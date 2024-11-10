We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SL5Y
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
400 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 90 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
220 Watt
-
Subwoofer Größe
6 Zoll
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Ja
KLANGMODI
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
96kHz/24Bit
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja/Nein/Ja/DTS Virtual X
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
-
Sound Upconverting
Nein
AUDIO STREAMING DIENSTE
-
Chrome Cast
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Ja
-
HDMI 2K Eingang
1x
-
HDMI 2K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
1x
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
Nein
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Nein
-
USB
Ja
-
LAN
Nein
STROM
-
SMPS
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
28 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
33 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
890 x 57 x 85
-
Subwoofer
171 x 393 x 249
-
Verpackung
984 x 217 x 547
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
2,4kg
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers
5,3kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung
9,8kg
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Ja
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
