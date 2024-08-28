Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Partagez ce contenu.

Vous pouvez partager les articles que vous aimez avec vos amis.

NOS HISTOIRES

L’avenir durable de LG : la neutralité carbone

  

L’avenir durable de LG : la neutralité carbone

L’avenir durable de LG :
la neutralité carbone

Qu’est-ce que la neutralité carbone exactement, et que fait LG afin d’atteindre cet objectif et bien plus pour un avenir plus durable ?

  • La neutralité carbone consiste à équilibrer les émissions de CO2
  • L’Organisation internationale de normalisation (ISO) définit de manière active ce que net zéro signifie officiellement
  • De nombreuses gammes de produits LG ont obtenu des certifications de durabilité d’organismes internationaux et locaux
  • Nous nous efforçons également d’utiliser de l’énergie 100 % renouvelable sur les sites LG, parmi d’autres pratiques écologiques

    Chez LG, nous comprenons qu’il est vital de protéger notre planète tant que nous le pouvons. En pratique, cela signifie faire attention à la quantité de carbone que nous utilisons lorsque nous produisons (et, à la fin de leur vie utile, lorsque nous éliminons) les produits électroniques LG que vous connaissez et adorez.

     

    Grâce à l’initiative « Better Life Plan 2030 », LG poursuit une série d’objectifs ESG spécifiques pour atteindre la neutralité carbone d’ici à 2030. Mais avant de vous expliquer notre plan pour atteindre cet objectif ambitieux, examinons les détails.

      La neutralité carbone expliquée

       

        La neutralité carbone expliquée

        Il existe de nombreux termes à la

        mode autour de la durabilité et de

        l’impact global des gaz à effet de

        serre. La neutralité carbone est l’un

        des plus communs, mais que veut-il

        vraiment dire ?

        Qu’est-ce que la neutralité carbone ?

        Nous nous sommes fixé comme objectif d’atteindre la « neutralité carbone » d’ici à 2030. Cela signifie que la quantité de CO2 libérée dans l’atmosphère par nos activités (depuis notre chaîne d’approvisionnement) sera compensée par une quantité égale de CO2 éliminée de l’atmosphère. Pour des entreprises comme la nôtre, cela implique soit de réduire nos émissions de carbone, soit d’investir dans des activités de compensation de celles-ci, par exemple dans l’énergie renouvelable.

         

        Nous comptons atteindre la neutralité carbone grâce à diverses mesures, notamment l’introduction d’installations écoénergétiques et de dispositifs de réduction des émissions carbone tout au long de notre processus de production. En outre, nous acquérons en permanence des crédits carbone via le mécanisme de développement propre, et nous contribuons à améliorer nos émissions de gaz à effet de serre via nos solutions d’entreprise, telles que des réfrigérateurs à haute efficacité et des systèmes de gestion de l’énergie qui développent l’utilisation d’énergie renouvelable.

          Qu’est-ce que le net zéro ?

          Qu’est-ce que
          le net zéro ?

          Alors que la neutralité carbone

          consiste à équilibrer les émissions

          de CO2 par son élimination,

          l’Organisation internationale de

          normalisation (ISO) finalise

          actuellement la définition

          complète du statut net zéro, ce

          qui influencera considérablement la

          manière dont les organismes et

          individus du monde entier

          évalueront les répercussions de

          leurs propres émissions de gaz à

          effet de serre.

          Pourquoi ces objectifs sont-ils importants ?

           

            Pourquoi ces objectifs sont-ils importants ?

            Les objectifs que nous nous

            sommes fixés contribuent à celui de

            l'accord de Paris de 2015 de

            limiter à 1,5 degré Celsius

            maximum la hausse des

            températures internationales au-

            dessus des niveaux préindustriels.

            Si ce seuil est dépassé, les conditions climatiques extrêmes telles que sécheresse, vagues de chaleur et fortes précipitations deviendront toutes plus fréquentes – ce qui augmentera le risque de maladies, aura des conséquences sur la production de nourriture, ainsi que sur les ressources d’eau dans de vastes franges de la population mondiale. C’est pour cette raison qu’il est si important de faire ce que nous pouvons pour améliorer les incidences de LG et de nos produits sur la planète.

