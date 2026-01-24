About Cookies on This Site

Trockner Schwarz (C, 8 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I RT80V9B

Trockner Schwarz (C, 8 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I RT80V9B

RT80V9B
Hauptmerkmale

  • Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator: Ausspülung mit Hilfe von Wasserdruck
  • Allergy Care: Reduziert Allergene um bis zu 99,9%
  • Sensor Dry optimiert die Trocknungsleistung
  • LED-Trommelbeleuchtung
  • ThinQ®: vernetzte Zukunft eingebaut
  • Inverter Direct Drive® und DUAL Inverter Compressor®: energieeffizient, langlebig und leise mit jeweils 10 Jahren Garantie*

     *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
    *Das Produkt wird mit einem Schuko-Stecker geliefert und ist mit einem fix montierten Adapter auf den Schweizer Typ-J-Standard ergänzt.
Die fortgeschrittene Invertertechnologie mit DUAL Inverter-Wärmepumpe® bietet eine noch nie dagewesene Energieeffizienz oder Zeiteinsparung.

 

D04_RT8DI_Compressor_050219_24092019-D

Der Bereich der Umlaufgeschwindigkeit von sehr schnell bis langsam ohne Ein- und Ausschalten wurde erweitert.

 

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie des DUAL Inverter Compressor passt zur 10-Jahres-Garantie des Inverter-Motors.

 *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Glättet Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Schonende Pflege

Glättet Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Eine niedrige Temperatur dank Wärmepumpentechnologie kann Falten glätten und ein Einlaufen verringern.

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Allergy Care

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Mit Allergy Care werden 99,9% der Allergene reduziert, z. B. Hausmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können. Verbessern Sie Ihre Lebensqualität durch Beibehaltung einer allergenfreien Umwelt.

*Getestet unter der Aufsicht des TÜV SUD. Der LG Wäschetrockner beseitigt 99,9 % der Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) mit dem Allergy Care-Programm. Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus reduziert 99,9 % der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Genießen Sie die mühelose Wartung des Kondensators mit automatischer Selbstreinigung – wie der Name schon sagt, reinigt er sich ganz einfach selbst, ohne dass Sie etwas tun müssen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Häufigkeit, mit der die automatische Kondensatorreinigung erfolgt, hängt von der Menge und der anfänglichen Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche ab.

Immer sauber

Dual-Filter

Immer sauber

Mit dem Dual-Filter hält der Trockner eine hohe Trockenleistung durch Herausfiltern von Flusen aus der Kleidung aufrecht.

Die Trockenleistung optimieren<br>1

Trockensensor

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Erkennt die Feuchtigkeit auf der Kleidung und stellt die Trocknungszeit automatisch ein.

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Umkehrbare Tür

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Installieren Sie die Tür nach links oder nach rechts je nach Ihren Raumbedürfnissen.

Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ®

Smart ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Programmen – Ihr Trockner ist nun intelligent! Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

Zusammenfassung

ABMESSUNGEN

RT80V9B
KAPAZITÄT
8 Kg
ABMESSUNGEN (B X T X H)
850 x 600 x 690 D':615, D:660, D":1135
STEAM
Nein
Smart Diagnosis®
Nein

Wesentliche Angaben

  • MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG - Hauptfarbe

    Schwarz

  • KAPAZITÄT - Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    8

  • ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • ENERGIE - Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    C

  • MERKMALE - Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • MERKMALE - Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • MERKMALE - Art der Wärmequelle

    Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

  • MERKMALE - Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Ja

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - Smart Pairing

    Ja, kommunikation zwischen Waschmaschine und Trockner

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Nein

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Schwarz

  • Türtyp

    Frontlader

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    8

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    8

PROGRAMME

  • Babykleidung

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Ja, Allergy Care

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Kurz 34

    Ja

  • Hemden/Kurz 20

    Nein

  • Synthetik

    Nein

  • Trocknungszeit

    Nein

  • Wolle auffrischen

    Nein

  • AI Dry

    Nein

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • Auffrischen Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Voluminöse Wäsche

    Nein

  • Kalt Trocknen/Lüften

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Baumwolle+

    Ja

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Daunenjacken-Auffrischung

    Nein

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Kurz 30

    Ja

  • Schnelltrocknung

    Ja

  • Korbtrocknen

    Ja

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Dampf-Hygieneprogramm

    Nein

  • Dampf-Auffrischprogramm

    Nein

  • Handtücher

    Ja

  • Warm Trocknen/Lüften

    Ja

  • Wolle

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    Kontinuierlich

  • Anzeigentyp

    Display, Touch Buttons

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Nein

  • Zahlenanzeige

    Ja

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Nein

  • Typ

    Thermistor

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    ECO Hybrid System: Sie haben die Wahl zwischen Zeit- oder Energieersparnis

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Doppeltes Flusensieb

    Ja

  • Anzeige (Wasser leeren)

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

  • Invertermotor

    Nein

  • Autom. Neustart

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Nein

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Nein

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja, Feuchtigkeit

  • Steam

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    LED

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja, alle 4

  • Steam

    Nein

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Edelstahl

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660 x 920 x 702

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1115

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Gewicht (kg)

    57

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    60

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1115

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    C

LEISTUNG

  • Automatischer Wäschetrockner

    Ja

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Nein

  • Kondensationseffizienzklasse

    A

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    10

  • Energieverbrauch Vollbeladung (Edry; in kWh)

    1,47

  • Energieverbrauch Teilbeladung (E dry1/2; in kWh)

    0,8

  • Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

    176

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

    91

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

    91

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    62

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0.18

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0.18

  • Standardtrocknungsprogramm

    Koch-/Buntwäsche

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    181

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beiTeilbefüllung (T dry1/2 in Min.)

    110

  • Gewichtete Kondensationseffizienz (in %)

    91

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    140

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Anti-Falten

    Ja

  • Kondensatorpflege

    Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator

  • Trommelpflege

    Nein

  • Trocknungsgrad

    Ja, 3-Stufen (Bügel-, Schrank-, Extra trocken)

  • Favorit

    Nein

  • Weniger Zeit

    Ja

  • Mehr Zeit

    Ja

  • Schranktrocken

    Ja

  • Timer-Trocknen

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja, LED

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Steam

    Nein

  • Temp.

    Nein

  • Knitterschutz

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091750334

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja, über App

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja, kommunikation zwischen Waschmaschine und Trockner

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja, über App

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Nein

  • Proaktive Kundenbetreuung

    Ja, über App

OPTIONEN / ZUBEHÖR

  • Ablaufschlauchset

    Ja, mitgeliefert

  • Gestellbaugruppe

    Optional

  • Zwischenbaurahmen

    Optional

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nein

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

