Der Spass kann beginnen

Erleben Sie das Wesentliche im Leben auf dem LG TV. Von Bildung bis zu Shopping, Gaming und Fitness ist es so einfach, wie den Kanal zu wechseln.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Anwendungen können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Zwei TV-Bildschirme nebeneinander. Einer zeigt den Boosteroid-Startbildschirm und der andere zeigt den Startbildschirm von GeForce NOW.

Global Cloud Gaming

Play drücken, um in eine Welt der Spiele zu gelangen

Alles, was Gamer brauchen, an einem Ort. Shortcuts, Lieblingsspiele, Cloud-Gaming-Dienste wie GeForce NOW und Boosteroid, Steuerung von Eingabegeräten und mehr, mit Zugriff über den Game-Bildschirm.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
**Separate Abonnements und verwandte Einheiten sind für GeForce NOW und Boosteroid erforderlich.
***Der Anschluss eines Gamepads könnte erforderlich sein.

Fitness

Ihr eigener Fitness-Trainer

Ob Sie Yoga oder sogar Meditation bevorzugen, finden Sie Spass und wirkungsvolle Workouts im Fitness-Raum des LG TV.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Anwendungen können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
***Separate Abonnements und verwandte Einheiten könnten erforderlich sein.

Learning

Wissen in Ihren Händen

Ein kleiner Junge sieht Pinkfong auf einem an der Wand befestigten LG TV in einem Wohnzimmer mit Kinderspielzeug.

Pinkfong

Singen, Spielen und Lernen mit Baby Shark und seiner Familie auf der lustigen Bildungsplattform Pinkfong.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Anwendungen können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
***Separate Abonnements und verwandte Einheiten sind für Pinkfong und ABC Mouse erforderlich.

Ein kleiner Junge sitzt am Boden und sieht Bildungsinhalte auf ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Mit über 10 000 Learning-Aktivitäten für Kinder im Alter von 2–8, hilft ABCmouse, lebenslange Interesse am Lernen zu finden.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Anwendungen können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
***Separate Abonnements und verwandte Einheiten sind für Pinkfong und ABC Mouse erforderlich.

Ihre Lieblingssendungen warten

Die aufregendsten Streaming-Dienste und TV-Apps auf Ihrem LG TV.

Eine riesige Auswahl an Kanälen komplett gratis

LG Channels legt Ihnen eine riesige Auswahl an Kanälen in die Hand.