             

            Les individus peuvent effectuer de petits changements, par exemple surveiller leur utilisation quotidienne de la télévision avec une application mobile intelligente telle que LG ThinQ®. En définitive, les entreprises doivent assumer la responsabilité de leurs propres émissions, et certains secteurs entiers vont devoir changer leur façon de faire pour atteindre cet objectif. Lisez ci-dessous pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont LG aborde ce problème clé.

              L'avenir du développement durable dans l'électronique grand public

               

                L'avenir du développement durable dans l'électronique grand public

                Nous progressons déjà vers notre

                objectif de neutralité carbone d'ici

                2030 en garantissant des normes

                d'émissions certifiées et en fabriquant

                des produits plus économes en

                énergie dont il est prouvé qu'ils

                réduisent efficacement les émissions

                de gaz à effet de serre. Examinons

                quelques-unes des mesures que nous

                prenons pour y parvenir.

                Investissements dans des projets de réduction de la pollution

                De la plantation d’arbres en Espagne à la promotion de la réduction des déchets électroniques en Corée du Sud, nous prenons de vastes mesures afin d’améliorer nos émissions dans toutes nos activités commerciales.1 Nous sommes fiers d’avoir rejoint RE100, une initiative mondiale qui préconise aux entreprises de passer à 100 % d’énergie renouvelable pour tous leurs besoins en électricité. Nous comptons y arriver en augmentant progressivement notre recours aux sources renouvelables telles que le solaire et l’éolien, pour atteindre 100 % d’énergie renouvelable d’ici à 2050.

                  Minimisation de notre incidence pour atteindre la neutralité carbone

                  Bien sûr, notre incidence environnementale n’est pas uniquement liée aux émissions de CO2. Il existe un grand nombre d’autres initiatives écologiques qui contribuent également à nos objectifs de neutralité carbone, du développement de réfrigérateurs/congélateurs à la certification internationale et locale, en passant par l’intégration de modes d’économie d’énergie sur les modèles de téléviseurs connectés LG. Tout commence par la conception de produits meilleurs pour l’environnement, aussi bien en termes de technologies innovantes que s’agissant des matériaux utilisés pour les produire.

                    Gammes de produits certifiées durables

                     

                      Gammes de produits certifiées durables

                      Les opérations sur site et l’emballage sont des pièces clés du puzzle de durabilité LG. Notre processus de développement des produits est par ailleurs critique. LG a reçu de nombreux certificats d’efficacité énergétique et écologiques pour certains modèles, tels que nos sèche-linge certifiés TÜV et notre lave-linge SIGNATURE certifié Carbon Trust.

                        Certifications d’efficacité énergétique

                        De nombreux appareils LG répondent à diverses certifications d’efficacité locales et internationales. Par exemple, un certain nombre de modèles de sèche-linge LG sont certifiés Green Product Mark en Allemagne par le TÜV Rheinland.2 Ce symbole est synonyme de différentes mesures de durabilité liées au contenu chimique, au recyclage, à l’évaluation de l’impact environnemental et autres.

                          Certifications de qualité de l’air

                          Atteindre la neutralité carbone débute à la source et se termine par l’air que nous respirons. Une consommation et une production conscientes ont des conséquences sur l’environnement entier, notamment l’air que nous respirons. Au Royaume-Uni, de nombreux modèles d’aspirateurs et de lave-linge ont été certifiés Allergy UK BAF pour leur capacité à diminuer les produits chimiques allergènes dans les environnements intérieurs.3

                          En bref, les consommateurs de toute l’Europe ont tout intérêt à repérer ces icônes pour identifier rapidement les produits les plus efficaces et respectueux que LG propose.

