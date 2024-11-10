We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray Player inkl. Magic Remote, WLAN, Smart Share Funktion und Private Sound Mode
Alle Spezifikationen
LADEZEITEN BLU-RAY LAUFWERK
-
Start aus der Standyby Funktion
3 Sekunden
-
Startzeit
5 Sekunden
-
Ladezeiten
10 Sekunden
DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN
-
Interaktive Blu-ray
Ja
-
BD ROM Profil
5.0
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
NTSC<->PAL KonvertierungBD ROM Profil
Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umwandlung
Ja
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
-
Deep Colour
Ja
-
1080p Upscaler
Ja
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
Rauschunterdrückung
Ja
VIDEOFORMATE
-
MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DivX / DivX HD / MKV / AVCHD
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP / VOB
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein
NETZWERKFUNKTIONEN
-
Wi-Fi eingebaut
Ja
-
Wi-Fi direkt
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Display
Ja
-
LAN Verbindung
Ja
-
DLNA
DMP, DMR
-
NFC
Ja
-
Metadatenanzeige (Gracenote)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio L/R
Nein
-
optischer Digitalausgang
1
-
coaxialer Digitalausgang
Nein
-
LAN
1
-
HDMI 1.3
Nein
-
HDMI 1.4
1
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
