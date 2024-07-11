Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Puntos destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla principal y aplicaciones LG Channels Juegos y ocio Promoción

Experimenta la televisión a tu manera

Disfruta de una TV hecha a tu medida con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote y Quick Card.

* Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser distintos al momento del lanzamiento.

** Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*** AI Concierge, AI Chatbot y el Reconocimiento de voz por IA solo pueden proporcionarse en países que admitan PLN en su lengua materna.

**** Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro de un fondo negro y el espacio debajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. La frase “webOS Re:New Program” (Programa WebOS Re:New) se encuentra abajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, una TV nueva durante 5 años

Siempre como nuevo, incluso al agregarle nuevas características y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de distintos colores se escalonan uno arriba del otro, cada uno marcado con un año, del “webOS 24” al “webOS 28”. Entre los rectángulos, hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, marcadas desde la “Actualización 1” hasta la “Actualización 4”.

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes disfrutan de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que asegura un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la versión del momento de la compra.

* El programa webOS Re:New brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

** Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

*** Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y posteriores.

My Profile

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti

Con My Profile, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Cada uno obtiene una pantalla principal personal en la que se muestran recomendaciones personalizadas de contenido.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

*** Se pueden crear y mostrar hasta 10 perfiles en la pantalla principal.

Quick Card

Toma un atajo a tus favoritos

Con solo un clic. Quick Card te permite ir a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea al centro de videojuegos o a tus listas de reproducciones favoritas o a la oficina en casa.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** Las funciones, los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y al momento del lanzamiento.

Sports Portal

Un espacio para los fanáticos de los deportes

Sports Alert

No vuelvas a perderte ningún gol

Configura Sports Alert para tus equipos favoritos y recibe recordatorios sobre los próximos partidos, alertas sobre goles y resultados finales a medida que suceden.

Sports Mode

Goles y pases, nítidos y claros

Cambia a Sports Mode para obtener una imagen adaptada a los deportes con el brillo, el contraste, la acústica y la suavidad adecuados.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El servicio y la liga admitidos pueden variar según la región y el país.

*** Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

**** La función de Sports Alert solo está disponible para los equipos y jugadores registrados mediante Mi equipo. 

Multi View

Multiplica la vista, multiplica la diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en entre 2 a 4 segmentos. Utiliza tu TV como monitor dual para tu PC, o agrega más pantalla para buscar en la web y ver en PiP al mismo tiempo.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

*** La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 y 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Una imagen a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen personalizada según tus preferencias, a partir de 85 millones de posibilidades, y la guardará en tu perfil.

* AI Picture Wizard está disponible en los OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Tu asistente está siempre dispuesto a atenderte

Incluso con la TV apagada, puedes pedir información como la hora, el tiempo, alertas deportivas y actualizaciones del Calendario de Google. Tu asistente siempre está dispuesto a ayudar.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas. 

** La característica Always Ready está disponible con los LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central, mientras una luz rosa de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. El control remoto emite una señal rosa con un globo de diálogo rosa sobre el LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones antiguos. LG Magic Remote desbloquea la función inteligente de LG TV con un clic o por Reconocimiento de voz de IA que cambia canal o recomienda contenido.

* La compatibilidad, las funciones y las características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

** Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

*** El Reconocimiento de voz por IA solo puede ofrecerse en países que admitan PLN en su lengua materna.

En una LG TV, se muestra una imagen de una mujer y un perro en un campo extenso. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, el texto “Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presionas el botón del micrófono en el control remoto” aparece al lado de un gráfico circular rosa y morado. En franjas rosas se muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Programa de perros, Documental, Relajación, Animaciones de animales. Frente a la LG TV, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia la TV y círculos concéntricos de color morado neón aparecen alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al control, aparece una imagen de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto “Pulsación corta”.

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge aprende sobre ti a través de tu historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, como “Para ti”, “Recomendado”, “En tendencia” y “Consejos”.

* En AI Concierge, la palabra clave “para ti” solo puede proporcionarse en países que admitan PLN en su lengua materna.

** Las recomendaciones de palabras clave se basan en el historial de búsqueda y varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Se muestran imágenes del antes y el después de una LG TV. En la pantalla del antes se muestra una imagen oscura con una ventana emergente de la asistencia con IA. El usuario escribe en el chat “La pantalla está oscura”. La respuesta dice “Hola, parece que hay un problema con la pantalla. Lo resolveré rápidamente. Mediante la optimización de las configuraciones de la pantalla, podrás ver en una pantalla más brillante y nítida”. El usuario hace clic en el botón Optimizar. La pantalla del después tiene una imagen más brillante y nítida. El chat de la asistencia con IA dice “Optimizando las configuraciones de la pantalla. Modo de imagen = vívido. Ahorro de energía = máx. Reducción de luz azul = activada. Optimización de configuraciones completada”.

Accessibility

El AI Chatbot hace que la TV sea más accesible para todos

La LG TV es para todos, con asistencia inteligente de AI Chatbot integrado y menús de acceso rápido que permiten controlar fácilmente las configuraciones de accesibilidad de la TV.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** El servicio puede variar según la región y el país.

*** Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

**** AI Chatbot solo puede ofrecerse en países que admitan PLN en su lengua materna.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Room to Room Share

Lleva el entretenimiento a todos lados

Cambia de habitación y continúa donde lo dejaste. Room To Room Share te permite ver la TV de tu sala de estar y los periféricos conectados a ella desde tu dormitorio con una simple indicación de voz.

* Solo las TV conectadas al mismo punto de acceso WiFi pueden sincronizarse.

** El servicio admitido puede variar según la región y el país, y los periféricos admitidos pueden ser diferentes.

*** Las compatibilidades de envío y recepción varían según los distintos modelos. 

**** Los modelos de TV capaces de enviar contenido son los LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4, C4 y los LG QNED95Q y QNED99T.

***** Todas las Smart TV de LG lanzadas a partir de 2020 son capaces de recibir contenido. 

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite controlar el ecosistema inteligente desde la TV, incluidos la Soundbar, dispositivos móviles e IoT, como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación, aire acondicionado, etc.

* LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

** El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores de IA Alpha 9 y Alpha 11. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

*** Es posible que el servicio de Chromecast integrado aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de un OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio luego de instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

Una LG TV montada sobre una pared en una sala de estar en la que se visualiza un león y su cachorro. Un hombre está sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en su mano, en el cual se observa la misma imagen de los leones. Una imagen de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece sobre el teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia la TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Transmite contenido de tus aplicaciones directamente a la TV

Mira contenido desde tu dispositivo iPhone o Android en la pantalla del LG TV y sin preocupaciones con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

* Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

** Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

*** La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado puede variar según la región y el idioma.

**** LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi “Matter”. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ. 

***** Es posible que el servicio de Chromecast integrado aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de un OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio luego de instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS. 

La televisión LG OLED evo C4, evo G4 y B4 en fila sobre un fondo negro con sutiles remolinos de color. El emblema de “La OLED TV número 1 del mundo durante 11 años” está en la imagen. Un descargo de responsabilidad indica: “Fuente: Omdia. Envíos en unidades, 2013 a 2023. Los resultados no constituyen un apoyo a LG Electronics. La confianza que se deposite en estos resultados corre por cuenta y riesgo de terceros. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más información”.

LG OLED TOTALMENTE NUEVA

11 años después,
Aún entre los mejores

11 años después,<br>Aún entre los mejores Más información