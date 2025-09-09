Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Waschtrockner Weiß (D/A, 11 kg / 6 kg, 1.360 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | W4WR70E61
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Waschtrockner Weiß (D/A, 11 kg / 6 kg, 1.360 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | W4WR70E61

Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Waschtrockner Weiß (D/A, 11 kg / 6 kg, 1.360 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | W4WR70E61

W4WR70E61
Hauptmerkmale

  • AI DD®: Intelligente Erkennung der Fasern für 18% mehr Gewebeschutz
  • Edelstahl Mitnehmer: Hygienisch, Strapazierfähig und keine Verfärbungen
  • Steam: Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf mit speziellem Programm wie Allergy Care
  • TurboWash® 360°: 4 Einsprühdüsen für schnelleres und schonenderes Waschen in nur 39 min. (halbe Beladung)
  • ThinQ®: vernetzte Zukunft eingebaut
  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie*
*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Zwei mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen und -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol im Hintergrund und den Texten sowie Emblemen 'AI DD' und 'AI Dual Inverter' oben rechts.

LG AI Core-Tech

AI-Wäschelösungen

LG AI Core-Tech Mehr erfahren
Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz3

AI DD®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI DD® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im November 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. *AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD®?1

Was ist AI DD®?

AI DD® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.
Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem1

Alles in einem Gerät

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem

Die Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG ist ein weiteres Gerät, das mit unseren führenden Technologien ausgerüstet ist. Spart Platz in der Wohnung und schafft mehr Raum für Ihre Familie.
Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen

Mit der Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG können Sie problemlos mehr Zeit mit Ihrer Familie verbringen.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2019, Option TurboWash59+Dry mit 4 kg gemischter Wäsche.

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten3

TurboWash®360˚

Mehr Zeit, um das Leben zu genießen

Die TurboWash® Technologie reinigt Ihre Kleidung in 59 Minuten. Verbringen Sie weniger Zeit mit der Wäsche und mehr Zeit mit Ihrem Leben!

*Getestet durch Intertek, basierend auf IEC 60456, Edition 5.0. TurboWash39-Zyklus mit einer Waschladung nach IEC-Standard (5 kg) im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash-Option (F4V9BWP2W vs. FH4G1JCSK2). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene3

Steam

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

Die LG Steam+® Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können, ebenso wie 30%* der Knitterfalten.

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten3

**Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9% der durch Hausstaubmilben entstehenden Allergene. *Getestet durch Intertek im Dezember 2018, basierend auf dem AATCC-Standard Baumwoll-Waschgang mit der zugeschalteten Knitterfrei-Option (Wrinkle Care) im Vergleich zum Baumwoll-Waschgang ohne jene Option (gewaschen wurden 3 Hemden unterschiedlicher Gewebe). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. *Wrinkle Care, der Knitterschutz, kann bei 6 Zyklen dazugewählt werden.

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!
Haltbarer und hygienischer3
Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Auffällig und elegant1
Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.
Intelligentes Gerät3

ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

 

*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    11

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1.360

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    6

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    11

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Anzeigentyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Typ

    Frontlader-Waschtrockner

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Dual Dry

    Nein

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Autom. Neustart

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Steam+

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Waschtrommel

    Schlanke Trommel aus Edelstahl

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Automatikfunktion

  • TurboWash

    Ja

ENERGIE

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    A

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen & Trocknen)

    D

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    2-mal

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Nein

  • Spülen+

    Ja

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1.400/1.200/1.000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash

    Ja

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    620

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1.100

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Gewicht (kg)

    70,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    74,0

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)

  • Energieklasse

    A

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    48

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Ja

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,838

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,547

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,252

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1.360

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    71

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Schleuderleistung - Effizienzklasse

    A

  • Schleuderleistung - Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (%)

    44,9

  • Standardprogramm (nur waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    240

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    180

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    159

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    11

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    54

ENERGIE

  • Energieklasse

    D

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Standardprogramm (Waschen & Trocknen)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    455

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    275

  • Waschen+Trocknen (volle Ladung)

    3,821

  • Waschen+ Trocknen (halbe Ladung)

    1,962

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    90

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Ja

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    6

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    5

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen & Trocknen; in kWh)

    308

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084135964

PROGRAMME

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche 20°C

    Nein

  • Wolle

    Nein

  • Jeans/Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche + Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Nein

  • Kurz 12

    Nein

  • Kurz 60

    Nein

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Schleudern/Abpumpen

    Nein

  • Babybekleidung mit Dampf

    Nein

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Ja

  • Auto Wash

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Schleudern + Abpumpen

    Nein

  • Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Kurz 30

    Nein

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Schnellwäsche und -trocknung

    Nein

  • Kurz 14

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Nein

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Steam Refresh

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Ja

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Ja

  • Wolle (Schonend/Wolle)

    Ja

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Türtyp

    Abgedunkeltes Sicherheitssglas

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

