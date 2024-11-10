We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.1.4 Doby Atmos® Soundbar mit 770 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | Rücklautsprecher | MERIDIAN Klangtechnologie
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
5.1.2 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
770 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
1 x 50 Watt
-
seitliche Surroundlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Topsurroundlautsprecher
4 x 50 Watt
-
Rücklautsprecher
2x 50 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
220 Watt mit 85dB
-
Subwoofer Größe
7 Zoll
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Inkludiert
STROM
-
SMPS
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0.5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
75 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0.5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
38 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)
-
Soundbar
1443 x 63 x 146 mm
Rücklautsprecher: 130 x 211,5 x 191,2 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
-
Verpackung
1516 x 284 x 472 mm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
7,2 kg
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers
7,8 kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung
25,3 kg
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806098731152
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
