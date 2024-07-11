Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

LG UHD AI UT73 43" 4K Smart TV 2024 + Barra de Sonido LG SK1

43UT7300PSA.ESK1

LG UHD AI UT73 43" 4K Smart TV 2024 + Barra de Sonido LG SK1

Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete

43UT7300PSA

LG UHD AI UT73 43" 4K Smart TV 2024

SK1

Barra de Sonido LG SK1

En el LG UHD TV se muestran muchos globos con diferentes colores.

Mayor nivel de detalle

LG TV UHD proyecta colores más vivos, e imágenes más nitidas y realistas en 4K real 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

HDR10

Con LG UHD resalta cada detalle

Descubre un mundo donde se resalta cada color, y el brillo se ajuste a la luz del espacio logrando imágenes brillantes  gracias a HD10.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura y teñida de púrpura. A la izquierda se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente gracias al procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para tener una experiencia inmersiva

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Sonido envolvente y nitido en diseño compacto

El diseño compacto de la barra de sonido todo-en-uno ofrece un gran equilibrio de buen sonido y potentes bajos.
Bluetooth, transmite lo que quieras<br>1

Bluetooth, transmite lo que quieras

Transmite música de forma inalámbrica desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible con bluetooth para disfrutar de una experiencia de audio sin interrupciones.
Bluetooth Stand-by, enciende tu Barra de Sonido1

Bluetooth Stand-by, enciende tu Barra de Sonido

El sonido comienza en el momento en que transfiere audio a la Barra de sonido. La barra de sonido permanece en el modo de apagado, pero se enciende y comienza a reproducir cuando envías el audio a través de Bluetooth.
Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

957 x 559 x 79,2

Peso del televisor sin soporte

6,7

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

957 x 559 x 79,2

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

957 x 609 x 229

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 075 x 652 x 135

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

856 x 236

Peso del televisor sin soporte

6,7

Peso del televisor con soporte

6,8

Peso del embalaje

9,1

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA DE SALIDA(VATIOS)

Total

40

Speaker

40

Subwoofer

N/A

Canales

2

CONEXIÓN A TV

TV Sound Sync

Optical

DISEÑO

Tamaño Speaker (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm

65 x 7,9 x 9,4

Uso

Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

Bluetooth

