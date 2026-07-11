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75 Smart TV LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K 2026  pouces

75QNED70B6A_EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit
75QNED70B6A_EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

75 Smart TV LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K 2026  pouces

75QNED70B6A
Vue avant de 75 Smart TV LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K 2026  pouces 75QNED70B6A
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED présentée en vue avant et latérale met en valeur un écran de 75 pouces avec un écran de 1 669 mm de large, une hauteur d’écran de 963 mm, une hauteur de 1 026 mm avec pied, une profondeur de 72,1 mm et un encombrement au sol de 1 299 x 361 mm.
Le téléviseur LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big est fixé au mur dans un salon lumineux, montrant un moment de football intense avec des couleurs éclatantes et une qualité d’image raffinée sur un grand écran, tandis qu’une famille assise sur des canapés applaudit ensemble.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 avec Dynamic QNED Color remplit l’écran de jaillissements éclatants et fluides de mouvements multicolores, semblables à de la peinture, présentant une brillance des couleurs améliorée certifiée pour un volume de couleurs de 100 %.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 souligne comment sa Mini LED révèle des textures de roche plus nettes et des détails océaniques plus détaillés que la LED conventionnelle dans une scène de falaise côtière divisée, offrant des noirs plus profonds et un contraste plus raffiné pour une clarté et une profondeur accrues.
Le processeur 4K AI alpha 7 Gen 9 de la LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED brille au centre d’une carte de circuit jaune, mettant en évidence un traitement IA plus intelligent et plus puissant qui améliore la clarté des images 4K avec un contraste et une profondeur améliorés.
La Mini LED LG QNED evo AI QNED70 avec Super Upscaling 4K et Dynamic Tone Mapping montre une scène sous-marine d’une orque nageant, tandis que l’IA reconnaît et met à l’échelle chaque image vers une résolution 4K.
LG Shield, appliqué à LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, est présenté avec un logo LG Shield au centre, des icônes de sécurité ci-dessous et un badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 ci-dessus, représentant la protection des données et du système.
Le badge lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle reconnaît la recherche Multi-AI avec Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est doté d’un hub AI pour la personnalisation, avec une icône AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED70 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge affiche un match de football en direct avec un panneau d’IA à l’écran présentant des prédictions, des informations sur les joueurs et des données de ligue, suggérant comment l’IA analyse le jeu pour prévoir les résultats des matchs.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 pour un gameplay ultime montre une scène de jeu d’action rapide avec une incrustation de comparaison mettant en évidence des mouvements plus fluides, tout en prenant en charge jusqu’à 60 Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG et GeForce NOW.
Le téléviseur LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est montré de l’arrière, révélant un panneau arrière métallique avec des nervures horizontales uniformément espacées qui créent un aspect net et structuré et mettent en valeur le Linear Flow Design sur toute la surface.
Vue avant de 75 Smart TV LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K 2026  pouces 75QNED70B6A
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED présentée en vue avant et latérale met en valeur un écran de 75 pouces avec un écran de 1 669 mm de large, une hauteur d’écran de 963 mm, une hauteur de 1 026 mm avec pied, une profondeur de 72,1 mm et un encombrement au sol de 1 299 x 361 mm.
Le téléviseur LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big est fixé au mur dans un salon lumineux, montrant un moment de football intense avec des couleurs éclatantes et une qualité d’image raffinée sur un grand écran, tandis qu’une famille assise sur des canapés applaudit ensemble.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 avec Dynamic QNED Color remplit l’écran de jaillissements éclatants et fluides de mouvements multicolores, semblables à de la peinture, présentant une brillance des couleurs améliorée certifiée pour un volume de couleurs de 100 %.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 souligne comment sa Mini LED révèle des textures de roche plus nettes et des détails océaniques plus détaillés que la LED conventionnelle dans une scène de falaise côtière divisée, offrant des noirs plus profonds et un contraste plus raffiné pour une clarté et une profondeur accrues.
Le processeur 4K AI alpha 7 Gen 9 de la LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED brille au centre d’une carte de circuit jaune, mettant en évidence un traitement IA plus intelligent et plus puissant qui améliore la clarté des images 4K avec un contraste et une profondeur améliorés.
La Mini LED LG QNED evo AI QNED70 avec Super Upscaling 4K et Dynamic Tone Mapping montre une scène sous-marine d’une orque nageant, tandis que l’IA reconnaît et met à l’échelle chaque image vers une résolution 4K.
LG Shield, appliqué à LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, est présenté avec un logo LG Shield au centre, des icônes de sécurité ci-dessous et un badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 ci-dessus, représentant la protection des données et du système.
Le badge lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle reconnaît la recherche Multi-AI avec Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est doté d’un hub AI pour la personnalisation, avec une icône AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED70 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge affiche un match de football en direct avec un panneau d’IA à l’écran présentant des prédictions, des informations sur les joueurs et des données de ligue, suggérant comment l’IA analyse le jeu pour prévoir les résultats des matchs.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 pour un gameplay ultime montre une scène de jeu d’action rapide avec une incrustation de comparaison mettant en évidence des mouvements plus fluides, tout en prenant en charge jusqu’à 60 Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG et GeForce NOW.
Le téléviseur LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est montré de l’arrière, révélant un panneau arrière métallique avec des nervures horizontales uniformément espacées qui créent un aspect net et structuré et mettent en valeur le Linear Flow Design sur toute la surface.

