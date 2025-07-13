Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Réfrigérateur Américain | 628 L | Door Cooling™ | Smart Inverter™ | C
GSLE91EVAB.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Réfrigérateur Américain | 628 L | Door Cooling™ | Smart Inverter™ | C

GSLE91EVAB.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

Réfrigérateur Américain | 628 L | Door Cooling™ | Smart Inverter™ | C

GSLE91EVAB
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de face
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de face
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de face
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de face
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de face
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de face
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de côté
LG GSLE90EVAC Vue de derrière

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Technologie Linear Cooling™
  • Technologie Door Cooling™
  • Grande capacité628 L
  • Assainissement UVnano™
  • Niveau sonore 36 dB
  • FRESHConverter™
Plus
LinearCooling™
LinearCooling™

Préserve la fraîcheur de vos aliments plus longtemps

LinearCooling™ réduit les fluctuations de température et préserve les goûts et la fraîcheur jusqu’à 7 jours.***

***Basé sur les résultats des tests UL utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG pour mesurer les fluctuations moyennes de la température de pic à pic dans le compartiment des aliments frais avec le réglage de température d’usine sans charge. Modèles applicables uniquement. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle.

DoorCooling⁺™
DoorCooling⁺™

Une fraîcheur rapide et uniforme

La rideau d'air froid Door Cooling™ offre un refroidissement rapide qui se répartit uniformément de chaque côté de la porte. Vos boissons et aliments restent frais, peu importe où ils sont placés dans le réfrigérateur.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests UL utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température du balconnet supérieur de la porte chute de 24,8 ℃ à 8 ℃ entre le modèle Non-Door Cooling™ de LGE (GBB60NSZHE) et le modèle Door Cooling™ (GBB72NSDFN).

*Le Door Cooling™ est censé cesser de fonctionner lorsque la porte est ouverte.

UVnano™
UVnano™

Savourez une eau propre à tout moment avec notre la technologie UVnano™ qui élimine jusqu'à 99,99 %* des bactéries présentes sur l'embout du distributeur.

*L’UVnano (nom de la fonction : Self Care) a été évalué par des tests de laboratoire effectués par TÜV Rheinland en utilisant des méthodes de test internes de mesure de la réduction d'E. coli, S. aureus et P. aeruginosa dans des échantillons d’eau distillée après exposition à la LED UV du produit pendant 10 minutes chaque heure, après un total de 24 heures en usage domestique normal. Les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction des conditions environnementales et de l’utilisation. Le produit ne traite ni ne guérit les problèmes de santé et ne garantit pas que l’eau filtrée par le produit sera exempte de contaminants tels que des particules microbiologiques affectant la santé des utilisateurs.
*UVnano est un composé des mots UV (ultraviolet) et nanomètre (unité de longueur).

Le système Fresh Balancer™ régule le taux d’humidité à l’intérieur du bac

Des fruits et légumes frais longtemps

Le système Fresh Balancer™ régule le taux d’humidité à l’intérieur du bac afin d’optimiser la fraîcheur de vos fruits et légumes.

Une vue latérale d’une cuisine avec un réfrigérateur InstaView noir installé.

Sublimez votre décor avec une porte UltraSleek

La porte UltraSleek sublime instantanément le décor de n’importe quelle cuisine.

Réfrigérateur à grande capacité et ultrasleek
Grande capacité

Le rangement sans compromis

Avec un grand volume de rangement ce réfrigérateur saura accueillir et conserver tous vos aliments.

*635 l : basé sur la norme européenne, la capacité du modèle LGE GSXV91NSAE est de 635 l.
*27 pieds cubes : basé sur la norme nord-américaine, la capacité du modèle LGE LRS
*2706 est de 27 pieds cubes.

L'élégance dans les moindres détails

Les finitions et la paroi métallique confèrent au réfrigérateur un aspect élégant et intemporel.

La vue de face du panneau métallique Metal Fresh avec le logo « Metal Fresh ».

Metal Fresh™

Vue en diagonale de l’étagère avec des panneaux métalliques à l’intérieur du réfrigérateur.

Décoration métallique

Vue en diagonale vers le haut du réfrigérateur montrant l’éclairage LED doux.

Éclairage Soft LED

*Metal Fresh™ est une expression composée dérivée des expressions « design en métal laminé » appliquée sur l’évent d’air froid et « NatureFresh » par LinearCooling™ et DoorCooling⁺™.
*L’utilisation de composants métalliques ne permet pas en soi de conserver la fraîcheur des aliments dans le réfrigérateur.

LG ThinQ™

Contrôle intelligent, vie intelligente

Connectez-vous pour le contrôler

L’application LG ThinQ™ vous permet de vous connecter facilement à votre réfrigérateur comme jamais auparavant. Activez « Express Freeze » en appuyant simplement sur un bouton.

Connectez-vous pour un contrôle simple

Vous avez oublié de fermer la porte du réfrigérateur ? Ne vous inquiétez pas. L’application LG ThinQ™ enverra une notification directement sur votre téléphone pour vous alerter.

*Google et Google Home sont des marques déposées de Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo et tous les logos et marques de mouvement associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc ou de ses filiales.
*LG Smart ThinQ est désormais renommé en LG ThinQ.
*Les fonctionnalités Smart et l’assistant vocal peuvent varier selon le pays et le modèle. Vérifiez la disponibilité du service auprès de votre revendeur local ou LG.
*Le dispositif de haut-parleur intelligent à commande vocale n’est pas inclus.

La garantie de 10 ans pour le logo du compresseur linéaire à onduleur se trouve à côté du logo Inverter Linear.

Plus de fraîcheur, un refroidissement plus rapide et davantage d’économies

Le LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ préserve un niveau optimal de fraîcheur pour vos aliments sans consommer plus d’énergie.
Plus de fraîcheur, un refroidissement plus rapide et davantage d’économies En savoir plus
Fabrique à glace intégrée à la porte

SpacePlus™ Ice System

La fabrique de glaçe est intégrée à la porte, devient plus fine et vous permet de gagner de l'espace de rangement dans le congélateur.
Toutes les caractéristiques

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

