LG HD 32'' LQ631 Commercial TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 5 (2022)

32LQ631CBSA

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno
Un nuevo nivel de alta definición

Los televisores HD de LG muestran colores más ricos, mostrando su contenido favorito de forma más vívida y natural.

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 5

Mejora su experiencia visual

El Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 5 mejora el televisor LG HD para brindarle una experiencia inmersiva

Control de brillo con IA

El Control de brillo con IA garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo de la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Alt text

Inteligente más allá de lo que piensas

Fácil control con solo su voz. El control de voz inteligente a través de Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay y más, hace que controlar tu televisor LG HD sea más fácil y rápido que nunca.

*Google es una marca registrada de Google LLC.
*El Asistente de Google no está disponible en ciertos idiomas y países.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.

Mi perfil

Disfrute de la comodidad iniciando sesión en su propia cuenta y viendo contenido recomendado solo para usted.

*Se requiere un teléfono inteligente compatible con Android 7.0 o posterior o iOS 12.0 o posterior para la descargar la aplicación ThinQ™. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono/ Wi-Fi para su uso.
*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Alerta de deportes

¡Con la alerta de deportes, puede dejar de preocuparse por perderse sus partidos favoritos! Reciba notificaciones antes de todos los partidos más importantes.

*Los deportes y las ligas admitidos pueden diferir según el país.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Panel de control: juegos y optimizador

Encuentre todas las configuraciones que necesita para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. El panel de control para juegos le permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del juego.

LG está asociado con algunos de los nombres más importantes de la industria de los juegos, lo que le permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirse en su juego.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú de Optimizador de Juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de compañías de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV, que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición de los usuarios las pautas públicas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

Más verde y mejor

El empaque de LG HD TV ha sido rediseñado utilizando impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

32LQ631CBSA

LG HD 32'' LQ631 Commercial TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 5 (2022)