Smart TV LG HD LR60 2024 32 pouces
Fiche d’informations produit

Smart TV LG HD LR60 2024 32 pouces

Fiche d’informations produit

Smart TV LG HD LR60 2024 32 pouces

32LR60006LA
Vue de face de la TV LG HD, LR60 avec le texte LG SMART TV et 2024 à l'écran, avec un support 2 pieds
Vue de face de la TV LG HD, LR60
Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la gauche da la TV LG HD, LR60
Vue latérale de la TV LG HD, LR60
Vue arrière de la TV LG HD, LR60
Gros plan du bord supérieur de la TV LG HD, LR60
Vue de face de la TV LG HD, LR60 avec le texte LG SMART TV et 2024 à l’écran, avec un support 2 pieds
Vue de face de la TV LG HD, LR60
Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la gauche da la TV LG HD, LR60
Vue latérale de la TV LG HD, LR60
Vue arrière de la TV LG HD, LR60
Gros plan du bord supérieur de la TV LG HD, LR60
Fonctionnalités principales

  • Couleurs naturelles et éclatantes sur un écran HD
  • Image détaillée et réaliste avec le processeur alpha 5 AI Gen6
  • Expérience visuelle cinématographique immersive à la maison avec HDR10 Pro
  • Une expérience de gaming améliorée avec l’Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu
Plus
Une œuvre d’art en forme de galet orange, jaune, rose et bleue sur une TV LG HD.

Profitez d’une clarté et de couleurs éclatantes

La TV LG HD vous permet de regarder votre contenu favori avec une netteté exceptionnelle et des couleurs riches.

*Images d’écran simulées.

HDR10 Pro

Illuminez les détails les plus fins

Découvrez un monde où chaque couleur prend vie et la luminosité est ajustée pour offrir des images à couper le souffle, grâce au brillant HDR10 Pro.

Une image divisée en gros plan du visage d’un homme est présenté dans une pièce sombre teintée de violet. Sur la gauche, « SDR » est affiché et l’image est floue. Sur la droite, « HDR10 Pro » est affiché et l’image est nette et défini avec précision.

*Le HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 » standard.

Processeur alpha 5 AI Gen6

Vivez chaque instant de façon encore plus réaliste

Le processeur alpha 5 AI Gen6 de LG avec une lumière rouge et verte émanant d’en-dessous et des lignes colorées de la carte du circuit bifurquant sur le processeur AI.

Le processeur alpha 5 AI Gen6 améliore l’image et le son pour une expérience beaucoup plus immersive.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Virtual 5.1

Immergez-vous dans une symphonie spatiale

Vivez les frissons comme jamais avec un Système de son surround virtuel 5.1 captivant et profitez de chaque écho avec des détails riches.

Une TV LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Doit être activé par le biais du mode du son dans le menu.

***Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

webOS 23

Personnalisez votre téléviseur

Découvrez un téléviseur fait pour vous avec Mon profil, les Cartes rapides et le concierge IA. 

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays et sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés d’ici la sortie du produit.

**Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

***Appliqué au modèle OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD fabriqué à partir de 2023.

****Images d’écran simulées.

*Un nombre illimité de profils peut être créé, même si l’écran d’accueil affiche uniquement jusqu’à 10 profils.

**Les menus, fonctionnalités et applications pris en charge ci-dessus peuvent varier selon le pays et d’ici la sortie du produit. 

***La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.

****Le « mot clé Pour vous » dans Concierge IA n’est accessible que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP (Natural Language Processing) dans leur langue maternelle. 

***** Les mots clés recommandés varient en fonction de l’application de premier plan et de l’heure. 

******Images d’écran simulées.

Une télécommande Magic LG avec le bouton circulaire au milieu, tandis qu’une lumière violet vif émane autour du bouton pour les mettre en valeur. Une douce lueur violette entoure la télécommande sur un arrière-plan noir.

Une télécommande Magic LG avec le bouton circulaire au milieu, tandis qu’une lumière violet vif émane autour du bouton pour les mettre en valeur. Une douce lueur violette entoure la télécommande sur un arrière-plan noir.

Télécommande Magic

La magie
est dans vos mains

Libérez-vous des contraintes des boutons à l’ancienne. La télécommande Magic débloque toutes les fonctionnalités intelligentes de votre LG TV avec un clic, un défilement ou votre voix.

*Les fonctionnalités de la télécommande Magic peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Une grande variété de contenus prêts à visionner

Six vignettes de films et séries sont affichés et les logos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ et Apple TV+ apparaissent en-dessous.

Services OTT

Explorez facilement vos services de streaming favoris

Plongez-vous directement et rapidement dans une nouvelle série, avec un accès raccourci intégré à vos services et applis de streaming favoris.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

***L’abonnement séparé et les entités associées sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+.

****Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*****Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Une télécommande pointée vers une TV LG, montrant les paramètres sur la droite de l’écran.

Interface WOW

La simplicité à portée de doigts

Accédez à l’interface WOW Interface sur la télévision LG pour un contrôle simple de la Soundbar : mode, profils et fonctionnalités pratiques.

*La Soundbar peut être achetée séparément et le contrôle du mode de la Soundbar peuvent varier en fonction du modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

****La HD est compatible avec WOW Interface.

Immergez-vous dans la zone ultime pour les films et les jeux

Expérience Home Cinema

La magie du cinéma depuis le confort de votre salon

L’ambiance du cinéma recréée à la maison. Le HDR10 Pro vous garantit que chaque film est présenté dans toute sa splendeur, avec un contraste et des couleurs exceptionnellement précis pour une expérience de cinéma plus immersive.

Une famille assise par terre dans une pièce à la lumière tamisée à côté d’une petite table, qui regarde un téléviseur LG installé sur le mur montrant la Terre depuis l’espace.

*Le HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 » standard.

Un gameplay puissant

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu avec des fonctionnalités de niveau supérieur

Avec l’expérience immersive HGiG, chaque moment de jeu est incroyable, tandis que l’eARC offre un son exceptionnel.

Un jeu de course automobile, sur la ligne d’arrivée, avec un signe qui dit « GAGNER! », tandis que le joueur serre le joystick. Les logos eARC et HGiG sont placés dans le coin en bas à gauche.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

**La prise en charge du HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Les commandes où vous en avez besoin

Pas besoin de faire pause pour utiliser l’Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images d’écran simulées.

Imprimer

Spécifications clés

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Technologie écran

    FHD

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - Processeur

    Processeur α5 AI Gen6

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    4,2

Toutes les caractéristiques

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Technologie écran

    FHD

  • Résolution de l'écran

    Full HD (1920 x 1080)

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Direct LED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    Processeur α5 AI Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    720 x 478 x 178

  • Dimensions du carton (LxlxH mm)

    798 x 516 x 133

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    597 x 178

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    4,2

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    4,3

  • Poids carton (kg)

    5,6

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    100 x 100

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096143322

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtualisation 5.1)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Compatible (nécessite télécommande Magic Remote en option)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuell)

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.0)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

  • Port Ci+

    1

  • Port HDMI

    2 (support du eARC, ALLM)

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Port USB

    1 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Amazon Alexa

    Compatible (nécessite télécommande Magic Remote en option)

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui (avec l'application LG ThinQ)

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Magic Remote Control

    Compatible (nécessite télécommande Magic Remote en option)

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande Standard

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Attaché)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Ce qu’ils en disent

