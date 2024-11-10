We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Music Flow HS6 Smarte, kabellose Multi-Room Soundbar mit 320 Watt Leistung
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Anzahl Kanäle
4.1 Ch
-
Ausgangsleistung gesamt
320 Watt
SOUND
-
Equalizer
User EQ, Natural, Bass Blast, By Pass
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Ja
-
Dynamic Loudness Algorithm
Ja
-
L/R Control
Ja
-
L/R Balance
Ja
-
Party Mode
Ja
NETZWERK
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Ja
-
Multi-Room Solution (DLNA)
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In
Ja
-
HDMI In
Ja
-
HDMI Out
Ja
-
Optical out
Ja
-
Power (AC Adaptor Jack)
Ja
-
Network (Ethernet)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Lautsprecher
1020 x 42 x 82
-
Subwoofer
178 x 378 x 437
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
