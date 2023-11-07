About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM XL7S, Parlante portátil LED hasta 20 hrs de batería.

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG XBOOM XL7S, Parlante portátil LED hasta 20 hrs de batería.

XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S, Parlante portátil LED hasta 20 hrs de batería.

Vista frontal con toda la iluminación encendida. En el panel de iluminación de píxeles dinámica, se muestra el texto: XBOOM.
LG XBOOM XL7S está en el escenario con iluminación gradiente de rojo a naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.


Sonido intenso
Reproduce a todo volumen

Sube el nivel de la fiesta con LG XBOOM XL7S.
Tiene un sonido muy amplio y variedad de entretenimiento.
Breve película de diseño de LG XBOOM XL7S. Reproduce el video.
LG XBOOM XL7S está colocado en el espacio infinito. En la pared, los gráficos de sonido cuadrados están ilustrados. En el medio del parlante, un woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas está ampliado para resaltar su gran sonido de 250 W. Salen ondas de sonido del woofer.
Un woofer gigante

El que entrega bajos fuertes

LG XBOOM XL7S tiene un woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas. Proporciona bajos más potentes, que entregan un sonido profundo e intenso a la multitud.
Optimizador de bajos dinámico

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen

Escucha el bajo resonante en cualquier momento. El optimizador de bajos dinámico te permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin que se distorsione el bajo.

*El sonido puede variar según la fuente del sonido.

Altavoces de agudos de cúpula de 2.5 pulgadas

Sonido nítido y claro

Escucha claramente notas de alta frecuencia tanto en interiores como exteriores. Tiene dos altavoces de agudos de cúpula de 2.5 pulgadas, que producen un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Vista frontal del parlante. Hay una línea para informar cada parte de la iluminación. En la parte superior e inferior, iluminación estroboscópica doble. En el medio, la iluminación anular multicolor gradiente de rosa a cian están encendida. Arriba está la iluminación de píxeles dinámica, que muestra el personaje cactus.
Luces de fiesta XBOOM

Haz que tu fiesta sea fascinante

Las luces de fiesta LG XBOOM encienden la fiesta. Puedes crear un espectáculo de luces de fiesta mientras sorprendes a la multitud con textos o animaciones. Las brillantes luces estroboscópicas dobles cautivarán a la multitud.
Primer plano de la iluminación de píxeles dinámica. ¡Muestra el baile! Texto. Abajo, la iluminación anular multicolor naranja está encendida. Detrás del parlante, la gente está bailando en la playa.
Iluminación de píxeles dinámica

Expresar el entusiasmo con el modo texto

Experimenta la evolución con LG XBOOM XL7S. Tiene un panel LED para mostrar texto en la pantalla. Escribe tu mensaje a través de la aplicación XBOOM.
El texto se coloca en el área de color negro y se muestra el pictograma de los movimientos de la iluminación anular multicolor; en sentido de las agujas del reloj, contrarreloj, semicírculo superior e inferior, semicírculo de izquierda y derecha, y efecto intermitente. El parlante está a un ángulo de 45 grados a la izquierda. Y hay un área de gradiente morado por debajo, por motivos de diseño. El woofer de 8 pulgadas está exagerado para destacar su variedad de colores.
Iluminación de píxeles dinámica

El arte de píxeles trae olas de diversión

La iluminación de píxeles dinámica también ofrece animación preestablecida. Puedes mostrar patrones coloridos, ecualizador visual o personajes en el panel LED.
Solo texto
El texto se coloca en el área de color negro y se muestra el pictograma de los movimientos de la iluminación del anillo de varios colores; en el sentido de las agujas del reloj, en el sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj, semicírculo superior e inferior, semicírculo izquierdo y derecho y efecto de flash. El altavoz se coloca en un ángulo de 45 grados a la izquierda. Y hay un área de color púrpura degradado debajo para fines de diseño. El woofer de 8 pulgadas se exagera para resaltar sus diversos colores.
Iluminación anular multicolor

Sé más festivo con la iluminación anular

LG XBOOM XL7S presenta un espectáculo de iluminación impulsada por el ritmo: iluminación anular multicolor. La luz baila junto a tu música, aportando energía dinámica a la fiesta.

Captura de pantalla de la aplicación XBOOM. Puedes personalizar las luces a través de la aplicación.

Personaliza tu iluminación de fiesta

Usa My Pick en la aplicación XBOOM para personalizar tu propia iluminación de fiesta. También puedes elegir animación o escribir un mensaje para la multitud para duplicar la diversión.

Captura de pantalla de la aplicación XBOOM. Puedes personalizar las luces a través de la aplicación.

Imágenes ilustradas de LG XBOOM XL7S. Desde arriba, silueta de la gente, la mujer lleva el parlante con la manija telescópica y las ruedas fácilmente. Vista superior del parlante y la manija telescópica. La gente disfruta de la fiesta en la piscina, atrás están colocados dos LG XBOOM XL7S con gráficos de sonido. Vista trasera del parlante y la gente está saltando en la playa, primer plano de la rueda.

*Todas las imágenes que se muestran son solo con fines ilustrativos. El producto real puede variar debido a la mejora del producto.

Una mujer está cantando.
Hay gente disfrutando de un concierto acústico con LG XBOOM XL7S. Abajo de la imagen, hay guitarras
Entrada para micrófono y guitarra

Da tu propio concierto

Con LG XBOOM XL7S, puedes convertir el evento en karaoke. Enchufa tu micrófono y canta a todo pulmón. También puedes conectar una guitarra y dar tu propio concierto acústico.

Llévalo a todos lados,
Disfruta en cualquier momento

Ve con LG XBOOM XL7S a donde quieras compartir tu música. Está construido para mantenerse en el exterior, de manera que viaje contigo a todos lados sin preocupaciones.

Llévalo contigo

Con una manija telescópica y ruedas, llevar el LG XBOOM XL7S se volvió muy fácil. También se inclina, por lo que puedes llevarlo como si fuera una valija.

IPX4 resistente al agua

LG XBOOM XL7S cumple con una clasificación de IPX4 resistente al agua; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua.

*Clasificado IPX4. La puerta de protección contra condiciones climáticas debe estar completamente cerrada para

proteger contra el ingreso de agua.

20 horas de duración de la batería

LG XBOOM XL7S tiene batería de larga duración, por lo que puedes reproducir música en cualquier momento sin preocupaciones.

*Duración de la batería de 20 horas con uso del 50% de volumen y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía

con el uso, los ajustes y las condiciones climáticas.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí