LG maintains Pole Position with Smart Laundry Technology

Vienna, June 16, 2010 – LG Electronics (LG) once again took the top spot in the U.S. front-loading washing machine market on a revenue basis, according to research firm The Stevenson Company. This marks the thirteenth quarter in a row that LG’s front-loaders have ranked number one in the USA. By sales revenues, LG saw its front-loading washing machines claiming 24 percent of the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2010, almost double that of its nearest rival, Whirlpool, with 13.1 percent.

LG’s leadership in the U.S. extended across many segments of the front-loading washing machine category in the first quarter, including number one in market share by units sold and number one in the premium category (above USD 1,200). Overseas, LG is the category leader in major markets including Brazil, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Innovation is at the core of LG’s success. It was one of the first appliance companies to include steam technology and Allergiene™ Cycle to wash out allergens without harming fabrics. LG’s latest 6Motion™ and ColdWash™ technologies provide consumers with the cleaning performance of warm water with the energy savings of washing in cold. And in a testament to the quality of its technology, LG recently announced a 10-year warranty on the Direct Drive Motor which powers its premium models.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

The LG Electronics Home Appliance Company is an innovator in the home appliance industry, dedicated to offering healthier and greener products, blending smart technology and trend-setting design and providing a complete solution for improving daily life. LG’s insightful products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances, are designed to resonate with consumers around the world. LG’s innovative technologies and convenient features, including the world's first interactive refrigerator, steam washing machine and combination oven and microwave, set new trends in the appliance industry, helping to establish LG as a global leader.

