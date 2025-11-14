About Cookies on This Site

Waschmaschine Metallic Black Steel (A, 8 kg, 1.360 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WV708P2BA

Waschmaschine Metallic Black Steel (A, 8 kg, 1.360 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WV708P2BA

F4WV708P2BA
Front view
Front open
Detailed view
Drum
Display
Drawer
drawer
Top perspective
Top perspective
Left view
Right view
Right view
Left perspective
Side view
Back view
Hauptmerkmale

  • TRIPLE A: Beste Klasse A in den Bereichen Energieeffizienz, Schleuderwirkung und Geräuschpegel
  • AI DD®: intelligente Fasererkennung für 18 %1 weniger Stoffschäden
  • TurboWash®360°: saubere Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten bei halber Beladung
  • Steam: Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf mit speziellen Programmen wie Allergy Care und Anti-Falten-Option
  • Sicherheitsglastür: stabil, kratzfest, hygienisch und hitzebeständig
  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Waschmaschinen Features

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).
*1Getestet durch Intertekim März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. AI DD®ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Koch-/Buntwäsche bzw. Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD™?

Was ist AI DD®?

AI Direct Drive® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

Getestet durch Intertekim März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. AI DD®ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Koch-/Buntwäsche bzw. Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

Steam

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

Die LG Steam Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können, ebenso wie 30 der Knitterfalten.*

*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9 % der durch Hausstaubmilben hervorgerufenen Allergene.
Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

99,9% ige Allergen-Entfernung

Der Dampf entfernt bis zu 99,9% der Allergene.

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!

Haltbarer und hygienischer
Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Auffällig und elegant

Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.

Intelligentes Gerät

ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

Drucken

Wesentliche Angaben

  • KAPAZITÄT - Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    8

  • ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN) - Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1360

  • MERKMALE - ezDispense®

    Nein

  • MERKMALE - Steam

    Ja

  • WEITERE OPTIONEN - Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Metallic Black Steel

  • Türtyp

    Glastür

KAPAZITÄT

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    8

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung

    Ja

  • Bettwäsche

    Ja

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Schleudern + Abpumpen

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Ja

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigung

    Nein

  • TurboWash 39

    Ja

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche + Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Spülen

    Nein

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    max. 19 Std

  • Anzeigentyp

    Digital

  • Zahlenanzeige

    Digital

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Nein

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Steam+

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur kalt

  • TurboWash

    Nein

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1360

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1100

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Gewicht (kg)

    70

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    74

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    600 x 850 x 620

ENERGIE

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    A

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Trommelpflege

    Nein

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Nein

  • Spülen+

    Ja

  • Schleudern

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigung

    Nein

  • TurboWash

    Nein

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    48

  • Energieklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1360

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    71

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0.5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0.5

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    218

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    155

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    110

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    8

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    48

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