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Visionnage immersif sur un téléviseur Ultra Big avec un design Linear Flow raffiné, conçu pour compléter votre espace
  • La technologie unique de large gamme de couleurs de LG offre une palette de couleurs incroyablement riche avec Dynamic QNED Color
  • Une clarté accrue et un contraste exceptionnel avec Mini LED
  • webOS primé offre des expériences d’IA avancées, optimisées par Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot
  • Le bouton AI déverrouille le hub AI pour une expérience intelligente et personnalisée, sécurisée par LG Shield
Plus

Pourquoi choisir LG QNED | Mini LED ?

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 offre une expérience sportive dynamique sur un grand écran clair, avec des panneaux pilotés par IA affichant des prédictions, des informations sur les joueurs et des données de ligue à mesure que le gameplay est analysé en temps réel.

Sports dynamiques avec LG QNED

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 avec Dynamic QNED Color remplit l’écran de jaillissements éclatants et fluides de mouvements multicolores, semblables à de la peinture, présentant une brillance des couleurs améliorée certifiée pour un volume de couleurs de 100 %.

Dynamic QNED Color

Volume de couleur à 100 % certifié

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 met en valeur la Mini LED à travers une scène de falaise côtière divisée, avec des noirs plus profonds et un contraste plus raffiné que la LED conventionnelle entre les textures rocheuses superposées et les détails océaniques pour une clarté et une profondeur accrues.

Mini LED

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED avec webOS multi-IA primé est présenté sur un arrière-plan sombre avec les logos Microsoft Copilot et Google Gemini, indiquant la prise en charge des services liés à l’IA accessibles via l’interface TV.

webOS multi-IA primé

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est doté d’un hub IA pour la personnalisation, avec un symbole AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.

Hub IA pour personnalisation

L’emblème LG Shield est affiché sur un arrière-plan sombre avec des icônes de sécurité, mettant en évidence la protection de webOS pour la confidentialité, la sécurité des données et l’intégrité du système.

Sécurisé par LG Shield

Comment la LG QNED Mini LED apporte-t-elle un grand format et des couleurs à chaque scène ?

La couleur Dynamic QNED de LG QNED, certifiée pour un volume de couleur de 100 %, offre des couleurs et des détails réalistes. Du cinéma au sport, profitez de contenus rendus avec des couleurs éclatantes et une grande netteté sur un écran ultra grand format.

TV ultra large

Découvrez une immersion de niveau supérieur avec un écran ultra grand format

Profitez de l’action sportive, de chaque film et de chaque jeu sur un téléviseur LG QNED Ultra large. Avec ses couleurs éclatantes et sa qualité d’image raffinée, l’action se déroule à une échelle et avec une clarté époustouflantes.1)

Le téléviseur LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big est fixé au mur dans un salon lumineux, montrant un moment de football intense avec des couleurs éclatantes et une qualité d’image raffinée sur un grand écran, tandis qu’une famille assise sur des canapés applaudit ensemble.

Le téléviseur LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big est fixé au mur dans un salon lumineux, montrant un moment de football intense avec des couleurs éclatantes et une qualité d’image raffinée sur un grand écran, tandis qu’une famille assise sur des canapés applaudit ensemble.

Dynamic QNED Color

La technologie de gamme de couleurs Nano de LG offre un volume de couleurs de 100 % sur votre téléviseur

Affichez des couleurs dynamiques et éclatantes en mouvement grâce à la technologie de gamme de couleurs large basée sur Nano de LG remplaçant Quantum Dot, améliorant ainsi le taux de reproduction des couleurs de votre téléviseur pour exprimer une variété d’humeurs avec Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, delivering lively color expression and 100% color volume for dynamic visuals.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, delivering lively color expression and 100% color volume for dynamic visuals.

Découvrez la certification du volume de couleurs à 100 % du LG QNED2)

Mini LED

Brillance affinée grâce à une précision au point près

Découvrez des contrastes plus profonds et des visuels lumineux grâce à la technologie Mini LED de LG, offrant un contrôle précis de la lumière pour chaque scène.

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 souligne comment sa Mini LED révèle des textures de roche plus nettes et des détails océaniques plus détaillés que la LED conventionnelle dans une scène de falaise côtière divisée, offrant des noirs plus profonds et un contraste plus raffiné pour une clarté et une profondeur accrues.

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 souligne comment sa Mini LED révèle des textures de roche plus nettes et des détails océaniques plus détaillés que la LED conventionnelle dans une scène de falaise côtière divisée, offrant des noirs plus profonds et un contraste plus raffiné pour une clarté et une profondeur accrues.

*Les images ci-dessus sont simulées à des fins d’illustration.

Processeur AI alpha 7 4K de 9ème génération

Mise à niveau pour un traitement plus intelligent et plus puissant

Alimenté par une puissance GPU et CPU améliorée, le processeur alpha 7 AI optimise les images à l’échelle nanométrique pour offrir une clarté 4K avec un contraste amélioré et une profondeur tridimensionnelle.

Le processeur 4K AI alpha 7 Gen 9 de la LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED brille au centre d’une carte de circuit jaune, mettant en évidence un traitement IA plus intelligent et plus puissant qui améliore la clarté des images 4K avec un contraste et une profondeur améliorés.

Le processeur 4K AI alpha 7 Gen 9 de la LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED brille au centre d’une carte de circuit jaune, mettant en évidence un traitement IA plus intelligent et plus puissant qui améliore la clarté des images 4K avec un contraste et une profondeur améliorés.

Pourquoi choisir LG AI TV ?

LG AI TV optimise l’image et le son tout en rendant chaque jour plus simple grâce au hub AI personnalisé

En savoir plus sur LG AI TV

Découvrez 3 avantages remarquables de l’AI Hub

Recherche multi-IA avancée avec Google Gemini et Microsoft Copilot

Dites simplement ce que vous recherchez, puis sélectionnez le modèle d’IA qui vous convient le mieux. Le système se connecte à plusieurs modèles d’IA pour fournir des résultats plus larges et plus pertinents.5)

Obtenez des recommandations et des informations de contenu personnalisées

AI Concierge suggère du contenu et des mises à jour adaptés à vos centres d’intérêt. In This Scene fournit des recommandations et des informations pertinentes basées sur ce que vous regardez, tandis que l’IA générative permet de rechercher et de créer des images.6)

LG AI TV reconnaît votre voix et vous dirige vers My Page spécialement conçue pour vous !

