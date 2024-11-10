Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD TV 55''UH668V

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

LG UHD TV 55''UH668V

55UH668V

LG UHD TV 55''UH668V

(0)
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Taille de l'écran / image (pouce)

    55''

  • Taille de l'écran / image (cm)

    139

  • Définition

    3840 x 2160

  • Super UHD

    Non

  • HDR

    HDR Pro

  • Fréquence

    100

  • Picture Mastering Index

    65/55" : 1700, 49/43" : 1200

  • Tuner (DVB-T2/DVB-C/DVB-S2)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

IMAGE

  • Technologie écran

    LED

  • Gestion du rétroéclairage

    50"↓ Direct (50↑" Local Dimming)

  • Compatibilité HEVC

    Oui (4K@60fps, 10bit)

  • Réception HEVC DVB-T2/C/S2

    Oui

  • Compatibilité BT2020

    Non

  • Technologie de dalle

    True Black

  • Angle de vision

    Angle de vision large

  • TECHNOLOGIES Processeur

    Quad

  • TECHNOLOGIES Processeur gaphique

    UHD Mastering Engine

  • TECHNOLOGIES Espace colorimétrique

    ColorPrime Pro

  • TECHNOLOGIES Précision des couleurs

    3D Color Mapping

  • TECHNOLOGIES Ultra Luminance

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES Upscaller HDR

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES Upscaller 4K

    Oui

  • Mode cinema 24p Real Cinema

    Oui

3D

  • Technologie 3D

    Non

SMART TV

  • Smart TV

    Oui

  • Plateforme Smart TV

    WebOS 3.0

  • Smart TV Magic Zoom

    Oui

  • Smart TV Contrôle Box externe

    Oui

  • Smart TV Magic Mobile Connection

    Oui

  • Smart TV My Channels

    Oui

  • Smart TV My Starter

    Oui

  • Smart TV Channel Advisor

    Oui

  • Smart TV Multi-view (PAP)

    Oui

  • Smart TV LG Content Store

    Oui

  • Smart TV Navigateur internet

    Oui

  • Smart TV Smart Share

    Oui

  • Smart TV DLNA

    Oui

  • Smart TV Compatibilité Intel WiDi

    Oui

  • Smart TV Compatibilité MHL

    TBC

  • Smart TV Compatibilité Miracast

    Oui

  • Compatibilité clavier/souris/manette USB-HID

    Oui

FONCTIONS MULTIMÉDIA

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe Timeshift

    (enregistrement) Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe Fonctionalité Regarder et Enregistrer

    Non

  • HbbTV

    Oui (TBC)

  • Canal Ready

    Oui

  • Fransat certifié

    Oui

CONFORT

  • Verrouillage parental

    Oui

  • Horloge

    Oui

  • Minuterie pour l'arrêt du téléviseur

    Oui

  • Guide électronique des programmes (EPG)

    Oui

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Télétexte

    2000p

  • Sous-titres

    Oui

CONNECTIQUES

  • Entrée HDMI

    3 (4K60p HDR 422)

  • Port USB (USB 3.0/USB 2.0)

    2 ( 2.0 : 2ea)

  • Port Ci+

    Oui (CI+1.3)

  • Prise antenne

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Entrée Péritel

    Non

  • Entrée composite

    Oui

  • Entrée composante (Y/Pb/Pr)

    Oui

  • Entrée RCA Audio

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    Oui (1)

  • Port Ethernet RJ45

    Oui

  • Port RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Oui (USB to RS232C)

  • Prise casque

    Oui (1)

  • WiFi

    Oui (802.11.ac)

  • Bluetooth Enceintes

    Oui (Sound Sync Wireless)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • Accessoires inclus Télécommande

    Oui (Magic remote)

  • Accessoires inclus Paires de lunettes 3D

    Non

  • Accessoires en option Caméra (reconnaissance gestuelle, autre)

    Compatible (TBC)

INFORMATIONS COMPLÉMENTAIRES

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    16.5

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    18.2

  • Dimensions TV sans pied : LxHxP (mm)

    1240 x 721 x 60,9

  • Dimensions TV avec pied : LxHxP (mm)

    1240 x 787 x 282

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Ce qu’ils en disent

