UHD TV von LG

43UH661V

Alle Spezifikationen

SCREEN SIZE

  • Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll

    108 cm/ 43 Zoll

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Displaybeleuchtung

    Edge

  • 3D

    Nein

  • 4K IPS

    IPS 4K

VIDEO

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    1200

  • Color Representation

    ColorPrime Pro

  • HDR

    HDR Pro

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Ja(55"â)

  • Picture Engine

    UHD Mastering Engine

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

  • HDR Effect

    Ja

  • Bildmodus umschaltbar

    10 Bildprogramme

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

    20W / 2ch

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    erweiterbar

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Ja

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ja

SMART TV

  • OS

    webOS 3.0

  • Magic Zoom

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • LG Smart World

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Ja

FEATURE

  • Processor

    Quad

  • DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)

    Ja (DVB)

  • Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)

    Ja (DVB)

  • Schnellstart

    Ja

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.3

  • Teletext Speicher

    2000 Seiten

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • WLAN

    802.11.ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Antenneneingang

    2x

  • Component In (Composite Share)

    1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI 4K)

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout

    1/1(Anschluss umschaltbar)

DESIGN

  • Design Gehäusetiefe

    ULTRA Slim

  • Design

    Metalic Design

  • Stand type

    Crescent

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienung

    IR-Fernbedienung

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)

    100~240Volt 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbauch im Stand-by

    0.3 Watt

  • Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis

    65%

DIMENSIONEN

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    9,5 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    11,0 kg

  • VESA

    200 x 200

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    973 x 572 x 77,2

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    973 x 627 x 245

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

