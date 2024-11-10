We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray Player mit Festplattenrekorder und DVB-S
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkttyp
3D Blu-ray-Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
Ja
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Ja
-
Festplattenkapazität (GB)
500
TUNER SYSTEM
-
DVB-S
Ja
-
CI+
Ja
DISCFORMATE
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NoTSC)
Ja
-
AUDIO-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Ja
AV WIEDERGABEFORMATE
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
SMPTE VC1
Ja
-
AVCHD
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD MA
Ja
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
ZUSÄTZLICHE FUNKTIONEN
-
BD live (BD profile 2.0)
Ja
-
Music ID by Gracenote
Ja
INTERACTIVE CONTENTS
-
MHP-Like Interactivity
Ja
-
Simultaneous Playbackof HD & SD Video Drip
Ja
-
BD ROM profile
2.0 Profile
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI 1.4 Ausgang
Ja
-
Optischer/koaxialer Digitalausgang
Ja/Nein
-
Satelliten Antenneneingang
Ja
-
Audio Out Stereo
Ja
-
LAN Anschluss
Ja
