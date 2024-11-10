Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
5.1.2. Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 570 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

5.1.2. Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 570 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

DSN10YG

5.1.2. Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 570 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

(0)
Vorderansicht mit Subwoofer
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    5.1.2 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    570 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 50 Watt

  • Centerlautsprecher

    50 Watt

  • seitliche Surroundlautsprecher

    2 x 50 Watt

  • Topsurroundlautsprecher

    2 x 50 Watt

  • Rücklautsprecher

    Erweiterbar mit SPK8

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    220 Watt mit 85dB

  • Subwoofer Grösse

    7 Zoll

  • Wireless Rearspeaker Ready

    Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos / DTS:X

    Ja/Ja

  • Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD

    Ja/Ja/Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X

    Ja/Nein

  • DTS-HD Master Audio / DTS-HD High Resolution

    Ja/Ja

  • MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+

    Ja/Nein/Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja

AUDIO

  • Meridian Soundtechnolgoie

    Ja

  • Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler

    Ja

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie

    Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja

  • AI Raumeinmessung

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)

    Ja

  • Nacht Modus

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • WiFI

    2.4/5 GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (Version 5.0)

  • LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Ja

  • Chrome Cast

    Ja

  • IOS / Android App

    Ja/Ja

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote

    Ja

  • HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Radio Tuner

    Nein

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    Nein

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Ja

  • HDMI 4K Eingang

    2x HDMI 2.1 mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • HDMI 4K Ausgang

    1x HDMI 2.1 mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through

  • USB

    Ja

  • ARC (Audio return channel)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)

    Ja

STROM

  • SMPS

    100-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    < 0.5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Soundbar

    75 Watt

  • Power Off Consumption Subwoofer

    < 0.5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Subwoofer

    38 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)

  • Soundbar

    1443 x 63 x 146 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

  • Verpackung

    1516 x 284 x 472 mm

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    7,2kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers

    7,8kg

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung

    19,3kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung inkludiert

    Ja

  • optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI Kabel

    Nein

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8808992111511

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren