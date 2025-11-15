About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV LG UHD UT90 4K 2024 98 pouces
98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

Smart TV LG UHD UT90 4K 2024 98 pouces

98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

Smart TV LG UHD UT90 4K 2024 98 pouces

98UT91006LA
Vue de face de la TV LG UHD, UT90 avec le texte LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 et le logo webOS Re:New Program à l’écran.
Vue de face de la TV LG UHD, UT90
Vue latérale légèrement orientée vers la gauche de la TV LG UHD, UT90
Vue latérale de la TV LG UHD, UT90
Vue arrière de la TV LG UHD, UT90
Gros plan du bord supérieur de la TV LG UHD, UT90
Side Perspective View
Side Perspective View
rear view
rear view
front zoom image
Top perspective view
Top View
front zoom view
rear port zoom view
Fonctionnalités principales

  • Couleurs et détails d’exception avec le 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Qualité d’image et du son améliorées avec le processeur alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7
  • Une harmonie parfaite avec votre décoration d’intérieur, grâce à un design ultra-fin
  • 4 années d’améliorations garanties sur 5 ans avec le webOS Re:New Program
  • Des visuels et un son comme au cinéma avec le FILMMAKER MODE
Plus
Un tunnel de forme carrée et aux couleurs vives se rétrécissant progressivement en allant vers le fond, affiché sur une TV LG.

Un tunnel de forme carrée et aux couleurs vives se rétrécissant progressivement en allant vers le fond, affiché sur une TV LG.

Distinguez clairement chaque détail

Ultra HD donne à chaque couleur un éclat vif. Percevez des images si cristallines qu’elles vous sembleront réelles.

 

*Image d’écran simulée.

HDR10 Pro

Mettez en lumière la finesse des détails

Entrez dans un monde où chaque couleur jaillit et où la luminosité est ajustée pour créer des vues à couper le souffle, toutes réalisées grâce à l’intelligence de HDR10 Pro.

Une image en gros plan sur un écran divisé représentant le visage d’un homme dans une pièce sombre aux tons pourpre. Sur la gauche se trouve le sigle « SDR » et l’image est floue. Sur la droite se trouve le sigle « HDR10 Pro » et l’image est nette et bien contrastée.

*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité de l’image standardisée conforme au standard 'HDR10'.

processeur IA 4K alpha 5 Gen7

Profitez de divertissements exceptionnels grâce à l’amélioration hardware

Le processeur IA 4K alpha 5 Gen7 de LG avec une lumière jaune émanant du dessous et des lignes de circuits imprimés colorées sortant du processeur IA.

Le processeur Smart IA 4K alpha 5 Gen7 optimise automatiquement l’audio et la luminosité, pour une immersion totale dans l’action.

*Image d’écran simulée.

Personnalisation de l’IA

Se synchronise avec la façon dont vous regardez

LG TV fixée au mur d’un salon et un guitariste représenté à l’écran. Des cercles concentriques représentant des ondes sonores.

Réglage Acoustique IA

L’audio optimal s’adapte à votre espace

Le système audio détecte la disposition de votre pièce et l’endroit où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, parfaitement adapté à l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

TV LG et barre de son LG dans un espace de vie moderne pendant la nuit. L’image à l’écran des aurores boréales s’affiche avec des niveaux de luminosité idéaux.

Nuit

TV LG et barre de son LG dans un espace de vie moderne pendant la journée. L’image à l’écran des aurores boréales s’affiche avec des niveaux de luminosité idéaux.

Jour

Une intelligence qui brille peu importe la lumière

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence pour des visuels nets et clairs.

AI Sound Pro

Entendez chaque détail du paysage sonore

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Doit être activé par le biais du menu Mode Son.

***Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

Le logo webOS Re:New Program sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette en bas.

Le logo webOS Re:New Program sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette en bas.

webOS Re:New Program

Une nouvelle télé tous les ans depuis 5 ans

Restez à jour avec des fonctionnalités et des technologies qui vous rendront la vie plus pratique grâce à 4 mises à niveau du webOS garanties sur 5 ans.

*Le webOS Re:New Program prend en charge un total de quatre mises à jour du webOS sur cinq ans.

**La limite de mise à jour sur cinq ans du webOS Re:New Program correspond au lancement mondial de nouveaux produits.

***La première mise à niveau du webOS aura lieu deux ans après l’achat.

****Les clients reçoivent 5 versions du webOS, y compris la version du moment sur le lieu d’achat.

*****Des mises à jour sont disponibles pour les modèles 2022, y compris tous les QNED OLED et 8K, et les modèles sortis après 2023 dont les UHD, NanoCell, QNED et OLED.

******Les fonctionnalités sont susceptibles d’être modifiées et certaines mises à jour des fonctionnalités, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle.

webOS 24

Personnalisez votre expérience télé

Découvrez une télévision conçue pour vos attentes grâce à Mon compte, AI Concierge et Quick Cards.

L’écran d’accueil de webOS 24 avec les catégories Home Office, Jeux, Musique, Home Hub et Sports. Le bas de l’écran affiche des recommandations personnalisées sous « Top picks for you » (Une sélection des meilleurs choix pour vous).

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays et différer à leur sortie.

**Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et de l’heure de la journée et ne sont fournies que dans les pays prenant en charge le NLP (traitement automatique des langues) dans leurs langues maternelles. 

***S’applique aux modèles OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabriqués en 2023 et après.

****Un total de 4 mises à jour seront fournies sur une période de 5 ans et le calendrier peut varier en fonction de la région ou du pays.

