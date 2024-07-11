Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Gracias Chile

Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

Receta 1

Pasado

Ingredientes (porción individual)

·         1 huevo

·         3 cucharas de azúcar

·         3 cucharas de cacao

·         2 cucharaditas de Mantequilla

·         2 cucharas de leche

·         3 cucharas de harina

·         Chips de chocolate o frutos secos (opcional)

 

 

Receta 2

Presente

Ingredientes:     

·         ½ Cebolla

·         1 Trozo de la parte blanca del puerro

·         1 Cucharada de aceite de oliva

·         1 Papa

·         1 Zanahoria

·         1 Trozo de zapallo

·         Agua

·         Sal y pimienta al gusto

·         Opcional: crema de leche para decorar

Neochef

Futuro

Ingredientes:    

·         1 cucharada de mantequilla

·         1 cuchara de azúcar

·         Pizca de sal

·         Vainilla

·         1 huevo (yema)

·         Chip de chocolate

·         2 cucharadas de harina

·         Papel mantequilla

 

¡Gracias Chile!

