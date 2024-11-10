Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Music Flow HS9 Smarte, kabellose Soundbar mit 700 Watt Leistung

LG Music Flow HS9 Smarte, kabellose Soundbar mit 700 Watt Leistung

LAS950M

LG Music Flow HS9 Smarte, kabellose Soundbar mit 700 Watt Leistung

ALLGEMEIN

  • Produkttyp

    TV-Speaker Bar

  • Gerätetyp

    Soundbar / wireless subwoofer

LEISTUNG

  • Kanäle

    7.1 Ch

  • Gesamtleistung

    700W

  • Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    75 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden

  • Centerlautsprecher

    75 Watt x1

  • Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    75 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    175 Watt

LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR

  • Anzahl der Lautsprecher

    7.1

  • Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig

    Ja

VIDEOFUNKTIONEN

  • HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    Ja

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Ja

  • Sound Sync

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    2

  • HDMI Ausgang

    1

  • HDMI Eingang

    3

ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM

  • Subwoofer

    296 x 332 x 296

  • Soundbar/Speakerbar

    1100 x 106 x 135

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

