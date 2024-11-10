Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3D Blu-ray Player mit Festplattenrekorder und DVB-S

HR925S

3D Blu-ray Player mit Festplattenrekorder und DVB-S

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkttyp

    3D Blu-ray-Player

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback

    Ja

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Ja

  • Festplattenkapazität (GB)

    500

TUNER SYSTEM

  • DVB-S

    Ja

  • CI+

    Ja

DISCFORMATE

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD (PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD (NoTSC)

    Ja

  • AUDIO-CD

    Ja

  • CD-R/-RW

    Ja

  • DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)

    Ja

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Ja

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Ja

AV WIEDERGABEFORMATE

  • MPEG2

    Ja

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • SMPTE VC1

    Ja

  • AVCHD

    Ja

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS-HD MA

    Ja

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • DivX

    Ja

ZUSÄTZLICHE FUNKTIONEN

  • BD live (BD profile 2.0)

    Ja

  • Music ID by Gracenote

    Ja

INTERACTIVE CONTENTS

  • MHP-Like Interactivity

    Ja

  • Simultaneous Playbackof HD & SD Video Drip

    Ja

  • BD ROM profile

    2.0 Profile

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI 1.4 Ausgang

    Ja

  • Optischer/koaxialer Digitalausgang

    Ja/Nein

  • Satelliten Antenneneingang

    Ja

  • Audio Out Stereo

    Ja

  • LAN Anschluss

    Ja