*****Images d’écran simulées.

Un rhinocéros dans un décor de safari est affiché sur un téléviseur ultra grand LG, monté sur le mur marron d’un salon pourvu de mobilier modulaire de couleur crème.

Un rhinocéros dans un décor de safari est affiché sur un téléviseur ultra grand LG, monté sur le mur marron d’un salon pourvu de mobilier modulaire de couleur crème.

Ecran très grande taille

Décuplez les sensations fortes

La clarté d’un écran ultra-grand transforme tous vos divertissements en superproductions.

Un coin supérieur gauche d’une TV LG affichant une œuvre d’art multicolore. La TV est fixée au mur et semble s’y fondre complètement.

Un coin supérieur gauche d’une TV LG affichant une œuvre d’art multicolore. La TV est fixée au mur et semble s’y fondre complètement.

Design ultra fin

Son allure harmonieuse s’intègre parfaitement

Complétez votre intérieur grâce à son design minimaliste qui vient agrémenter votre espace.

Une télécommande pointant une TV LG affichant les paramètres sur le côté droit de l’écran.

Une télécommande pointant une TV LG affichant les paramètres sur le côté droit de l’écran.

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’interface WOW sur les TV LG pour un contrôle simple de la barre de son, comme les modes, les profils et d’autres fonctionnalités pratiques.

*La barre de son peut être achetée séparément et le mode de contrôle de la barre de son peut varier selon le modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités. 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour les mises à jour.

****UHD est compatible avec l’interface WOW.

Vivez au cœur des superproductions et des super combats

FILMMAKER Mode

Regardez les films exactement comme le réalisateur les a pensés

Entrez en immersion et vivez le film sous un angle authentique. Grâce au FILMMAKER Mode, les films correspondent précisément aux intentions du réalisateur.

Un homme dans un studio de montage sombre regarde un téléviseur LG où est représenté un coucher de soleil. En bas à droite de l’image figure le logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**FILMMAKER Mode est une marque déposée par UHD Alliance, Inc.

Expérience Home Cinema

La magie du cinéma dans le confort de votre maison

L’ambiance cinéma recréée à la maison. Le HDR10 Pro garantit que chaque film soit reproduit dans toute sa splendeur, avec des couleurs et un contraste exceptionnellement précis pour des sessions cinéma toujours plus immersives.

Une famille assise par terre dans un salon faiblement éclairé, près d’une petite table, regardant un téléviseur LG fixé au mur affichant la Terre depuis l’espace.

*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité de l’image standardisée conforme au standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Foncez à toute vitesse dans l’action

Grâce à l’immersion offerte par HGiG, les jeux restent fluides à grande vitesse avec l’ALLM tandis que l’eARC garantit que tout sonne à merveille.

La ligne d’arrivée d’un jeu de course automobile avec le panneau indiquant « WIN! », pendant que le joueur tient sa manette. Les logos ALLM, eARC, HGiG sont placés dans le coin inférieur gauche.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

**La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon les pays.

Des contrôles là où vous en avez besoin

Pas besoin de mettre en pause pour utiliser Game Optimizer et Game Dashboard.

L’exemple d’un jeu FPS avec le Game Dashboard apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale sombre avec le menu Game Optimizer apparaissant par-dessus le jeu.

L’exemple d’un jeu FPS avec le Game Dashboard apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale sombre avec le menu Game Optimizer apparaissant par-dessus le jeu.

*Game Dashboard est activé uniquement lorsque « Game Optimizer » et « Game Dashboard » sont activés. 

**Images d’écran simulées.

Accédez à tous vos jeux préférés

Des milliers de jeux à portée de main. Explorez une bibliothèque de jeux épiques sur le cloud et jouez-y immédiatement sans jamais perdre de temps en téléchargements ou en mises à jour.

Une image de l’écran d’accueil Boosteroid montrant « Trine 4 : The Nightmare Price ». Un écran d’accueil GeForce NOW affichant cinq vignettes de jeu différentes à droite.

Une image de l’écran d’accueil Boosteroid montrant « Trine 4 : The Nightmare Price ». Un écran d’accueil GeForce NOW affichant cinq vignettes de jeu différentes à droite.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent différer selon les pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW peut être requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid peut être requis.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Direct LED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    100Hz Natif

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    Processeur α8 AI 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Oui (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • Modes d'image

    10 modes (Assistant d'image personnalisé, Vif, Standard, Basique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse), (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120i/s (HDMI)

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    2.182 x 1.258 x 110,4

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    2.182 x 1.358 x 464,6

  • Dimensions du carton (LxlxH mm)

    2.395 x 1.633 x 285

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    1.826 x 464,6

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    61,2

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    65,1

  • Poids carton (kg)

    103,0

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    800 x 400

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096170922

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

  • WiSA compatible

    Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

  • Sortie Audio

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.2 canaux

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.1)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

  • Port Ci+

    1

  • Port HDMI

    4 (support du 4K 120 i/s, eARC, VRR, QMS (4 ports))

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Port USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

    Oui

  • Amazon Alexa

    Oui (intégré)

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui (les langues soutenues varient selon les pays - Danois, Néerlandais, Anglais, Français, Allemand, Grec, Italien, Norvégien, Polonais, Russe, Espagnol, Suédois)

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Magic Remote Control

    Intégrée

  • Multi View

    Oui

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Détachable)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