Sur My Page, vous pouvez tout voir en un coup d’œil, de la météo, du calendrier et des widgets à vos résultats sportifs préférés.7)

Le badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 est présenté sur un fond sombre. L’architecture multi-IA est reconnue dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle.

Le badge du lauréat des CES Innovation Awards 2026 est présenté sur un fond sombre. L’architecture multi-IA est reconnue dans la catégorie Intelligence artificielle.

webOS multi-IA primé

webOS primé désormais sécurisé par LG Shield

Le badge AVForums Editor’s Choice est affiché sur un fond sombre pour LG webOS 25, nommé Meilleur système de Smart TV 2025/2026.

Le badge AVForums Editor’s Choice est affiché sur un fond sombre pour LG webOS 25, nommé Meilleur système de Smart TV 2025/2026.

« 8 ans en tant que meilleur système de Smart TV » 

L’emblème LG Shield est affiché sur un arrière-plan sombre avec des icônes de sécurité, mettant en évidence la protection de webOS pour la confidentialité, la sécurité des données et l’intégrité du système. Un badge du lauréat du CES Innovation Awards 2026 est également présenté.

L’emblème LG Shield est affiché sur un arrière-plan sombre avec des icônes de sécurité, mettant en évidence la protection de webOS pour la confidentialité, la sécurité des données et l’intégrité du système. Un badge du lauréat du CES Innovation Awards 2026 est également présenté.

LG Shield

Une sécurité en laquelle vous pouvez avoir confiance

Les 7 technologies de base de LG Shield garantissent la sécurité de vos données grâce au stockage et à la gestion sécurisés des données, aux algorithmes de chiffrement sécurisés, à l’intégrité garantie des logiciels, à l’authentification des utilisateurs et au contrôle d’accès, à la transmission sécurisée des données, à la détection et à la réponse aux événements de sécurité et à la gestion sécurisée des mises à jour.

Une sécurité en laquelle vous pouvez avoir confiance En savoir plus sur LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Mettez à niveau votre TV gratuitement pendant une période allant jusqu'à 5 ans9)

La LG Quad Protection est représentée par quatre icônes de protection sur un arrière-plan jaune. Chaque icône est dotée de la protection contre la foudre, de la protection contre l’humidité, de la protection contre les surtensions et de la protection webOS avec LG Shield.

La LG Quad Protection est représentée par quatre icônes de protection sur un arrière-plan jaune. Chaque icône est dotée de la protection contre la foudre, de la protection contre l’humidité, de la protection contre les surtensions et de la protection webOS avec LG Shield.

Protection Quad LG

Votre LG TV est conçue pour durer avec la protection Quad de LG

Du matériel au logiciel, votre LG TV est protégée. Les condensateurs protègent des hautes tensions, y compris la foudre, tandis que les semi-conducteurs protègent des surtensions. Le gel de silicone et les revêtements de protection protègent les processeurs de l’humidité et même vos données restent en sécurité avec LG Shield.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote

Naviguez et pointez facilement comme une souris gyroscopique pour profiter de l’AI Hub

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote. Avec un capteur de mouvement et une molette de défilement, cliquez, faites glisser puis déposez pour l’utiliser comme une souris gyroscopique ou parlez simplement pour profiter des commandes vocales.10)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est doté d’un hub AI pour la personnalisation, avec une icône AI au-dessus d’une télécommande entourée d’étiquettes pour la recherche multi-IA, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID avec My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard et AI Sound Wizard.

