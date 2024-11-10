3D Blu-ray Soundbar mit WLAN, BD Live Profile 5.0, Netcast und 1080 UpScaling

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

HLX56S

Alle Spezifikationen

BILD

  • 3D Blu-ray Laufwerk

    Ja

  • FullHD 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Power Output - Total

    430W

  • Power Output - Center

    70 Watt x 2

  • Power Output - Surround

    70W x2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    wireless, 150 Watt (aktiv)

SURROUNDPROGRAMME

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital+

    Ja

  • Dolby Tru HD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS High Resolution

    Ja

  • DTS Master Audio Essential

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • iPod Direct Dock

    Ja

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Ja

  • Video Out - Composite

    Ja

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Ja

  • HDMI - Out

    Ja

  • HDMI - Input

    2

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ja

KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Quick Booting / Quick Loading

    Ja / Ja

  • Firmware Update

    Ja

  • LAN

    Ja

SOUND MODI

  • Audio Upsampling

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode(News, Drama, Sports, Game, Music, Movie)

    Ja

  • BassBoost

    Ja

  • Night Mode

    Ja

ABSPIELFORMATE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Ja

  • DTS-CD

    Ja

  • DVD+R Double Layer

    Ja

AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Ja

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Ja

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Video - DivX HD

    Ja

  • Video - MKV

    Ja

  • Video - AVC HD

    Ja

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • JPEG

    Ja

  • Picture CD (Thumbnail Browse)

    Ja

RADIO

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

