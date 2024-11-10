We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" LG UHD TV
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Displaygröße (cm)
165
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
65
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
Aktives HDR mit Dolby Vision™
-
- Dolby Vision™
Ja
-
- HDR10
Ja
-
- HLG
Ja
-
Wide Color Gamut
Wide Color
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20 W
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning / Sitzplatzoptimierung
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Ja
-
Audio Decoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
Smart TV
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Remote
liegt bei
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Multi-view
Ja
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Ja
-
Miracast (Mobile Phone to TV Mirroring)
Ja
AUFNAHMEFUNKTION
-
Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Time Shift (für die Funktion wird eine externe USB Festplatte benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
DVB Tuner
1x DVB-T2 / 1x DVB-C / 1x DVB-S2
-
CI+ Modul Schacht
CI+ 1.3
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja
-
USB
2x USB 2.0
-
LAN
1
-
Component / Composite
1(Composite common)
-
CI Slot
1
-
Antenneneingänge
2 (RF, Sat)
-
WLAN
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
-
Kopfhörerausgang
Ja
DESIGN
-
Design Gehäusetiefe
TBD
-
Standfuß
Linear Crescent
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A+
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
144 kWh
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1455,2 x 840,9 x 63,5 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1455,2 x 898,1 x 312,4 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
24 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
25,5 kg
-
Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote
-
VESA
Ja
-
VESA Abmessungen
300x300
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