Immergez-vous dans chaque match

Prévisions sportives par AI Concierge

Recevez des prédictions de jeu avec l’IA

L’IA analyse les statistiques et les performances de votre équipe pour fournir des prédictions de jeu. Encouragez plus fort et soutenez votre équipe armé de ces informations générées par l’IA.11)

TruMotion

Le lissage du mouvement qui s’adapte à tous les genres

TruMotion ajuste les niveaux de saccades pour le bon lissage pour une expérience visuelle naturelle des films, du sport et plus encore.

Sports Alert

Configurez des alertes et ne ratez jamais un moment

Capturez chaque moment de l’action. Configurez vos alertes et soyez informé des horaires de jeu, des scores de votre équipe et plus encore.

Pénétrez dans un monde conçu pour gagner

Gameplay ultime

Jouez pour gagner avec des performances fluides

Profitez d’une expérience de jeu exceptionnelle avec un VRR allant jusqu’à 60 Hz. Grâce au tout premier contrôleur certifié BT ULL associé à un taux de rafraîchissement rapide, chaque moment de jeu devient plus agréable.12)

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 pour un gameplay ultime montre une scène de jeu d’action rapide avec une incrustation de comparaison mettant en évidence des mouvements plus fluides, tout en prenant en charge jusqu’à 60 Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG et GeForce NOW.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED avec Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency montre une manette de jeu sans fil étiquetée « Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth » à l’écran, indiquant une prise en charge optimisée de la manette Bluetooth pour un gameplay réactif.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 est dotée du portail de jeu LG avec une disposition de hub de jeu, combinant le contenu mis en avant et les tuiles de jeu dans une interface unifiée qui s’étend pour fournir un accès à GeForce NOW et aux applications de jeu webOS.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED avec Game Dashboard et Optimizer affiche des écrans de jeu côte à côte et un menu à l’écran pour ajuster les paramètres de jeu tels que le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels en temps réel.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED avec Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency montre une manette de jeu sans fil étiquetée « Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth » à l’écran, indiquant une prise en charge optimisée de la manette Bluetooth pour un gameplay réactif.
La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 est dotée du portail de jeu LG avec une disposition de hub de jeu, combinant le contenu mis en avant et les tuiles de jeu dans une interface unifiée qui s’étend pour fournir un accès à GeForce NOW et aux applications de jeu webOS.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED avec Game Dashboard et Optimizer affiche des écrans de jeu côte à côte et un menu à l’écran pour ajuster les paramètres de jeu tels que le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels en temps réel.
Latence Bluetooth ultra-faible

La première TV au monde à prendre en charge les contrôleurs Bluetooth ultra-basse latence

Profitez d’une latence ultra-faible et de hautes performances dans le cloud gaming grâce à la prise en charge du contrôleur Bluetooth ultra-faible latence, réduisant le retard d’entrée à moins de 3,0 ms. Profitez d’un contrôle fluide et réactif qui ressemble à une connexion filaire, même lorsque vous jouez dans le cloud.13)

Portail de jeu LG

Votre hub tout-en-un pour le gaming — aucune console requise

Explorez des milliers de jeux Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, des applications webOS natives et bien plus encore. Trouvez facilement des jeux pour la télécommande ou la manette et rivalisez avec d’autres joueurs via le mode Challenge.14)

Tableau de bord et optimiseur de jeu

Ajustez facilement les paramètres en fonction de votre jeu

Personnalisez facilement votre expérience de jeu à l’aide du tableau de bord de jeu pour un contrôle rapide et en temps réel et de l’optimiseur de jeu pour affiner vos paramètres préférés. Réglez le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels pour optimiser chaque session de jeu en toute simplicité.

Un vrai cinéma, conservé dans les moindres détails

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est présentée dans un studio tandis qu’un réalisateur travaille sur un panneau de commande tout en éditant un film affiché à l’écran. En bas à gauche, les logos FILMMAKER MODE sont affichés.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est présentée dans un studio tandis qu’un réalisateur travaille sur un panneau de commande tout en éditant un film affiché à l’écran. En bas à gauche, les logos FILMMAKER MODE sont affichés.

FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

Regardez les films tels que le réalisateur les a conçus

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec le FILMMAKER MODE avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.15)

Design conçu pour mettre en valeur votre espace

Conception de flux linéaire

Une finition unie et raffinée qui complète votre espace

Votre téléviseur présente une finition métallique moderne avec un poids réel et un design linéaire de bon goût, conçu pour élever votre espace.16)

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 avec design à flux linéaire est présentée sous plusieurs angles, avec un panneau arrière affiché en haut, une scène de salon avec fixation murale fine en bas à gauche et un gros plan de l’arrière en métal strié en bas à droite.

Découvrez des chefs-d’œuvre illimités avec LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Personnalisez votre espace en choisissant parmi un contenu varié

LG Gallery+ vous permet d’accéder à plus de 100 œuvres d’art, vidéos d’ambiance et autres contenus visuels pour élever votre espace. Avec des mises à jour régulières de la bibliothèque, personnalisez votre maison avec un contenu sélectionné correspondant à votre style.17)

La LG Gallery+ de LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED avec BGM et Music Lounge montre la scène de lac forestier « Forest Evening » à l’écran, avec un panneau d’interface utilisateur de salon de musique visible pour la musique d’ambiance, la lecture Bluetooth et les commandes.

BGM avec salon de musique

Créez l’ambiance idéale avec de la musique

Créez l’atmosphère idéale avec une musique qui correspond à vos visuels. Utilisez la musique recommandée en fonction de vos préférences ou connectez-vous via Bluetooth pour lire vos propres morceaux.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED montre une grille Google Photos d’instantanés familiaux, tandis qu’un téléphone affiche une liste d’albums avec le bouton album Voyage en famille activé.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED montre une grille Google Photos d’instantanés familiaux, tandis qu’un téléphone affiche une liste d’albums avec le bouton album Voyage en famille activé.

Mes photos

Accédez facilement à Google Photos et affichez vos souvenirs

Connectez facilement votre compte Google Photos à votre TV avec votre téléphone. Personnalisez facilement votre espace en utilisant le contenu de votre propre bibliothèque de photos.21)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED est fixée au mur sur un mur vert au-dessus d’une console rouge, affichant un tableau d’informations comprenant la météo, les résultats sportifs, le programmateur TV et le Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Carte d’information

Restez à jour grâce à un tableau de bord personnalisé tout-en-un

Consultez les informations importantes en un coup d’œil. Recevez des mises à jour météo, des alertes sportives, consultez votre calendrier Google et configurez même des notifications pour Home Hub, vos réservations de visualisation, etc.

Mode Galerie

Passez de la TV à l’art en toute transparence

Lorsque le mode Galerie est activé, votre TV peut continuer à économiser de l’énergie, même en affichant les œuvres d’art que vous avez sélectionnées, ajoutant une touche de style et d’élégance à votre espace.27)

Contrôle luminosité auto.

Luminosité optimale, quelle que soit la lumière

Le contrôle de la luminosité ajuste automatiquement la sortie de l’écran en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant, garantissant une vision claire et confortable dans n’importe quel environnement.22)

Capteur de mouvement

Réactif à votre présence

La détection de mouvement permet à votre TV de réagir intelligemment, en changeant de mode selon que vous êtes à proximité ou non.23)

LG Channels

Des divertissements infinis gratuits

LG Channels rassemble des contenus variés depuis les plateformes en direct et à la demande dans un seul hub, ce qui facilite plus que jamais la recherche de contenu que vous aimez.24)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED avec Smart Connectivity affiche l’interface Home Hub à l’écran, montrant les connexions à Google Home et LG ThinQ, avec des panneaux pour TV, appareils et applications dans une seule disposition de contrôle.

Connectivité intelligente

Home Hub, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison intelligente

Home Hub rassemble tous vos appareils intelligents. Connectez, contrôlez et interagissez en toute transparence avec vos appareils IoT domestiques sur Google Home et plus encore.25)

La LG Soundbar rehausse chaque scène avec un son surround plus complet

WOW Orchestra

Système audio surround complet de la LG TV et de la barre de son synchronisées

En synchronisant le téléviseur et la barre de son en un seul ensemble, le système étend la profondeur et la directionnalité pour une expérience surround plus complète.26)

La Mini LED LG QNED AI QNED70 avec WOW Orchestra montre des musiciens se produisant à l’écran, tandis que les ondes sonores superposées du téléviseur et de la barre de son en dessous remplissent le salon pour créer une expérience sonore surround synchronisée.

Une famille avec des enfants et leurs grands-parents sont assis ensemble sur un canapé dans un salon lumineux, tenant une télécommande tout en regardant la télévision.

Une famille avec des enfants et leurs grands-parents sont assis ensemble sur un canapé dans un salon lumineux, tenant une télécommande tout en regardant la télévision.

Accessibilité

Les fonctionnalités d’assistance rendent le visionnage plus inclusif

Les LG TV sont conçues en gardant à l’esprit l’accessibilité avec des fonctionnalités telles que le filtre d’ajustement des couleurs, un guide de langue des signes et la prise en charge de la connectivité directe pour les appareils audio-assistés.

Clause de non-responsabilité

 

*Toutes les images du produit ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Les spécifications et caractéristiques varient selon la région, le modèle et la taille.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

*Le compte LG et l’acceptation des Conditions générales pertinentes sont nécessaires pour accéder aux services et fonctionnalités intelligents basés sur le réseau, y compris les applications de streaming. Sans compte LG, seules les connexions d’appareils externes (par ex. via HDMI) et la TV terrestre/en direct (uniquement pour les TV avec tuners) sont disponibles. La création d’un compte LG est gratuite.

*Le contenu affiché sur cette page peut différer du contenu disponible sur le service Gallery+.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

3)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

5)*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

6)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

7)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

8)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

9)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

10)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

11)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

12)*60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

13)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

14)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

15)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

16)*Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

17)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features."

 

19)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

20)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

21)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

22)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

*Only supported on models with a light sensor.

 

24)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

25)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

26)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

27)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

28)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

*webOS is secured by LG Shield.

Imprimer

Spécifications clés

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Technologie écran

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - Processeur

    Processeur Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Sortie Audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1.669 x 963 x 72,1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    22,1

Toutes les caractéristiques

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Technologie écran

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Mini LED

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    Processeur Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui

  • Auto Calibration

    Oui

  • Contrôle automatique de la luminosité

    Oui

  • AI Upscaling

    Super conversion 4K

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modes d'image

    9 modes

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui (jusqu'à 60 Hz)

SMART TV

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Fonctionne avec Apple Airplay

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Application Smartphone

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Ma Page

    Oui

  • LG Shield

    Oui

  • LG Gallery+

    Oui (disponibilité du service payant variable selon les pays)

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Google Cast

    Oui

  • Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

    Oui

  • AI Voice ID

    Oui

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Oui

  • AI Magic Remote

    Intégrée

  • Chatbot AI

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple Home

    Oui

AUDIO

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (voir manuel)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

CONNECTIVITE

  • Port HDMI

    3 (support du eARC, ALLM)

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Port USB

    1 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.3)

  • Port Ci+

    1

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1.669 x 963 x 72,1

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    22,1

  • Poids carton (kg)

    30,1

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1.669 x 1.026 x 361

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    1.299 x 361

  • Dimensions du carton (LxlxH mm)

    1.820 x 1.085 x 162

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    22,5

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 300

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (avec pavé numérique, Royaume-Uni / Italie)

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Détachable)

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096778692

BROADCASTING

  • Reception TV analogique

    Oui

  • Réception TV numérique

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

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