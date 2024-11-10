We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD TV 55''UH668V
Toutes les caractéristiques
CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES
-
Taille de l'écran / image (pouce)
55''
-
Taille de l'écran / image (cm)
139
-
Définition
3840 x 2160
-
Super UHD
Non
-
HDR
HDR Pro
-
Fréquence
100
-
Picture Mastering Index
65/55" : 1700, 49/43" : 1200
-
Tuner (DVB-T2/DVB-C/DVB-S2)
DVB-T2/C/S2
IMAGE
-
Technologie écran
LED
-
Gestion du rétroéclairage
50"↓ Direct (50↑" Local Dimming)
-
Compatibilité HEVC
Oui (4K@60fps, 10bit)
-
Réception HEVC DVB-T2/C/S2
Oui
-
Compatibilité BT2020
Non
-
Technologie de dalle
True Black
-
Angle de vision
Angle de vision large
-
TECHNOLOGIES Processeur
Quad
-
TECHNOLOGIES Processeur gaphique
UHD Mastering Engine
-
TECHNOLOGIES Espace colorimétrique
ColorPrime Pro
-
TECHNOLOGIES Précision des couleurs
3D Color Mapping
-
TECHNOLOGIES Ultra Luminance
Oui
-
TECHNOLOGIES Upscaller HDR
Oui
-
TECHNOLOGIES Upscaller 4K
Oui
-
Mode cinema 24p Real Cinema
Oui
3D
-
Technologie 3D
Non
SMART TV
-
Smart TV
Oui
-
Plateforme Smart TV
WebOS 3.0
-
Smart TV Magic Zoom
Oui
-
Smart TV Contrôle Box externe
Oui
-
Smart TV Magic Mobile Connection
Oui
-
Smart TV My Channels
Oui
-
Smart TV My Starter
Oui
-
Smart TV Channel Advisor
Oui
-
Smart TV Multi-view (PAP)
Oui
-
Smart TV LG Content Store
Oui
-
Smart TV Navigateur internet
Oui
-
Smart TV Smart Share
Oui
-
Smart TV DLNA
Oui
-
Smart TV Compatibilité Intel WiDi
Oui
-
Smart TV Compatibilité MHL
TBC
-
Smart TV Compatibilité Miracast
Oui
-
Compatibilité clavier/souris/manette USB-HID
Oui
FONCTIONS MULTIMÉDIA
-
Enregistrement via HDD externe
Oui
-
Enregistrement via HDD externe Timeshift
(enregistrement) Oui
-
Enregistrement via HDD externe Fonctionalité Regarder et Enregistrer
Non
-
HbbTV
Oui (TBC)
-
Canal Ready
Oui
-
Fransat certifié
Oui
CONFORT
-
Verrouillage parental
Oui
-
Horloge
Oui
-
Minuterie pour l'arrêt du téléviseur
Oui
-
Guide électronique des programmes (EPG)
Oui
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Oui
-
Télétexte
2000p
-
Sous-titres
Oui
CONNECTIQUES
-
Entrée HDMI
3 (4K60p HDR 422)
-
Port USB (USB 3.0/USB 2.0)
2 ( 2.0 : 2ea)
-
Port Ci+
Oui (CI+1.3)
-
Prise antenne
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Entrée Péritel
Non
-
Entrée composite
Oui
-
Entrée composante (Y/Pb/Pr)
Oui
-
Entrée RCA Audio
Oui
-
Sortie audio numérique optique
Oui (1)
-
Port Ethernet RJ45
Oui
-
Port RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Oui (USB to RS232C)
-
Prise casque
Oui (1)
-
WiFi
Oui (802.11.ac)
-
Bluetooth Enceintes
Oui (Sound Sync Wireless)
-
Bluetooth
Oui
ACCESSOIRES
-
Accessoires inclus Télécommande
Oui (Magic remote)
-
Accessoires inclus Paires de lunettes 3D
Non
-
Accessoires en option Caméra (reconnaissance gestuelle, autre)
Compatible (TBC)
INFORMATIONS COMPLÉMENTAIRES
-
Poids TV sans pied (kg)
16.5
-
Poids TV avec pied (kg)
18.2
-
Dimensions TV sans pied : LxHxP (mm)
1240 x 721 x 60,9
-
Dimensions TV avec pied : LxHxP (mm)
1240 x 787 x 282
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
-
extension
-
extension
-
extension
