49" LG UHD TV

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

49" LG UHD TV

49UJ701V

49" LG UHD TV

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LCD)

    LCD

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    124

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    49

  • Auflösung

    3840*2160

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    Aktives HDR

  • - HDR10

    Ja

  • - HLG

    Ja

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Wide Color

  • Dimming

    Nein

  • Ultra Luminance

    Nein

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20 W

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 ch

  • harman / kardon Sound System

    Ja

  • Surround Mode

    ULTRA Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning / Sitzplatzoptimierung

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Audio Decoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • Smart TV

    webOS 3.5

  • Magic Remote

    liegt bei

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • 360 VR

    Ja

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Ja

  • Miracast (Mobile Phone to TV Mirroring)

    Ja

AUFNAHMEFUNKTION

  • Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)

    Ja

  • Time Shift (für die Funktion wird eine externe USB Festplatte benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)

    Ja

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • DVB Tuner

    1x DVB-T2 / 1x DVB-C / 1x DVB-S2

  • CI+ Modul Schacht

    CI+ 1.3

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    4

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja

  • USB

    2x USB 2.0

  • LAN

    1

  • Component / Composite

    1(Composite common)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • Antenneneingänge

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • WLAN

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

DESIGN

  • Design Gehäusetiefe

    TBD

  • Standfuß

    1pole

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    118 kWh

ABMESSUNGEN

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1107 x 645 x 70,3 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1107 x 705 x 259,2 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    11,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    12,7 kg

  • Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote

  • VESA

    Ja

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300x300

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