                            Davantage de matériaux de production durables

                            En tout, nous souhaitons recycler 300 tonnes de plastique chaque année. Par exemple, une des dalles OLED LG de 65 pouces a reçu la certification « Product Carbon Footprint » prestigieuse de Carbon Trust.4

                             

                            De plus, nous avons atteint une augmentation de 6 % de l’utilisation de matériaux recyclés pour dix types de plastique, et souhaitons être leaders de l’industrie en matière de recyclage des déchets électroniques, en trouvant les moyens d’améliorer la conception de nos produits existants, tout en mettant l’accent sur le respect de l’environnement. Nous appliquons également une politique internationale de reprise et de recyclage des déchets électroniques, conçue pour aider à préserver les ressources naturelles en recyclant les produits électroniques lorsqu’ils atteignent la fin de leur vie utile.

                              Passer à des emballages respectueux de l'environnement

                              Passer à des emballages respectueux de
                              l'environnement

                              Ce ne sont pas seulement les produits

                              eux-mêmes qui doivent être plus

                              respectueux de l'environnement, c'est

                              aussi leur emballage. Nos emballages

                              durables ont permis de réduire la

                              consommation de papier de 85 tonnes

                              par an et celle de mousse de

                              polystyrène de 19 tonnes par an.4

                              Nous avons même fait don d'environ

                              400 boîtes à des zoos en 2021 pour

                              que les animaux puissent jouer avec!

                              De tels efforts nous ont permis

                              d'obtenir la certification Verified

                              Recycled Content (contenu recyclé

                              vérifié) d'Intertek pour plusieurs

                              gammes de produits LG TV.

                              Recours à 100 % aux énergies renouvelables

                              À terme, nous visons la neutralité carbone en passant entièrement à l’énergie renouvelable d’ici à 2050. En Amérique du Nord, nos processus de production, logistiques et nos bureaux utilisent déjà 100 % d’énergie renouvelable.

                               

                              Nous avons également acquis un crédit d’énergie renouvelable (Renewable Energy Credit, REC), signé un contrat d’achat d’électricité (Power Purchase Agreement, PPA) afin d’acheter de l’électricité directement aux producteurs d’énergie renouvelable, et reçu un écolabel Green Premium grâce à notre utilisation d’énergie renouvelable achetée à tarifs préférentiels.

                               

                              Notre PPA est conclu avec GS EPS, une entreprise de production d’électricité coréenne, et il impliquera l’installation d’une centrale solaire sur notre bâtiment de production intégrée LG Smart Park à Changwon, en Corée du Sud.5 Elle occupera une surface équivalente à trois terrains de football. Et ce n’est pas tout : sur notre site de production de Noida, en Inde, nous installons actuellement des modules solaires d’une capacité de 3,2 MW qui alimenteront aussi nos locaux administratifs.

                               

                              À travers ces efforts, nous visons à ce que 100 % des lieux de travail LG dans le monde utilisent uniquement de l’énergie renouvelable d’ici à 2050.7

                                Recours à 100 % aux énergies renouvelables

                                LG effectue de grandes avancées

                                pour atteindre un objectif simple,

                                mais majeur : réduire la quantité

                                d’émissions libérées dans

                                l’atmosphère. En prenant ces

                                mesures et bien plus, nous

                                amplifions nos efforts à l’échelle

                                internationale.

                                Vous voulez en savoir plus ?

                                Poursuivez votre lecture sur les efforts de durabilité de LG.

                                Rapport de durabilité global 2021 LG
                                TÜV Rheinland: proposition de certification via une évaluation des conséquences environnementales telles que l’efficacité énergétique, l’empreinte carbone, le contenu chimique et les possibilités de recyclage.
                                Allergy UK: le « Seal of Approval » est une validation de produits testés de manière scientifique et indépendante, qui réduisent ou suppriment de manière prouvée les allergènes de l’environnement intérieur.
                                Rapport de durabilité global 2022 LG
                                LG Newsroom

                                  Produit vedette

                                  Plus d'articles

                                  LG s'efforce de devenir plus durable en atteignant la neutralité carbone
                                  NOS HISTOIRES

                                  L’avenir durable de LG : la neutralité carbone

                                    

                                  Learn More