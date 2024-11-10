Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

SK1

Soundbar mit 40 Watt, 2.0 Kanal-Tonsystem

Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    2.0 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    40 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 20 Watt

AUDIO FORMATE

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD

    Ja / Nein / Nein

  • DTS

    Nein

KLANGMODI

  • Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie

    Ja / Nein / Ja / Nein

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • LG Sound Sync optische Verbindung

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    1x

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    1x

  • Bluetooth 4.0

    Ja

STROM

  • SMPS

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Soundbar

    10 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H (MM)

  • Soundbar

    650 x 79 x 94

  • IR-Fernbedienung

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

