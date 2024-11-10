We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray Soundbar mit WLAN, BD Live Profile 5.0, Netcast und 1080 UpScaling
Alle Spezifikationen
BILD
-
3D Blu-ray Laufwerk
Ja
-
FullHD 1080p Upscaling
Ja
LEISTUNG
-
Power Output - Total
430W
-
Power Output - Center
70 Watt x 2
-
Power Output - Surround
70W x2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
wireless, 150 Watt (aktiv)
SURROUNDPROGRAMME
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital+
Ja
-
Dolby Tru HD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS High Resolution
Ja
-
DTS Master Audio Essential
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct Dock
Ja
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
Ja
-
HDMI - Out
Ja
-
HDMI - Input
2
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Quick Booting / Quick Loading
Ja / Ja
-
Firmware Update
Ja
-
LAN
Ja
SOUND MODI
-
Audio Upsampling
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode(News, Drama, Sports, Game, Music, Movie)
Ja
-
BassBoost
Ja
-
Night Mode
Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Ja
AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Ja
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
JPEG
Ja
-
Picture CD (Thumbnail Browse)
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
