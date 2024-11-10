Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Der Streaming-Startbildschirm zeigt alle Apps, Kategorien und empfohlene Inhalte an.

Streamen Sie eine Vielfalt an Kanälen. Kostenlos.

LG Channels, der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, legt Ihnen eine breite Auswahl an kostenlosen Live- und On-Demand-Inhalten in die Hand.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Anwendungen können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Ein Symbol einer Hand, die eine Kreditkarte hält, ist durchgestrichen und der Text «Keine Zahlung» steht darunter. Ein Symbol eines Abonnements auf einem Fernseher ist durchgestrichen und der Text «Kein Abonnement» steht darunter. Ein Symbol einer Set-Top-Box ist durchgestrichen und der Text «Keine Set-Top-Box» steht darunter.

Kostenloses Abonnement

Keine Kosten. Kein Vertrag. Keine Kabel.

Einfach einschalten und schauen, ohne die Sorge um versteckte Kosten oder dem Installieren einer Set-Top-Box.

Ein LG TV zeigt das Fernsehprogramm, das über die laufende Sendung eingeblendet ist.

Live-Kanäle

Einfach und ohne Unterbrechung die nächste Sendung suchen

Erforschen Sie mit der benutzerfreundlichen Oberfläche eine grosse Auswahl an Live-Sendungen auf LG Channels, ohne Unterbrechung oder den Kanal zu wechseln.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Verfügbare Inhalte und Anwendungen können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Ihre Lieblingssendungen warten

Die aufregendsten Streaming-Dienste und TV-Apps auf Ihrem LG TV.

Apps für jede Seite des Lebens

Erleben Sie Gaming, Learning, Fitness und Shopping direkt auf Ihrem LG TV.

