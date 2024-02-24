About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla de Señalización Digital Estándar UHD alto HAZE

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Pantalla de Señalización Digital Estándar UHD alto HAZE

75UH5J-M

Pantalla de Señalización Digital Estándar UHD alto HAZE

front view

Nueva Pantalla de Señalización Digital Estándar UHD alto HAZE

En la pared de la sala de reuniones hay instalada una pantalla que muestra el contenido de la reunión.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

75UH5J-M tiene un brillo de 500 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo luz intensa.

Nivel de brillo adecuado

La serie 75UH5J-M cuenta con un nivel de brillo adecuado de 500 cd/m² para pantallas de interior, mostrando contenido de manera efectiva y captando la atención del público. Esto la convierte en una solución de visualización adecuada para fines de marketing en diversos entornos, incluidas salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, establecimientos minoristas y centros comerciales.

* Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo mostradas.</ pequeño>
Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma LG webOS mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva y herramientas sencillas de desarrollo de aplicaciones.

Revestimiento de Protección

En varios lugares, la serie 75UH5J-M no puede evitar la exposición a entornos que contienen polvo, humedad, etc., lo que puede afectar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El revestimiento conformado en la placa de alimentación reduce estos riesgos al proteger la serie 75UH5J-M de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

El 75UH5J-M tiene un revestimiento de protección en la placa de alimentación para proteger la pantalla incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

*Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo mostradas.

Diseño certificado IP5x

La certificación IP5x a prueba de polvo garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que reduce el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

El 75UH5J-M tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegido contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie 75UH5J-M es compatible con Crestron Connected® para una alta compatibilidad con controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

El sistema de control AV ayuda a los usuarios a controlar el 75UH5J-M

*Control basado en red

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    75

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Edge

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    120Hz

  • Brillo

    500nit(typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 x 178

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    6ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    28%

  • Vida útil

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Si / Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    Si(3) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

  • DP In

    Si(1), HDCP2.2/1.3

  • Entrada DVI-D

    Si(1), HDCP1.4

  • Entrada de audio

    Si(1)

  • Entrada RS232C

    Si(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    Si(1)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    Si(1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Salida de HDMI

    Si(1)

  • Salida de audio

    Si(1)

  • Salida RS232C

    Si(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Conexión en cadena

    Si(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    41.5Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    51.2Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • Manija

    Si

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    Si

  • Sensor de temperatura

    Si

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    Si

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

    Si

  • Llave local de operación

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

    Si

  • Administrador de grupo

    Si

  • USB Plug & Play

    Si

  • Conmutador

    Si

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

    Si

  • Imagen sin señal

    Si

  • Sincronización RS232C

    Si

  • Sincronización de red local

    Si

  • PIP

    Si

  • PBP

    Si(4)

  • Compartir pantalla

    Si

  • Etiqueta de video

    Si(4)

  • Reproducir vía URL

    Si

  • Rotación de pantalla

    Si

  • Rotación de entrada externa

    Si

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

    Si

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

    Si (Max. 15x15)

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

    Si

  • SNMP

    Si

  • Método ISM

    Si

  • ID de configuración automática

    Si

  • Estado del envío

    Si

  • Administrador de control

    Si

  • Crestron Connected

    Si

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    Si

  • modo PM

    Si

  • Despertador en LAN

    Si

  • Network Ready

    X → Si

  • Faro

    Si

  • HDMI-CEC

    Si

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

    Si

  • webRTC

    Si

  • Pro:Idiom

    Si

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Built-In Power

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    170W

  • Máx.

    230W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    120W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Si(NewErP)/Si

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    Si

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

    Si

  • SuperSign Control+

    Si

  • SuperSign WB

    Si

  • Nube SuperSign

    X → Si

  • CMS móvil

    Si

  • Connected Care

    Si

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish Türkiye, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Opcional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.