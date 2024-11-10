We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Soundbar mit 320 Watt und 2.1-Kanal-Tonsystem
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
320 Watt (im Akkubetrieb 140 Watt)
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 60 Watt (im Akkubetrieb 2 x 30 Watt)
-
Subwoofer
160 Watt (im Akkubetrieb 80 Watt)
KLANGMODI
-
4K Sound (96 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Cinema
Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
Daten werden nachgereicht
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
Daten werden nachgereicht
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
340 x 74 x 110
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
