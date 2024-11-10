Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.1.4 Doby Atmos® Soundbar mit 770 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | Rücklautsprecher | MERIDIAN Klangtechnologie

7.1.4 Doby Atmos® Soundbar mit 770 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | Rücklautsprecher | MERIDIAN Klangtechnologie

DSN11RG

7.1.4 Doby Atmos® Soundbar mit 770 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | Rücklautsprecher | MERIDIAN Klangtechnologie

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    5.1.2 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    770 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 50 Watt

  • Centerlautsprecher

    1 x 50 Watt

  • seitliche Surroundlautsprecher

    2 x 50 Watt

  • Topsurroundlautsprecher

    4 x 50 Watt

  • Rücklautsprecher

    2x 50 Watt

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    220 Watt mit 85dB

  • Subwoofer Größe

    7 Zoll

  • Wireless Rearspeaker Ready

    Inkludiert

STROM

  • SMPS

    100-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    < 0.5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Soundbar

    75 Watt

  • Power Off Consumption Subwoofer

    < 0.5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Subwoofer

    38 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)

  • Soundbar

    1443 x 63 x 146 mm
    Rücklautsprecher: 130 x 211,5 x 191,2 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

  • Verpackung

    1516 x 284 x 472 mm

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    7,2 kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers

    7,8 kg

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung

    25,3 kg

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806098731152

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

