Soundbar mit 40 Watt, 2.0 Kanal-Tonsystem
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.0 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
40 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 20 Watt
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja / Nein / Nein
-
DTS
Nein
KLANGMODI
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja / Nein / Ja / Nein
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
1x
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1x
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
10 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H (MM)
-
Soundbar
650 x 79 x 94
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
