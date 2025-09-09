Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Vérifiez votre compte LG.com

Félicitations ! Vous avez bientôt terminé. Vous profiterez des services électroniques LG et des avantages des membres LG.

Votre adresse électronique est

Nous vous avons envoyé un e-mail à l’adresse e-mail que vous nous avez fournie, pour activer votre compte LG.

Veuillez ouvrir l’e-mail d’activation envoyé à votre boîte de réception. Cliquez sur le lien de confirmation pour compléter le processus d’activation pour votre compte LG.

Le lien d’activation pour votre compte LG est valide pendant 48 heures. Après expiration des 48 heures, un compte LG non confirmé sera automatiquement supprimé. Dans ce cas, vous devrez vous inscrire à nouveau et le compte LG doit être confirmé avec un nouveau lien d’activation

Vérifiez également votre dossier de courrier indésirable si vous ne trouvez par l’e-mail de confirmation dans votre boîte de réception.

Vous n’avez pas reçu d’e-mail ? Renvoyer