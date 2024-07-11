Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
VM242H9.SSM2

Aire Acondicionado Split, DUALCOOL Inverter 24,000 BTU, Frío y Calor

VM242H9 imagen frotal

Unidad interior y exterior

Enfriamiento más rápido, confort más rápido

Enfriamiento más rápido, confort más rápido

Enfríe cómodamente más rápido con el LG DUAL
Inverter Compressor™.

Ahorro de Energía y Enframiento Rápido

Ahorro de Energía y Enframiento Rápido

El Compresor Dual Inverter™ ajusta constantemente su velocidad para mantener los niveles de temperatura deseados. De esta manera, el Compresor Dual Inverter™ ahorra más energía que un compresor convencional. Expulsando el aire a mayor distancia y en menos tiempo.
Verifica tu uso de energía

Verifica tu uso de energía

Ahorra energía al monitorear el consumo de energía mediante una pantalla de energía inteligente.

*El producto real puede diferir de la imagen.

Funcionamiento silencioso3

Funcionamiento silencioso

Los aires acondicionados de LG operan a bajos niveles de sonido, gracias a su ventilador sesgado y el Compresor Dual Inverter™, eliminan el ruido innecesario y permiten un funcionamiento suave.

Refrigeración y calefacción rápidas y potentes

Refrigeración y calefacción rápidas y potentes

Manténgase cómodo todo el año, incluso en climas extremos, con nuestro DUAL Inverter Compressor.

 

*Test Condition: LG Internal Test, 450V Non-Inverter.

Instalación Fácil y Rapido<br>1

Instalación Fácil y Rapido

Los aires acondicionados de LG están diseñados para una instalación sencilla y eficiente. Con el fin de reducir el trabajo manual y el tiempo requerido para la instalación, ahora es posible instalar más aires acondicionados en más hogares en un periodo de tiempo más corto.
  • 6 Pasos de Control Vertical

    6 Pasos de Control Vertical

     

    El difusor (ventila) puede ser ajustado hasta en 6 ángulos, permitiendo que el flujo de aire llegue a áreas específicas

     

     

     

     

     

  • Gold Fin™

    Gold Fin™

     

    Gold Fin™ es un recubrimiento anticorrosión en la condensadora, esto asegura que la superficie sea más resistente ofreciendo mayor durabilidad.

     

     

  • Comfort Sleep

    Comfort Sleep

     

    Combina tres funciones en un solo botón para hacer tu descanso más cómodo y conveniente.
    1. Flujo de aire indirecto
    2. Programación de hasta 7hrs
    3. Incremento de temperatura controlado

  • Limpieza Automática

    Limpieza Automática

     

    Con el botón de limpieza, activa la función Limpieza Automática y evita la reproducción de hongos y bacterias, eliminando a su vez malos olores.

Función Jet Dry

La función Jet Dry ayuda a deshumidificar áreas con altos niveles de humedad eliminado hasta 50% más que el modo de deshumidificación convencional; manteniendo así su habitación seca y fresca.

 

 
Atrapa las partículas de polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de las bacterias desde el principio.1

Atrapa las partículas de polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de las bacterias desde el principio.

Elimina las sustancias que causan alergias como los ácaros del polvo domestico, que flotan en el aire.
Elimina las sustancias que causan alergias como los ácaros del polvo domestico, que flotan en el aire.
Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de producto

    Muro Split

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Dimensión de la unidad interior (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Peso de la unidad interior (kg)

    10,9

  • Dimensión de la unidad exterior (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Peso de la unidad exterior (kg)

    42,9

  • Tipo de producto

    Muro Split

  • Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    220, 50

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R410A

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento máx. (W)

    7 180

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento nominal/min. (W)

    6 448 / 1 026

  • Consumo de energía de enfriamiento nominal/min. (W)

    2 010 / 240

  • Área estimada de enfriamiento (pies cuadrados)

    N/A

  • Área estimada de calefacción (pies cuadrados)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

    7 180

  • Capacidad de calefacción nominal/min. (W)

    6 448 / 1 026

  • Consumo de energía de calefacción nominal/min. (W)

    1 890 / 240

  • Tipo de HVAC

    Bomba de Calor

  • Peso de la unidad interior (lb)

    N/A

  • Peso de la unidad exterior (lb)

    N/A

  • Tipo de Producto II

    Inverter

  • Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    48 / 43 / 38

  • Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    48 / 43 / 38

CONFORT

  • Reserva encendido/apagado (24 horas)

  • Control remoto

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Reinicio automático

  • Modo de ventilador

  • Alarma de filtro

    N/A

  • Switch funcionamiento forzado

  • Detección del cuerpo humano

    N/A

  • Reserva

    N/A

  • Funcionamiento sin estabilizador

    N/A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

  • Control por voz (dispositivo de terceros)

    N/A

DISEÑO

  • Color (cuerpo)

    Blanco

  • Pantalla

    LED

  • Color (descarga)

    Blanco

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806084468819

CUMPLIMIENTO

  • Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

    2023-09

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nombre del modelo del producto

    S4NW24K231E

  • Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

    Wall Mounted / S4NW24K231E

ENFRIAMIENTO

  • 4 vías

    Vertical

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

    SÍ(6 pasos)

  • Velocidad del ventilador

    6 Pasos

  • Poder de enfriamiento

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Sensor de humedad

    N/A

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Control de energía activo

    N/A

  • Pantalla de energía

  • Grado energía

    A

  • Monitoreo de energía

    N/A

  • Ahorro de energía (enfriamiento)

  • ICA (control de amperio I)

    N/A

FILTRO

  • Filtro para alérgenos

  • Filtro para polvo

    N/A

  • Filtro para micropolvo

    N/A

  • Pre filtro

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Modelo Certificado (EE)

    N/A

CALEFACCIÓN

  • Poder de calefacción

HIGIENE

  • Limpieza automática

UNIDAD INTERIOR

  • Nombre de Modelo Split Muro

    S4-W24K231E.EC6GLCL

UNIDAD EXTERIOR

  • Nombre del modelo de la unidad exterior

    S4NW24K231E

