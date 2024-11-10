Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.1 Dolby Digital Soundbar mit 480 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

SK5R

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    4.1 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    480 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 80 Watt

  • Surroundlautsprecher

    2 x 60 Wattt

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    200 Watt

LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SPEAKERBAR

  • Anzahl der Lautsprecher

    Ja

  • Videofunktionen

    Ja / Nein / Nein

  • HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    DTS Virtual X

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein / Nein / Nein

ADAPTIVE SOUND CONTROL

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Nein / Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Ja

  • Multimediafunktionen

    Ja

  • WiFI

    Ja

  • Simplink

    Ja

DIRECT VOLUME & MUTE CONTROL BY LGTV REMOTE

  • Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth

    1x

  • Automatic Power on/off optische Verbindung

    1x

  • A/V Sync Delay

    1x

  • USB Host

    1x

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    Ja

OPTISCHER DIGITALEINGANG

  • HDMI Ausgang

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • HDMI Eingang

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Strom

    22 Watt

  • SMPS

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    33 Watt

POWER CONSUMPTION SOUNDBAR

  • Power Off Consumption Subwoofer

    890 x 57 x 87

  • Power Consumption Subwoofer

    171 x 392 x 247.5

  • Zubehör beigepackt

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

