Endlose Unterhaltung wartet auf Sie

Die aufregendsten Streaming-Dienste und TV-Apps auf Ihrem LG TV vereint.

Startbildschirm

Das Zuhause für alles, das Sie ansehen

Wenn Sie den TV einschalten, gehen Sie zu My Profile, um Ihre gewohnten Apps zu erkunden, in Ihre Lieblingsserien einzutauchen und Empfehlungen darüber zu erhalten, was Sie als nächstes sehen können.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
Global Streaming Services

Unendliche Welten warten darauf, erforscht zu werden

Fesselnde Sendungen, so spannend wie noch nie. Versäumen Sie nichts mit Bibliotheken an Inhalten auf Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video und Apple TV+.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.
**Für Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime und Apple TV+ sowie die zugehörigen Dienste ist ein separates Abonnement erforderlich.
***Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind Handelsmarken von Apple Inc, eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.
****Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Handelsmarken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.

Zwei Frauen in einem gemütlichen Wohnraum sehen ein Fussballspiel an. Eine der Frauen hält einen Fussball und beide jubeln ihrem Team mit gelben und roten Schalltrichtern zu. Die folgenden Logos werden darunter angezeigt. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, ESPN und DAZN.

Sports Portal

Neuigkeiten zu allen Spielen beim Sport

Sportfanatiker aufgepasst! Richten Sie eine benutzerdefinierte Seite mit Ihren Lieblingsteams und -ligen ein, um Tabellen, Ergebnisse und Spiele von einem Ort aus zu verfolgen.

Mehr Apps entdecken

*Bestimmte Apps können nicht gleichzeitig mit webOS gestartet werden, und die Verfügbarkeit kann je nach Region variieren.