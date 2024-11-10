ULTRA HD TV mit 152 cm Bildschirmdiagonale (60 Zoll), CINEMA 3D-Technologie und Smart+ TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

60UB850V

LG 60UB850V – 3D ULTRA HD Smart+ webOS TV
Alle Spezifikationen

TECHNISCHE DISPLAYDATEN

  • Grösse in cm

    152

  • Grösse in Zoll

    60

  • Displaybeleuchtung

    Edge LED

  • Displaytyp

    LED

  • Local Dimming

    Ja

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD Auflösung)

  • Dynamischer UCI

    1000

  • 3D

    Ja (CINEMA 3D System)

  • Screen Design

    Cinema Screen Design

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Analog

    1

  • DVB-T

    1

  • DVB-T2

    1

  • DVB-C

    1

  • DVB-S2

    1

  • HbbTV

    In Kürze per SW Update

  • CI+

    1

  • Empfang 4K 24p/25p/30p/50p/60p

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

BILD

  • Tru Ultra HD Engine Pro

    Nein

  • XD Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Resolution Upscaler

  • TruBlack Control

    Ja

  • Tru Color Generator

    Ja

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Ja

  • Experten Modus / ISF Einstellung

    Ja / Ja

  • H.264 Decoder

    4K / 30p

  • Picture Wizard III

    Ja

SOUND

  • Lautsprecherleistung

    20 Watt (2x10 Watt)

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 System

  • Subwoofer

    Ja

  • Surround System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Klare Stimme 2

    Ja

  • Sound Optimizer

    Ja (Normal/Wandmontage/Stand)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital / DTS Decoder

    Ja / Ja

  • APT-X Encoder

    Ja

3D SPEZIFIKATIONEN

  • 3D Bildsystem

    CINEMA 3D (Polfilter)

  • 2D auf 3D / 3D auf 2D Umrechnung

    Ja / Ja

  • 2D auf 3D Umrechnung / Tiefenkontrolle

    Ja

  • 2D auf 3D Umrechnung / Entfernungskontrolle

    Ja

  • Dual Play

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Smart TV Plattform

    webOS

  • App Store

    Ja

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • Google Dial

    Ja

NETZWERKFUNKTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Eingebaut

  • WiFi Direct

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

MEDIA SHARE

  • Smart Remote App

    Ja

  • Netzwerk File Browser

    Ja

  • LG Cloud

    Ja (App muss manuell installiert werden)

SCREEN SHARE

  • MHL

    Ja (v2.0)

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • Simplink

    Ja

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

  • TV Logo beleuchtet

    Nein

  • Teletext Seitenspeicher

    2000

  • TOPTEXT

    Ja

USB AUFNAHME

  • Aufnahme auf externe Festplatte

    Ja

  • Aufnahme auf verschiedene externe Festplatten

    Ja

  • Timergesteuerte Aufnahme

    Ja

  • Timeshift (zeitversetzte Wiedergabe)

    Ja

  • Aufnahme von

    Analog/DVB-T/T2/C/S2/TV-Sender abhängig

  • Externe Aufnahme

    Ja (Analog RF/Composit)

  • Externe Zuspielung und Aufnahme gleichzeitig

    Ja

  • Smart Funktion möglich während der Aufnahme

    Ja

TV KAMERA

  • TV Kamera eingebaut

    Nein (erweiterbar mit VC500)

ANSCHLÜSSE SEITLICH

  • CI Slot+

    1

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    4

  • HDMI 4K 60p SIMPLINK

    Nein

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • USB 3.0

    1

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Antennenanschluss 1

    1 (Analog/DVB-T/DVB-T2/DVB-C)

  • Antennenanschluss 2

    1 (DVB-S2)

  • Audio / Video In

    per Adapter (liegt bei)

  • Scart (vollbelegt)

    per Adapter (liegt bei)

  • Komponent in (Y,Pb, Pr) + Audio

    per Adapter (liegt bei)

  • Optischer Digitalausgang

    1

  • HDMI (SIMPLINK)

    Nein

  • HDMI 4K 60p (SIMPLINK)

    Nein

  • RS232C (Steuerung/Service)

    Ja

  • Kopfhöreranschluss 3,5mm

    1

  • LAN Anschluss

    1

MAGIC MOTION REMOTE CONTROL

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    1

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • IR-Fernbedienung

    1

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    1

  • 3D Brillen

    2x F310

  • Batterien für Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)

    Ja

  • Schnellstartanleitung

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T

  • Ohne Standfuss (mm)

    1.341 x 788 x 39,1

  • Inkl. Standfuss (mm)

    1.341 x 827 x 268

  • VESA

    400 x 400

GEWICHT

  • Ohne Standfuss (kg)

    25,8

  • Inkl. Standfuss (kg)

    27,1

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

