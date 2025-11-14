About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB

MEZ69313884 F4WB309YB 改位置.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
MEZ69313884 F4WB309YB 改位置.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB

F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB
LG Waschmaschine Dark Stone (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB309YB, F4WB309YB

Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen: besonders schonend
  • AquaLock® Vollwasserschutz: AquaStop-System bestehend aus versiegelter Bodenwanne mit Sensor und AquaStop Sicherheitsschlauch
  • Steam: Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf dank spezieller Programme wie Allergy Care (nur als Download verfügbar)
  • Sicherheitsglastür: stabil, kratzfest, hygienisch und hitzebeständig
  • Unterbaufähig

    *Das Produkt wird mit einem Schuko-Stecker geliefert und ist mit einem fix montierten Adapter auf den Schweizer Typ-J-Standard ergänzt.

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den DUAL Inverter Kompressor, (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr
Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Minimalistisches Design, überlegene Sauberkeit

Verleihe jedem Interieur mit unserer neu gestalteten LG-Waschmaschine eine stilvolle Note.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Durchdacht gestaltet

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Unterbaufähiges Design

Für begrenzten Platz geeignet

In der Mitte eines runden Streams befindet sich ein 6 Motion DD-Logo

6 Motion DD

Auf die Stoffart abgestimmt

Es gibt ein Logo für den Motor einer Waschmaschine und einen Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor mit 10-jähriger Garantie.

10 Jahre Garantie*

Garantierte Zuverlässigkeit

Es zeigt den Stoff und den Staub der Faser

Allergy Care

Staubmilben wegdampfen

Passt auch in kleine Räume

Perfekt für kompakte Bereiche – die obere Abdeckung lässt sich leicht entfernen, um einen nahtlosen, integrierten Look zu erzielen, wobei die Integration nur mit einem Unterbaublech möglich ist.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Elegantes Design

Verbessere die Qualität der Innenausstattung deines Zuhauses

Wähle die Waschmaschine, die zu deiner Einrichtungsvision passt.

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

6 Motion DD

Bewegungskombinationen, die auf die Stoffart zugeschnitten sind

Der Inverter Direct Drive®-Motor dieser Waschmaschine kann sechs verschiedene Waschbewegungen erzeugen, die für die richtige Pflege und höchste Sauberkeit deiner Textilien sorgen.

Es zeigt sechs Bewegungen der Waschtrommel

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Steam

Beseitige Allergene aus deinen Textilien mit Dampf

Trage deine Kleidung mit dem guten Gefühl, dass Hausstaubmilben und Bakterien mit Dampf entfernt werden.

Die Wäsche wurde mit Dampf behandelt

*Das von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zugelassene Allergy Care-Programm reduziert das Hausstaubmilbenallergen.

*Das Allergy Care Programm mit der Funktion "Steam" muss über das Bedienpanel der Waschmaschine (Auswahl: "Download/Neu") heruntergeladen werden.

Tub clean

Von innen sauber

Sorge für eine saubere Waschmaschine und hygienische Wäsche

Der Motor der Waschmaschine wirbelt Wasser auf

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Es hat einen Waschmaschinenmotor und ein Logo auf einem schwarzen, welligen Hintergrund

Ein Jahrzehnt ohne Sorgen

LG bietet eine umfassende 10-Jahres-Garantie für den Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor.

 *Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum.

Verbessere dein Wascherlebnis mit dem eleganten und schlichten Design der Waschmaschine

  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung

Richte deine neue LG Waschmaschine ein: schnell und einfach

Folge unserer einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Videoanleitung zur Installation deiner neuen LG Frontlader-Waschmaschine, einschließlich Wasser- und Abwasseranschluss sowie Nivellierung. Beginne noch heute mit dem Waschen.

*Bilder basieren auf einem repräsentativen 3D-Modell zu Veranschaulichungszwecken und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Installationsschritte können je nach Produktmodell und örtlichen Vorschriften variieren. Beachten Sie für Sicherheit und modellspezifische Anweisungen immer Ihr Produkthandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

F4WB309YB

Wesentliche Angaben

  • KAPAZITÄT - Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9

  • ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x550

  • PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN) - Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1.350

  • MERKMALE - ezDispense®

    Nein

  • MERKMALE - Steam

    Ja

  • WEITERE OPTIONEN - Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Middle Black

  • Türtyp

    Abgedunkeltes Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung mit Dampf

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Nein

  • Auto Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Nein

  • Kurz 30

    Ja

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Steam Refresh

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nein

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Nein

  • Wolle (Schonend/Wolle)

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Drehknopf, Touchdisplay,LCD + LED Anzeige

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • AI DD

    Nein

  • Typ

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Nein

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Autom. Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Steam+

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nein

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Nein

  • Waschtrommel

    Kunststofftrommel

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Automatikfunktion

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1400

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660x890x660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x550

  • Gewicht (kg)

    58,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    62,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    590

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1.030

ENERGIE

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    A

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Nein

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    2-mal

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Ja

  • Spülen+

    Nein

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1.400/1.200/1.000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Steam

    Nein

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreinigung

    Nein

  • TurboWash

    Nein

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096128886

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    49

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Ja

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,78

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,49

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,254

  • Energieklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1.350

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    75

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Schleuderleistung - Effizienzklasse

    B

  • Schleuderleistung - Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (%)

    53,9

  • Standardprogramm (nur waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    228

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    174

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    170

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    9

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    50

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren