We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our Picks for You
Helpful Hint, Our Lab
How to make ice balls for picture-perfect cocktails
Energy-saving tips for your fridge
Get savvy with your fridge to reduce food waste
Learn More About LG American Style Fridge Freezers
Don’t lose your cool with LG American-style fridge freezers. Tailored with innovative cooling technology, our fridge freezers deliver superior energy efficiency and temperature control, ensuring your food stays fresher for longer. With a range of sizes on offer, browse both slimline models for smaller spaces and double-door options for larger households that come with water and ice dispensers.
-
Registra tu producto
Registra tu producto para obtener un soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte para tu producto LG
Encuentra manuales, solución de problemas y la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Rastrear mi orden
Realiza un seguimiento de tu pedido o encuentra respuestas a tus preguntas.
-
Solicita una reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación cómodamente en línea.
-
Chatea con nosotros
Obtén respuestas de nuestros asistentes virtuales.
-
Estamos en WhatsApp. Comunícate con nuestros expertos.
-
Llámanos
Habla directamente con nuestros representantes de soporte.
-
Para consultas más directas, envíanos un correo electrónico.