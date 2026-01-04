About Cookies on This Site

Barre de son LG pour téléviseur 3.1 canaux DS60T

Barre de son LG pour téléviseur 3.1 canaux DS60T

DS60T
Fonctionnalités principales

  • 3.1 Barre de son de 340 watts
  • Interface WOW pour une interaction parfaite avec les TV LG
  • Son optimal grâce à AI Sound Pro & Clear Voice Pro
  • Taille de téléviseur recommandée ≥ 50 pouces
Plus
Une image de la LG Soundbar sur un fond noir, mise en valeur par un spot.

Une image de la LG Soundbar sur un fond noir, mise en valeur par un spot.

Le compagnon idéal pour votre LG TV

Complétez votre expérience LG TV avec une barre de son qui s'harmonise parfaitement avec le design et les performances audio de votre TV

Des univers sonores grandioses

Une image de la LG Soundbar, de la télécommande LG et de la LG TV montrant l’Interface WOW à l’écran. Une image d’une LG TV et LG Soundbar dans un salon affichant un concert. Ondes sonores blanches jaillissant de la Soundbar, tournoyant autour du canapé et dans l’espace pour illustrer le son surround. Une vue sur la ville à travers la fenêtre. Une image de la LG Soundbar surmontée de trois écrans TV différents. Le premier diffuse un film, le deuxième un concert et le dernier diffuse un journal télévisé. Sous la Soundbar, des icônes Concert, Infos et Film sont visibles.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Les barres de son LG complètent les LG TV

WOW Interface

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’Interface WOW via votre LG TV pour un contrôle simple des modes audio, profils et d’autres fonctionnalités manuelles de la Barre de son.

Un concert sympa est diffusé sur une LG TV, une LG Soundbar figurant au-dessous.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**L’utilisation de la télécommande du LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.
***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’Interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles FHD 63 peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.
****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie. QNED 80 prend en charge des modèles limités des années 2022 et 2023.
*****Veuillez noter que ces services peuvent ne pas être disponibles au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour les mises à jour.
******L’Interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de Soundbar.

WOW Orchestra

Duos avec le son de votre LG TV

Le son, la gamme et les qualités tonales uniques de votre barre de son LG et de votre LG TV s'unissent en harmonie pour une expérience sonore captivante et marquante.

Une scène de concert est diffusée sur la LG TV accrochée au mur. L'effet sonore virtuel sort simultanément de la LG TV, de la LG Soundbar S60TR et de son caisson de basses, montrant comment le WOW Orchestra est créé.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**WOW Orchestra permet d’utiliser les enceintes de la Soundbar et de la TV en même temps, afin d’améliorer l’expérience audio. Les graphiques de l’image sont uniquement à des fins de visualisation ; la direction réelle du haut-parleur de la TV peut varier.
***TVs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (la prise en charge QNED 80 est limitée à 2022, 2023 et 2025), NANO 90/80 (2025 uniquement), UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 uniquement), les TVs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.
****Veuillez noter que ces services peuvent être indisponibles au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion réseau et/ou une application est requise pour les mises à jour (TV et/ou Soundbar)

Ressentez tout un panorama audio

Son surround 3.1 canaux

Un son périphérique riche

Complétez votre installation home cinéma: son surround 3.1 canaux de 340 watts

Une image d’une LG TV et LG Soundbar dans un salon affichant un concert. Ondes sonores blanches jaillissant de la Soundbar, tournoyant autour du canapé et dans l’espace pour illustrer le son surround.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Un son qui connaît vos goûts

AI Sound Pro

Un son juste pour tous les genres

Le AI Sound Pro détecte ce que vous regardez et applique les paramétrages adaptés.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Le son d’une planète propre

Intérieur recyclé

Pièces internes en plastique recyclé

Nos barres de son utilisent du plastique recyclé. Preuve que nous optons pour une production plus écologique.

On peut voir une vue de face de la Soundbar à l’arrière et une image du cadre métallique de la Soundbar à l’avant. Une vue inclinée de l’arrière du cadre métallique de la Soundbar avec les inscriptions « Plastique recyclé » à l’angle du cadre.

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de Soundbar.
**Images d’écran simulées.
***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Extérieur recyclé

Jersey en bouteilles en plastique

Toutes les barres de son LG sont conçues afin d’assurer un important pourcentage de matériaux récupérés. Le label Global Recycled Standard certifie que le tissu est fabriqué à partir de bouteilles en plastique.

Un pictogramme montre des bouteilles en plastique avec le terme « bouteilles plastiques ». Une flèche pointe vers un symbole de recyclage avec la mention « Renaître en jersey polyester ». Une flèche pointe vers la partie gauche d’une LG Soundbar avec la mention « LG Soundbar avec tissu recyclé ».

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de Soundbar.
**Images d’écran simulées.
***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Emballage en pâte à papier

Emballage en pâte à papier recyclée

La Barre de son LG a été certifiée par SGS comme produit écologique après la modification de l’emballage intérieur de la mousse EPS (polystyrène) et de sachets en plastique à la pâte à papier recyclée écologique qui protège le produit.

Une illustration montre un symbole de recyclage vert au-dessus d'un fragment de notre planète bleue et verte avec des arbres poussant sur le sol. Une image de l’emballage de la LG Soundbar sur un fond beige avec des arbres illustrés. Logo Energy Star Logo des produits Éco SGS

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de Soundbar.
**Images d’écran simulées.
***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Imprimer

Spécifications clés

  • Général - Nombre de Canaux

    3.1

  • Général - Puissance de Sortie

    340 W

  • Dimensions (LxHxP) - Principal

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Dimensions (LxHxP) - Caisson de Graves

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    340 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    4 EA

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Voix Claires Pro

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Optique

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • WOW Interface

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    2,5 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    5,7 kg

  • Poids Brut

    9,8 kg

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    33 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    33 W

ACCESSOIRE

  • Câble Optique

    Oui

  • Support mural

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806091926906

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

