
Ja
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
SMART TV
-
Smart TV Plattform
webOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Control
Ja
-
LG Smart World
Ja
-
Webbrowser
Ja
FEATURES
-
Prozessor
Quad
-
Schnellstart
Ja
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Ja
-
Energy saving Mode
Ja
-
Digitales Handbuch
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Sleep-Timer
Ja
-
Built in Game
Nein
-
Time Shift (via external HDD, USB)
Ja (DTV only)
-
DTV Recording (via external HDD, USB)
Ja
DESIGN
-
Design
Picture-on-Glass
-
Design Gehäusetiefe
Blade Slim
-
Design Standfuß
Soundbar Stand
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
WLAN
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Antenneneingang
3
-
Component In
1 (geteilt mit Audio/Video In)
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Scart
Nein
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
-
Miracast
Ja
-
HDMI
4 (HDMI 4K)
-
LAN
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
1 (USB 3.0: 1; USB 2.0: 2)
-
Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout
Ja / Ja
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
3D Brillen
2
-
Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote Control
-
VESA Wall Mount Support
Ja
STROM/ÖKONOMIE
-
Stromnetz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)
A
-
Stromverbrauch in Betrieb (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
145
-
Stromverbrauch im Stand-by Modus (W)
0,5
-
Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis (%)
65
-
Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (kWh)
212
GEWICHT
-
Inkl. Standfuß (kg)
40,5
ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T
-
VESA
400 x 200
-
