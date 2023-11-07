About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG StanByME Go 27" Portátil Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial)

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Dónde comprar

LG StanByME Go 27" Portátil Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial)

27LX5QKNA

LG StanByME Go 27" Portátil Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial)

LG StanbyME Go se coloca sobre una manta de picnic a cuadros con el lado izquierdo hacia adelante y muestra una pantalla de inicio con el tema del clima.



Libre para ir a cualquier parte 

Con LG StanbyME Go, eres libre de ir y explorar el placer del entretenimiento estés donde estés.

Tu pantalla, a tu manera

  • StanbyME Go está colocado sobre la mesa de madera y la pantalla muestra una piel de música de tocadiscos de color coral.
  • StanbyME Go se coloca en la sala de reuniones de la oficina. La pantalla muestra una presentación de moda. Una mujer toca la pantalla.
  • Primer plano de StanbyME Go. Muestra la textura de su caso.
  • StanbyME Go se coloca encima del estante de madera lleno de LP. La pantalla está cerrada, mostrando la correa.
  • Una mano sostiene un control remoto LG.
  • StanbyME Go se coloca sobre la mesa del patio y la pantalla se configura en modo mesa, mostrando la pantalla de inicio. Un hombre está a punto de tocar una de las aplicaciones, mientras una mujer se relaja.

Un hombre lleva el LG StanbyME Go gracias a su diseño de bolsa de transporte.

Diseño maletín portable para disfrutar.

Lleva tu pantalla contigo dondequiera que vayas. Está integrado en una bolsa de transporte, fácil de mover y guardar.

Primer plano de LG StanbyME Go. El producto se coloca sobre una mesa y la pantalla se gira horizontalmente. Una mano toca un icono.

Pantalla táctil FHD de 27”

Toca, desliza y disfruta

Toca y controla la pantalla de 27" de forma intuitiva. Desliza hacia abajo para controlar el brillo, el volumen y la energía. Desliza hacia arriba para regresar instantáneamente a la pantalla de inicio.

*La función de pantalla táctil puede variar según la aplicación y el dispositivo conectado, y es posible que ciertas operaciones no sean compatibles.

*Las aplicaciones en la pantalla de inicio varían según el país.

El LG StanbyME Go se coloca frente a una tienda de campaña y la pantalla muestra uno de los temas relajantes: una chimenea. En la esquina superior izquierda, se muestra el ícono de la batería incorporada.

Batería integrada

Inalámbrico tu vida

La batería incorporada de 3 horas del LG StanbyME Go te permite disfrutar de películas, juegos y más dondequiera que vayas.

*La duración de 3 horas se basa en el uso del dispositivo en modo económico, pero el uso real de la batería puede variar según las condiciones.

Vista frontal del LG StanbyME Go. El producto se coloca en el automóvil, la pantalla gira horizontalmente y muestra la pantalla de inicio. En la parte inferior izquierda de la imagen, se muestra el ícono de especificación militar.

Diseño sin preocupaciones

Cuida menos, disfruta más

Los golpes y golpes promedio no pueden detener el LG StanbyME Go. Su durabilidad ha sido verificada mediante pruebas de grado militar de EE. UU.

*El producto no es resistente al agua.

Se muestran iconos de especificaciones militares. Desde la izquierda, golpes, altas y bajas temperaturas, baja presión, polvo, niebla salina, vibraciones.

Soporte flexible

Velo a Tu manera 

Horizontal o vertical: puedes tener lo mejor de ambos mundos. Gira la pantalla y disfruta del contenido vertical en pantalla completa. También tiene una base para teléfono para montar justo al lado.

Una imagen estroboscópica del LG StanbyME Go. A medida que avanza hacia el lado derecho, la pantalla gira de horizontal a vertical.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos. La pantalla no funciona automáticamente. 

*Rotación de la pantalla: 90˚ en el sentido de las agujas del reloj/Inclinación: 90˚/Ajuste de altura: 180 mm (basado en el modo horizontal). 

*Las aplicaciones en la pantalla de inicio varían según el país.

Gif de texto 'Descubre un nuevo disfrute'. Para resaltar el "disfrute", el color del texto y el patrón cambian.

Máscaras de música para tocadiscos

Adaptado a tu espacio. Se adapta a tu estado de ánimo.

Decora tu espacio con magníficos diseños musicales para tocadiscos que se adaptan a tu estética. Elija entre blanco moderno, madera retro y tres colores pastel que se adapten a su estado de ánimo.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Padre e hijo juegan al ajedrez a través del LG StanbyME Go. En el centro de la imagen, se muestra el icono del juego de ajedrez.

Juegos de mesa

Reúnanse, jueguen juntos

El LG StanbyME Go se convierte instantáneamente en una mesa de juego de mesa, sin piezas que colocar ni cartas que barajar. Simplemente reúnanse y sumérjanse

*Descarga los juegos a través de las Apps. 

*Los juegos de las Apps pueden variar según el país. 

*La función de pantalla táctil puede variar según la aplicación y el dispositivo conectado, y es posible que ciertas operaciones no sean compatibles.

El LG StanbyME Go está colocado en el jardín y la pantalla muestra bajo el mar. Frente a la pantalla, un gato está sentado en un taburete, intentando atrapar una tortuga en la pantalla.

Temas relajantes

Añade humor a tu momento

El LG StanbyME Go proporciona ocho tipos de clips y sonidos relajantes para ayudarte a recargarte emocionalmente. Incluso puedes reproducir los clips sin conexión.

Más para ver. 
Mucho para disfrutar.

Descargue los servicios de transmisión de su elección y pase más tiempo transmitiendo sus favoritos.

El ícono de los servicios de transmisión OTT se coloca en una fila. Desde arriba a la izquierda; Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO AHORA, YouTubeTV, Disney+. Y Apple TV+.

*LG StanbyME Go debe estar conectado a una red inalámbrica para admitir servicios de transmisión.

Sonido por todos lados

Ya sea que la pantalla esté configurada en modo de mesa, horizontal o vertical, ofrece un ecualizador de sonido optimizado con el optimizador de sonido de 3 vías. Experimente Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos se unen para una inmersión total.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® y el símbolo de la doble D son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories.

LG StanbyME Go se coloca sobre la mesa de color pastel con el lado izquierdo hacia adelante. Encima de la imagen se muestra el icono de brillo. Para ilustrar la función de control automático de brillo, la mitad de la imagen es brillante y la otra mitad está atenuada.

Control automático de brillo

Verdadero confort visual, de día o de noche

La pantalla ajusta automáticamente su brillo según su entorno: puede ver su contenido favorito con una iluminación óptima.

Vista trasera del LG StanbyME Go, y está colocado justo en frente de la mesa del patio. Una mujer se relaja en la silla de playa, controla la pantalla con su voz. Para ilustrar esto, se muestra un bocadillo con el texto Hola, LG en el lado derecho de ella.

Control de voz manos libres

Hola LG, sube el volumen.

Controla tu LG StanbyME Go con manos libres. Reconoce tu voz incluso a distancia.

*El control de voz manos libres está desactivado en la configuración inicial debido a la privacidad. Se puede utilizar después de activarlo en el menú. 

*El producto necesita estar conectado a Internet.

Primer plano del LG StanbyME Go, que muestra los compartimentos integrados. Se coloca un control remoto LG dentro del compartimento más pequeño y el cable de alimentación se encuentra debajo.Dentro del bolsillo hay una etiqueta de precaución.

Bolsa todo en uno

Llevar una. Lleva todo.

Está todo ahí: batería, control remoto y cable de alimentación. Todo lo que tienes que hacer es llevar tu pantalla.

*El control remoto proporcionado solo funciona con LG StanbyME Go. 

*El cable de alimentación proporcionado puede variar según la región.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí

Comprar directo

27LX5QKNA

LG StanByME Go 27" Portátil Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial)