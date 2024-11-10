3D Blu-ray Player inkl. Magic Remote, WLAN, Smart Share Funktion und Private Sound Mode

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

BP730

LG BP730 3D Blu-ray Player
LADEZEITEN BLU-RAY LAUFWERK

  • Start aus der Standyby Funktion

    3 Sekunden

  • Startzeit

    5 Sekunden

  • Ladezeiten

    10 Sekunden

DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN

  • Interaktive Blu-ray

    Ja

  • BD ROM Profil

    5.0

VIDEOFUNKTIONEN

  • NTSC<->PAL KonvertierungBD ROM Profil

    Ja

  • 2D auf 3D Umwandlung

    Ja

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja

  • Deep Colour

    Ja

  • 1080p Upscaler

    Ja

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

  • Rauschunterdrückung

    Ja

VIDEOFORMATE

  • MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • DivX / DivX HD / MKV / AVCHD

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

  • M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP / VOB

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Nein

NETZWERKFUNKTIONEN

  • Wi-Fi eingebaut

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi direkt

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Display

    Ja

  • LAN Verbindung

    Ja

  • DLNA

    DMP, DMR

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Metadatenanzeige (Gracenote)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Audio L/R

    Nein

  • optischer Digitalausgang

    1

  • coaxialer Digitalausgang

    Nein

  • LAN

    1

  • HDMI 1.3

    Nein

  • HDMI 1.4

    1

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

