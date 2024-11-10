We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1.2. Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 570 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer
5.1.2. Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 570 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
5.1.2 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
570 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
50 Watt
-
seitliche Surroundlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Topsurroundlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Rücklautsprecher
Erweiterbar mit SPK8
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
220 Watt mit 85dB
-
Subwoofer Grösse
7 Zoll
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
Ja/Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja/Ja/Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X
Ja/Nein
-
DTS-HD Master Audio / DTS-HD High Resolution
Ja/Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja/Nein/Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja
AUDIO
-
Meridian Soundtechnolgoie
Ja
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja
-
AI Raumeinmessung
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFI
2.4/5 GHz
-
Bluetooth
Ja (Version 5.0)
-
LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Ja
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
IOS / Android App
Ja/Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote
Ja
-
HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Radio Tuner
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Ja
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
2x HDMI 2.1 mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang
1x HDMI 2.1 mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
USB
Ja
-
ARC (Audio return channel)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0.5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
75 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0.5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
38 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)
-
Soundbar
1443 x 63 x 146 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
-
Verpackung
1516 x 284 x 472 mm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
7,2kg
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers
7,8kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung
19,3kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Ja
-
optisches Kabel
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
Nein
EAN
-
EAN Code
8808992111511
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur