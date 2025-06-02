Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86“ LG QNED TV

86QNED866RE
Fonctionnalités principales

  • Une expérience visuelle améliorée avec Precision Dimming
  • Une expérience visuelle plus intelligente avec le Processeur AI α7 Gen6 4K
  • Une expérience télévisuelle personnalisée avec ThinQ AI et webOS, Mon Profil et AI Concierge
  • Une expérience cinématographique immersive avec Dolby Atmos et Vision
Plus

La scène présentant l’explosion d’une poudre colorée se superpose à l’écran du téléviseur.

QNED brille et s’améliore

Découvrez des couleurs pures encore plus riches

*QNED85 est équipé de QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 sont équipés de QNED Color.

Volume de couleur de 100 %

La technologie de reproduction des couleurs certifiée QNED de LG offre des couleurs riches qui restent vives et précises même à des niveaux de luminosité élevés.

Une image de peinture numérique très colorée est divisée en deux secteurs : à gauche, une image moins vive et à droite, une image plus vive. En bas à gauche, le texte indique un volume de couleur à 70 % et à droite un volume de couleur à 100 %.

Il existe deux graphiques de distribution des couleurs RVB en forme de pôle triangulaire. Celui de gauche correspond à un volume de couleur à 70 % et celui de droite correspond à un volume de couleur à 100 % entièrement distribué. Le texte entre les deux graphiques indique Lumineux et Sombre.

Un logo certifié Intertek s’affiche juste en dessous.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.
*70 % du volume de couleur désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Un logo certifié Intertek s’affiche juste en dessous.

Mini LED

Mini LED, Maxi visuels

Des milliers de minuscules rétroéclairages remplissent l’écran, offrant des images nettes et lumineuses avec des détails incroyables.

*Le nombre de blocs de MiniLED est basé sur le modèle QNED85 de 86 pouces.
*La taille du MiniLED a été calculée en utilisant les normes de mesure internes de LG.

Precision Dimming & Ultra Contraste

Des couleurs que l’on remarque

LG QNED utilise de puissants algorithmes d’apprentissage en profondeur pour améliorer le rapport de contraste et renforcer la luminosité afin d’obtenir une imagerie naturelle et nette tout en minimisant l’effet de halo.

Il existe deux écrans de téléviseur – l’un à gauche et l’autre à droite. On retrouve les mêmes images d’un cristal coloré sur chaque téléviseur. L’image qui apparaît à gauche est un peu pâle alors que celle à droite est très vive. Le coin gauche en bas du téléviseur, sur l’image de droite, affiche une image de puce de processeur.

*QNED85/80 (86 po) sont équipés de Precision Dimming Pro+.
*QNED80/75 sont équipés de Dimming pro.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.
*La taille du MiniLED a été calculée en utilisant les normes de mesure internes de LG.

Un million de niveaux de gris

Détails dynamiques

Un million de gradations dynamiques pour une qualité d’image 64 fois supérieure à la précédente. Profitez d’une amélioration des détails dans les ombres et d’une définition nette des zones sombres.

L’écran partagé permet d’apercevoir un homme regardant un écran dans une pièce sombre. On compare la qualité d’image entre le côté gauche et le côté droit.

*Le terme « conventionnel » désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Processeur AI α7 Gen6 4K

Prenez la qualité en main

Notre modèle le plus avancé à ce jour, le processeur AI α7 Gen6 4K procure une expérience puissante, adaptée à vos préférences.

*QNED85/80 sont équipés d’un processeur AI α7 4K de sixième génération.
*QNED75 est équipé d’un processeur AI α5 4K de sixième génération.

AI Picture Pro

L’image parfaite est à portée de main avec AI Picture Pro. La super mise à l’échelle IA (AI Super Upscaling) utilise la technologie de l’IA pour analyser et récupérer les informations perdues dans les contenus à faible résolution afin de garantir le meilleur de tout ce que vous regardez.

Une image de tournesol est affichée à gauche et à droite de l’écran divisée en deux. Avec AI Picture Pro, l’image de droite apparaît plus lumineuse et plus claire.

*QNED85/80 sont équipés d’AI Picture Pro.
*QNED85/80 sont équipés de la super mise à l’échelle IA.
*AI Picture Pro ne prendra pas en charge les contenus protégés par le droit d’auteur sur les services OTT.
*Le terme « conventionnel » désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.
*La qualité de l’image ayant subi la mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

AI Sound Pro est activé et une image est affichée comme un son riche remplissant l’espace avec des effets sonores.

AI Sound Pro

Grâce à l’apprentissage approfondi à partir de points de données audio, le processeur reconnaît les voix, les effets sonores et les fréquences audio, ce qui lui permet d’optimiser le son en fonction du type de contenu que vous regardez pour un son plus immersif et spatial.

AI Sound Pro est activé et une image est affichée comme si un son riche remplissait l’espace avec des effets sonores.

*QNED85/80/75 sont équipés du son Virtual Surround 5.1.2 Up-mix.

(Pas d’image)

L’écran ultra-large du QNED s’affiche magnifiquement sur les angles bas.

Un écran ultra-large

De retour et plus grand que jamais

Passez au niveau supérieur avec des couleurs éclatantes sur l’écran ultra-inspirant du QNED.

Großartige Unterhaltung mit überragendem Sound

Barre de son LG

La combinaison idéale pour le divertissement

Les barres de son LG sont spécialement conçues pour fonctionner en harmonie avec votre téléviseur LG. Leur association vous procure une expérience de divertissement unique.

L'harmonie de cette association est illustrée par un gros plan du téléviseur et de la barre de son LG correspondante.

*Le partage du mode son du téléviseur peut varier selon les modèles de téléviseur.
*La version de processeur du téléviseur varie selon les modèles de téléviseurs.
*La commande du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon les modèles.
*L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

Interface WOW

Paramètres diversifiés

Votre barre de son passe automatiquement en mode Son lorsqu’elle est connectée à un téléviseur LG. Profitez aussi de 3 modes supplémentaires pour une expérience sonore optimale.

L’interface permettant de modifier les paramètres s’affiche sur l’écran du téléviseur.

*Cette caractéristique est uniquement prise en charge par les modèles de téléviseur sortis en 2023. L’assistance varie en fonction des modèles.
*La prise en charge des fonctionnalités varie selon le modèle de barre de son LG.

ThinQ AI et webOS

Des fonctions intelligentes pour vous

Apportez du confort à votre télévision avec des alertes personnalisées, des recommandations personnalisées et plus encore. Des fonctions intelligentes comme All New Home vous offrent une expérience visuelle plus rapide et plus intuitive.

*La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.
*Abonnements séparés requis pour les services OTT.

Mon profil

Regardez uniquement ce que vous souhaitez avec un profil personnalisable pour chaque membre de la famille. Profitez des recommandations de contenu personnalisées et d’un accès rapide à vos applications les plus fréquemment utilisées.
La scène d’activation de la fonction « Mon profil » est diffusée sur l’écran du téléviseur.

*Un contenu réduit ou limité peut s’afficher en fonction de la région et de la connectivité réseau.
*Un nombre illimité de profils peut être créé, mais l’écran d’accueil n’affichera qu’au plus 10 profils.

(Kein Bild)

Quick Card

Accédez facilement et rapidement aux applications et au contenu qui compte pour vous ! Vous pouvez également éditer des Quick Cards pour différents profils d’utilisateurs afin de vous assurer que vos contenus favoris restent à portée de main.
La scène d’activation de la fonction Quick Card est diffusée sur l’écran du téléviseur.
AI Picture Wizard (Assistant Image)

Une image personnalisée pour vous

L’assistant image AI Picture Wizard analyse 85 millions de paramètres potentiels afin d’aboutir aux meilleurs réglages possibles. Il analyse les préférences des spectateurs en matière de couleurs afin de fournir un affichage personnalisé.

*QNED85/80 sont équipés d’AI Picture Wizard.

AI Concierge

Votre programmateur de contenus

Bénéficiez de recommandations sur mesure. L’AI Concierge vous recommande des mots-clés associés ou des tendances en fonction de votre historique de recherche par reconnaissance vocale afin de vous fournir plus de contenus que vous aimerez.

Le visage d’un homme est affiché sur l’écran du téléviseur tandis que les mots-clés recommandés apparaissent.

* La disponibilité du service peut varier en fonction de la zone et de la série.
**Le service de mots-clés est uniquement fourni dans les pays proposant la PNL dans leur langue officielle.

Amazon Alexa, AirPlay et HomeKit

Contrôlez votre téléviseur LG en toute commodité grâce à la prise en charge d'Apple AirPlay, HomeKit et Amazon Alexa. Contrôlez votre téléviseur LG de manière pratique grâce à la prise en charge d'Apple AirPlay, de HomeKit et d'Amazon Alexa.

