About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Fuelle Lavadora Carga Frontal 8,5 y 10 kgs

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Fuelle Lavadora Carga Frontal 8,5 y 10 kgs

MDS55242601

Fuelle Lavadora Carga Frontal 8,5 y 10 kgs

MDS55242601
F0903RDT.AESPECL
F1403TD.ABWPECL
F1485RD.ABWPECL

Productos compatibles

F1485RD.ABWPECL,F1403TD.ABWPECL,F0903RDT.AESPECL

Reparaciones1
Importante

Reparaciones

Recomendamos que las reparaciones que requieran
de los repuestos de referencia sean siempre realizadas 
por técnicos certificados por LG Electronics Inc Chile Ltda.

*La marca no será responsable de daños ocasionados a productos manipulados por personal no autorizado.

**Costos de reparación: Los gastos de reparación deberán ser negociados entre el centro de servicio y el Cliente.

Conoce la Vida Útil de los productos LG

Ver Aquí
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Tipo

Repuestos

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones producto (AxAxP,cm)

8,5x36x36

NOTAR

Nota

Recomendamos que las reparaciones que requieran de los repuestos de referencia sean siempre realizadas por técnicos certificados por LG Electronics Inc Chile Ltda. La marca no será responsable de daños ocasionados a productos manipulados por personal no autorizado.

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí

Comprar directo

MDS55242601

MDS55242601

Fuelle Lavadora Carga Frontal 8,5 y 10 kgs