2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH3B
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
300 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2x50 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt
KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN
-
Cinema
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
950 x 71 x 47
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