Logo Hey Google Logo Alexa intégré Logo Works with Apple AirPlay Logo Works with Apple AirPlay

*Google est une marque de commerce de Google LLC.
*L’Assistant Google n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et certains pays.
*Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.
*La disponibilité de la commande vocale peut varier selon les produits ou les pays.
*Les menus affichés sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés lors de la sortie du produit.
*La prise en charge d’AirPlay 2 et HomeKit peut varier en fonction de la région.
*L’assistance Amazon Alexa peut varier en fonction de la langue et du pays.

Logo Hey Google Logo Alexa intégré Logo Works with Apple AirPlay Logo Works with Apple AirPlay

Affichage multiple

Side By Side

Diversifiez votre écran. Avec Side by Side, profitez d'un large éventail de contenus sur deux écrans simultanément et accédez à davantage de services interactifs avec LG Smart Cam.

Picture In Picture

Picture in Picture vous permet de vous surveiller et de surveiller votre contenu. Il vous suffit de vous connecter via votre Smart Cam pour contrôler facilement votre forme lors de vos séances d'entraînement à domicile.

Dual Monitor

Découvrez d'autres façons de travailler avec le mode Double Input. Référencez et accédez facilement à des documents à partir de deux entrées HDMI simultanément pour une configuration de travail optimale.

*La disponibilité de la combinaison App/Input peut varier en fonction du service.
*Les paramètres d’image et de son sont les mêmes sur les deux écrans.
*LG Fitness dispose d’une fonction Image dans l’image avec caméra USB dans l’application.
*Les paramètres d'image et de son sont les mêmes sur les deux écrans.

Smart Cam LG

Facile à installer sur le téléviseur et dotée d’un design fin, la Smart Cam LG fait de la mise sur grand écran de vos réunions à distance un jeu d’enfants.

Une femme est assise sur l’accoudoir d’un canapé : elle tient dans les mains un ordinateur portable et regarde la télévision. Sur le grand écran du téléviseur, on peut voir quatre personnages et une visioconférence.

Une femme est assise sur l’accoudoir d’un canapé : elle tient dans les mains un ordinateur portable et regarde la télévision. Sur le grand écran du téléviseur, on peut voir quatre personnages et une visioconférence.

*Smart Cam LG vendue séparément.

(Pas d’image)

Assise sur un canapé, une personne regarde un film sur un grand téléviseur fixé au mur.

True Cinema

Le Home Cinema qui rivalise avec les salles obscures

Profitez d’une expérience cinématographique à couper le souffle dans le confort de votre maison avec le QNED de LG.

L'écran du téléviseur QNED montre des fleurs roses de colza dans un champ d'été et le texte au milieu indique Dolby OFF. L'image à l'écran devient plus lumineuse et le texte devient Dolby On.

Élevez votre niveau de divertissement

Les dernières solutions Dolby vous offrent une image améliorée et un son inégalé pour un large éventail de contenus.

Un homme regarde dehors, l’air furieux. L’image est divisée en deux parties. Sur la partie gauche de l’image, les couleurs semblent ternes et moins vives, tandis que la partie droite semble plus vive et plus colorée. Dans le coin supérieur gauche, il est écrit « conventionnel », dans le coin supérieur droit, il est écrit « HDR 10 PRO ».

Une image améliorée par des experts

Le HDR 10 Pro utilise le mappage de tonalité dynamique (Dynamic Tone Mapping) pour améliorer automatiquement le contraste et la clarté de votre contenu, image par image.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.
*Le terme « conventionnel » désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.

FILMMAKER Mode

Regardez les films exactement comme le réalisateur l’a prévu avec FILMMAKER MODE™. Ce mode préserve les couleurs, les paramètres et les fréquences d’images d’origine pour vous faire profiter de la vision originale du réalisateur.

Un réalisateur de film regarde un grand écran de télévision et fait un montage. L’écran de télévision montre une grue à tour dans un ciel violet. Le logo du mode FILMMAKER se trouve dans le coin inférieur droit.

*La prise en charge du mode FILMMAKER peut varier selon les pays.

(Pas d’image)

Les logos de plateformes de services de streaming et les séquences correspondantes se trouvent juste à côté de chaque logo. On trouve des images de Wednesday sur Netflix, de TED LASSO sur Apple TV, de National Treasure sur Disney Plus et de The rings of power sur PRIME VIDEO et le léopard de LG CHANNELS.

Le divertissement

Une infinité de contenus à la demande

Profitez facilement du contenu des plus grandes plateformes de streaming directement sur le LG QNED.

*Abonnement streaming Netflix requis.
*Le contenu et la disponibilité de l’application peuvent varier selon les pays ou les régions. Abonnement séparé requis pour Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney et ses entités associées.
*Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Il est possible qu’Apple TV+ et/ou certains contenus ne soient pas disponibles dans toutes les régions.
*Abonnement à Apple TV+ requis.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Les frais d’abonnement à Amazon et/ ou à Prime Video s’appliquent. Pour plus de détails, consultez primevideo.com/terms.
*Les services pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

Il y a un grand téléviseur sur le mur et on peut voir un jeu de course de voitures sur l’écran. Devant le téléviseur, on aperçoit les mains et la manette d’une personne concentrée sur son jeu.

Jeu avancé

Déverrouillez l’excellence des jeux

Améliorez l’installation de vos jeux avec un téléviseur de niveau supérieur conçu pour les jeux de dernière génération.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

L’optimiseur de jeu (Game Optimizer) regroupe tous vos paramètres de jeu dans un seul menu facile à utiliser, tandis que le nouveau tableau de bord de jeu (Gaming Dashboard) vous permet d’accéder rapidement à vos paramètres actuels.

Image d’un tableau de bord affiché sur l’écran – sa palette montre des icônes de l’état de jeu, du mode sombre, d’App on App, d’optimiseur de jeu, de tous les paramètres et du guide de l’utilisateur.

*La disponibilité des mises à jour du logiciel peut varier selon les modèles et les régions.
*Les éléments du menu de l’Optimiseur de jeu peuvent varier selon les séries.
*La fonction Tableau de bord est uniquement activée lorsque les fonctions Game Optimizer et Game Dashboard sont activées.

(Pas d’image)

4 K 120 Hz, ALLM et eARC

Passez au niveau de jeu supérieur grâce à des graphismes synchronisés et fluides. Réduisez le flou de mouvement et les images fantômes avec Dolby Vision® HDR 4K 120 Hz, ainsi que les fonctions ALLM et eARC aux dernières spécifications HDMI 2.1.

Un avion de chasse rouge et une image divisée en deux – la partie gauche de l’image semble moins colorée et légèrement plus sombre tandis que la partie droite est plus lumineuse et plus colorée. Dans le coin supérieur gauche de l’image, on peut lire « Conventionnel » et dans le coin supérieur droit, le logo LG QNED.

*Le terme « conventionnel » désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

(Kein Bild)

Il y a deux téléviseurs face à face. Sur la gauche, le téléviseur projette une voiture de course rapide qui semble assez floue tandis que sur la droite, le téléviseur montre une voiture de course rapide mais très claire.

Des performances de jeu de premier ordre

L’AMD FreeSync Premium améliore votre expérience de jeu en réduisant les saccades et les déchirures.

On peut voir un téléviseur QNED debout devant le mur rouge - l’image à l’écran montre un match de basket avec deux joueurs qui jouent. Juste en dessous, on peut voir deux zones d’image. À gauche, on peut voir le texte VRR OFF et une image floue de la même scène, tandis qu’à droite, on peut voir le texte VRR ON et la même image.

Laissez les ralentissements derrière vous

Profitez d’une expérience de jeu rapide et fluide et d’un décalage d’entrée réduit grâce au VRR.

*QNED85/80 sont équipés de la fonctionnalité AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 sont équipés du VRR.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

HGiG

LG s’est associé à certains des plus grands noms de l’industrie du jeu pour vous offrir les jeux HDR les plus récents avec un réalisme et une immersion irréprochables.

Une image montre une femme tenant une arme à feu et portant un masque intégral. La partie gauche de l’image est pâle et moins colorée, tandis que la partie droite est relativement plus colorée.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.
*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon les pays.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

(Pas d’image)

Des flammes jaillissent autour du téléviseur et on peut voir l’écran du jeu Cyberpunk. Un logo GeForce NOW se trouve en haut du téléviseur.

Cloud Gaming

Enrichissez votre expérience de jeu

LG QNED vous propose une multitude de nouveaux jeux avec GeForce NOW.

*Les partenariats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.

Des flammes jaillissent autour du téléviseur et on peut voir l’écran du jeu Cyberpunk. Un logo GeForce NOW se trouve en haut du téléviseur.

 

 

 

 

 

LG OLED evo G3

Découvrez le futur des téléviseurs

Visez plus haut et découvrez la brillance de LG OLED evo

*Source : Omdia. Expéditions unitaires, 2013-2022. Ces résultats ne visent pas à recommander LG Electronics. Toute utilisation de ces résultats se fait aux risques de la tierce partie. Visitez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

      Imprimer

      Spécifications clés

      • Technologie écran

        4K QNED MiniLED

      • Taux de rafraichissement

        100Hz Natif

      • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

        QNED Color Pro

      • Processeur

        Processeur α7 Gen6 AI 4K

      • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

        Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

      • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

        Oui

      • Sortie Audio

        40W

      • Diffusion haut-parleurs

        2.2 canaux

      • Dolby Atmos

        Oui

      • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

        1.925 x 1.105 x 46,1

      • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

        59,7

      Toutes les caractéristiques

      PICTURE (DISPLAY)

      • Technologie écran

        4K QNED MiniLED

      • Résolution de l'écran

        4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

      • Type de rétroéclairage

        Mini LED

      • Taux de rafraichissement

        100Hz Natif

      • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

        QNED Color Pro

      IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

      • Processeur

        Processeur α7 Gen6 AI 4K

      • AI Picture

        AI Picture Pro

      • AI Upscaling

        AI Super Upscaling 4K

      • Dynamic Tone Mapping

        Oui

      • AI Genre Selection

        Oui (SDR/HDR)

      • AI Brightness Control

        Oui

      • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

        Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

      • FILMMAKER MODE™

        Oui

      • Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

        Precision Dimming

      • Motion

        Motion Pro

      • Modes d'image

        10 modes (Personnalisé, Vif, Standard, Eco, Cinéma, Sports, Jeu, Filmmaker, Expert (Pièce lumineuse), Expert (Pièce sombre)

      • HFR (High Frame Rate)

        4K 120i/s (HDMI)

      GAMING

      • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

        Oui

      • Mode HGIG

        Oui

      • Optimiseur de Jeu

        Oui (Tableau de Bord)

      • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

        Oui

      • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

        Oui

      ACCESSIBILITE

      • Contrastes élevés

        Oui

      • Echelle de gris

        Oui

      • Couleurs inversées

        Oui

      DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

      • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

        1.925 x 1.105 x 46,1

      • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

        1.925 x 1.174 x 370

      • Dimensions du carton (LxlxH mm)

        2.116 x 1.215 x 285

      • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

        380 x 370

      • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

        59,7

      • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

        67,9

      • Poids carton (kg)

        81,0

      • Support VESA (L x H mm)

        600 x 400

      CODE EAN

      • CODE EAN

        8806087953664

      AUDIO

      • Dolby Atmos

        Oui

      • AI Sound

        AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 5.1.2)

      • Clear Voice Pro

        Oui

      • WiSA compatible

        Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

      • LG Sound Sync

        Oui

      • Sound Mode Share

        Oui

      • Sortie audio simultanée

        Oui

      • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

        Oui (2 Way Playback)

      • Sortie Audio

        40W

      • Diffusion haut-parleurs

        2.2 canaux

      • Audio Codec

        AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

      • AI Acoustic Tuning

        Oui

      • Direction haut-parleurs

        Diffusion vers le bas

      CONNECTIVITE

      • HDMI Audio Return Channel

        eARC (HDMI 3)

      • Bluetooth

        Oui (v 5.0)

      • Port Ethernet

        1

      • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

        Oui

      • Sortie audio numérique optique

        1

      • Port Ci+

        1

      • Port HDMI

        4 (support du 4K 120i/s, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS comme spécifié avec le HDMI 2.1 (2 ports))

      • Prise antenne

        2

      • Port USB

        2 (USB 2.0)

      • Wi-Fi

        Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

      SMART TV

      • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

        Oui

      • Galerie d'art

        Oui

      • Sports Alert

        Oui

      • Interface TV (OS)

        webOS 23

      • Réglages famille

        Oui

      • ThinQ

        Oui

      • Compatible camera USB

        Oui

      • LG Channels

        Oui

      • Application Smartphone

        Oui (LG ThinQ)

      • Télécommande Magic Remote

        Incluse

      • Multi écran

        Oui

      • Navigateur Internet

        Oui

      • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

        Oui

      POWER

      • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

        AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

      • Consommation en veille

        Moins de 0.5W

      ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

      • Télécommande

        Magic Remote

      • Piles télécommande

        Oui (AA x 2)

      • Cable d'alimentaion

        Oui (Attaché)

      INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

      PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
      The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

