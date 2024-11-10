We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ULTRA HD TV mit 152 cm Bildschirmdiagonale (60 Zoll), CINEMA 3D-Technologie und Smart+ TV
Alle Spezifikationen
TECHNISCHE DISPLAYDATEN
-
Grösse in cm
152
-
Grösse in Zoll
60
-
Displaybeleuchtung
Edge LED
-
Displaytyp
LED
-
Local Dimming
Ja
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD Auflösung)
-
Dynamischer UCI
1000
-
3D
Ja (CINEMA 3D System)
-
Screen Design
Cinema Screen Design
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Analog
1
-
DVB-T
1
-
DVB-T2
1
-
DVB-C
1
-
DVB-S2
1
-
HbbTV
In Kürze per SW Update
-
CI+
1
-
Empfang 4K 24p/25p/30p/50p/60p
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
BILD
-
Tru Ultra HD Engine Pro
Nein
-
XD Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Resolution Upscaler
4K Resolution Upscaler
-
TruBlack Control
Ja
-
Tru Color Generator
Ja
-
Smart Living Sensor
Ja
-
Experten Modus / ISF Einstellung
Ja / Ja
-
H.264 Decoder
4K / 30p
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
SOUND
-
Lautsprecherleistung
20 Watt (2x10 Watt)
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 System
-
Subwoofer
Ja
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Klare Stimme 2
Ja
-
Sound Optimizer
Ja (Normal/Wandmontage/Stand)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Ja
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / DTS Decoder
Ja / Ja
-
APT-X Encoder
Ja
3D SPEZIFIKATIONEN
-
3D Bildsystem
CINEMA 3D (Polfilter)
-
2D auf 3D / 3D auf 2D Umrechnung
Ja / Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umrechnung / Tiefenkontrolle
Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umrechnung / Entfernungskontrolle
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ja
SMART TV
-
Smart TV Plattform
webOS
-
App Store
Ja
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Google Dial
Ja
NETZWERKFUNKTIONEN
-
WLAN
Eingebaut
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
MEDIA SHARE
-
Smart Remote App
Ja
-
Netzwerk File Browser
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja (App muss manuell installiert werden)
SCREEN SHARE
-
MHL
Ja (v2.0)
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN
-
TV Logo beleuchtet
Nein
-
Teletext Seitenspeicher
2000
-
TOPTEXT
Ja
USB AUFNAHME
-
Aufnahme auf externe Festplatte
Ja
-
Aufnahme auf verschiedene externe Festplatten
Ja
-
Timergesteuerte Aufnahme
Ja
-
Timeshift (zeitversetzte Wiedergabe)
Ja
-
Aufnahme von
Analog/DVB-T/T2/C/S2/TV-Sender abhängig
-
Externe Aufnahme
Ja (Analog RF/Composit)
-
Externe Zuspielung und Aufnahme gleichzeitig
Ja
-
Smart Funktion möglich während der Aufnahme
Ja
TV KAMERA
-
TV Kamera eingebaut
Nein (erweiterbar mit VC500)
ANSCHLÜSSE SEITLICH
-
CI Slot+
1
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
4
-
HDMI 4K 60p SIMPLINK
Nein
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Antennenanschluss 1
1 (Analog/DVB-T/DVB-T2/DVB-C)
-
Antennenanschluss 2
1 (DVB-S2)
-
Audio / Video In
per Adapter (liegt bei)
-
Scart (vollbelegt)
per Adapter (liegt bei)
-
Komponent in (Y,Pb, Pr) + Audio
per Adapter (liegt bei)
-
Optischer Digitalausgang
1
-
HDMI (SIMPLINK)
Nein
-
HDMI 4K 60p (SIMPLINK)
Nein
-
RS232C (Steuerung/Service)
Ja
-
Kopfhöreranschluss 3,5mm
1
-
LAN Anschluss
1
MAGIC MOTION REMOTE CONTROL
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
1
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
IR-Fernbedienung
1
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
1
-
3D Brillen
2x F310
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
Schnellstartanleitung
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T
-
Ohne Standfuss (mm)
1.341 x 788 x 39,1
-
Inkl. Standfuss (mm)
1.341 x 827 x 268
-
VESA
400 x 400
GEWICHT
-
Ohne Standfuss (kg)
25,8
-
Inkl. Standfuss (kg)
27,1
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
