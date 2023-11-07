About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie Premium

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Serie Premium

LBB160DA4D2

Serie Premium

LBB160DA4D2

VISIBILIDAD EXTRAORDINARIA

Al ofrecer un brillo potente de 6,000 nits (personalizable hasta 8,500 nits), esta pantalla de súper brillo para exteriores, incluso con luz solar directa, capta la atención al instante y proporciona contenido de forma eficaz.

REPRODUCCIÓN FLUIDA EN MOVIMIENTO DINÁMICO

La alta frecuencia de 4,000 Hz asegura la reproducción perfecta del contenido. Las imágenes sin parpadeo evitan que aparezcan barras negras en las grabaciones de video, la sobrecarga en la visualización del público o la visión borrosa.

EXPRESIÓN DETALLADA DE COLORES PROFUNDOS1

EXPRESIÓN DETALLADA DE COLORES PROFUNDOS

El procesador de color de 16-bit brinda un nivel de escala de grises superior, lo que exhibe sin interrupciones a las distintas profundidades y densidades de los colores sin distorsión, de ese modo otorga un contenido más realista y sofisticado.

Diseño Impermeable y Confiable1

Diseño Impermeable y Confiable

Las partes frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP65 e IP54, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable, que no se ve afectado por el clima ni por ambientes externos dañinos.

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero1

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo al entorno de instalación, lo cual minimiza limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.

Calidad de Imagen Uniforme1

Calidad de Imagen Uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97 %.

Colores Vívidos y Precisos1

Colores Vívidos y Precisos

Los rigurosos estándares de calidad de LG permiten que la señalización LED de LG reproduzca los colores precisos y vívidos de los objetos, y sin distorsión.

Producto Seguro con Certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETRO FÍSICO

Configuración de pixeles

3 en 1

Tamaño de píxel (mm)

16

Resolución del módulo (ancho x alto)

12 × 12

Dimensiones del módulo (ancho x alto, mm)

192 × 192

Peso por módulo (kg)

0.58

Número de módulos por gabinete (A x A)

8 × 5

Resolución del gabinete (A x A)

96 × 60

Tamaño del gabinete (A × A × P)

1536 × 960 × 215

Área de superficie del gabinete (m²)

1.475

Peso por gabinete (kg/caja de unidad)

71.0

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m²)

48.1

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/m²)

3,906

Horizontalidad del gabinete

±1.0 mm

Material del gabinete

Película de aluminio

Acceso de servicio

Frontal y trasero

PARÁMETRO ÓPTICO

Brillo Mínimo (Luego de la calibración)

6000

Temperatura del color

3500 ~ 8500

Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visualización (Vertical)

105

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Uniformidad del color

±0.05Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

3000

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16

PARÁMETRO ELÉCTRICO

Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, máx.)

1050

Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, promedio)

420

Consumo de energía (W/m², máx.)

712

Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

3,583

Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, promedio)

1,433

Consumo de energía (BTU/h/㎡, máx.)

2,429

Suministro de energía (V)

100 a 240

Frecuencia de cuadro (Hz)

50 / 60

Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

4000

CONDICIONES DE FUNCIONAMIENTO

Vida útil (horas a brillo medio)

100000

Temperaturas de funcionamiento (°C)

-20 ℃ a +50 ℃

Humedad de funcionamiento

10-99% HR

Escala IP frontal

IP65

Escala IP trasera

IP54

CERTIFICACIÓN

Certificación

CE,FCC,ETL

AMBIENTE

Ambiente

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

LCLH001

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.